Revitalised France can make their mark

France v Jamaica

Sunday 23 July, 11:00

While Spain decided to side with their coach Jorge Vilda in his battle with a group of disgruntled players, France's football authorities have taken a different tack, jettisoning the deeply unpopular Corinne Diacre after years of ill feeling. Stars like Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry have all returned, having either been frozen out by Diacre or having seen their relationship with the coach reach an untenable position.

Diacre's replacement Herve Renard masterminded Saudi Arabia's win over eventual world champions Argentina last year in Qatar, and has won the African Cup of Nations with both Zambia and the Ivory Coast. This is his first stint in the women's game, but he is a vastly experienced international coach, and perhaps most importantly of all he isn't Corinne Diacre.

France have gone out at the quarter-final stage in the last two World Cups, and they lost a superb semi-final against Germany at the recent Euros. The loss of striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and winger Delphine Cascarino to serious injuries is a real shame, but there is still plenty of quality throughout the squad.

While France are coming into this tournament with optimism, Jamaica's build-up has been a disaster. The team has bemoaned their football federation's failure to organise travel and accommodation, to the point where one of the players' mothers has set up a GoFundMe page to help fund the trip. The players claim they haven't had enough warm-up games, because poor logistical planning forced them to miss friendlies.

There is undoubted quality in the Jamaica squad, not least star striker Khadija Shaw. The Manchester City forward is well over the 50-goal mark for her country, and her athleticism makes her a real handful. At the other end, Konya Plummer is expected to strengthen the back line after returning from maternity leave.

France have won six of their last eight games, and they seem ready to make the most of Jamaica's awful preparation. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to go for France -2 on the Handicap and Kadidiatou Diani to score at 1.824/5. Diani bashed in 17 league goals for PSG last season, and has scored 22 international goals.

Back France -2 on the Handicap and Diani to score at 1.824/5 Bet now

Barca star to shine for Swedes

Sweden v South Africa

Sunday 23 July, 06:00

Sweden were destroyed by England in the semi-finals of the Euros last year, but they weren't alone in being smacked by the Lionesses, and coach Peter Gerhardsson has a lovely blend of youth and experience at his disposal. Injuries to key players have been disruptive, but the Swedes have plenty of their big hitters available Down Under.

Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo plays in attack for Sweden, but has been excellent as a converted left-back for the Spanish and European champions Barcelona. Kosovare Asllani remains a sensational player to watch, but the 33-year-old's body has let her down in recent years. Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius scored six Champions League goals last season, while 38-year-old Caroline Seger has worked incredibly hard to recover from surgery.

Sweden only dropped two points in qualifying, but their friendly form has been hit and miss. They beat Brazil and France in 2022, but their only friendly win this year was against a limited China. They have failed to score in three of their last five friendlies.

However, I'll back Rolfo to score at 10/11 on the Sportsbook here. She is incredibly talented, has a rocket of a shot, and had a superb season with Barcelona. South Africa will give up chances here - they won the African Cup of Nations, but they know that in this tournament they'll have to get used to being on the back foot a little bit more.

Banyana Banyana have had some tough results since winning WAFCON. They lost 3-0 and 6-0 to Brazil, were smashed by 4-1 by Australia and even lost 5-0 to Botswana. Rolfo and company should make inroads against that defence.

Back Fridolina Rolfo to score at 10/111.88 Bet now

No need for Dutch courage to back Jonker's side

Netherlands v Portugal

Sunday 23 July, 08:30

The Netherlands made a poor job of defending their European Championship title, a situation made all the more painful by Sarina Wiegman lifting the trophy with England, just as she had previously done with them. They lost their first knockout game against France, but since then coach Mark Parsons has been replaced by veteran Andries Jonker, and the team looks revitalised.

Jonker has adopted a wing-back system, and his team has been banging in the goals. They won three of their last four friendlies, scoring four goals against Austria, another four against Poland and five versus Belgium. The players are on board with Jonker's ideas, which wasn't the case with Parsons.

Portugal did a decent job at the Euros, but they still took just a point from their three group games, and they lost 3-2 to the Dutch in a thrilling match. This is their first World Cup, after a marathon 13-game qualifying campaign, and it's a tight-knit group who have been together for a long time under long-serving coach Francisco Neto.

I'll use the Bet Builder to back the Dutch to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.226/5. Jonker plays with a lot of width, using wing-backs, so I expect the Netherlands to rack up a few corners in this one, and they should be too strong for Portugal, just as they were at the Euros last year.