Women's World Cup Tips: Three of the best bets for Tuesday
Kevin Hatchard
31 July 2023
3 min read Places in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup are up for grabs on Tuesday and Kevin Hatchard has taken a look at three games... Dutch in with a chance of topping group USA need a statement win Solid Danes can edge out Haiti Vietnam v Netherlands - KO: 08:00 With an expanded World Cup there were always going to be sides who struggled with the step up. While the likes of Morocco and the Philippines have had notable wins and magic moments, however, Vietnam haven't managed to emulate those nations. Vietnam did well to restrict the USA in a 3-0 defeat, and they settled after an early flurry to lose 2-0 to Portugal, but they've created very little at the other end of the pitch. The Netherlands know they could still win the group if they can rack up a big score here, so I expect them to push for goals. They held the USA to a 1-1 draw, having led for a big chunk of the game, and they edged out Portugal 1-0 in a scrappy opener. In friendlies this year, Andries Jonker's side put four goals past Poland and Austria, and five past Belgium. Striker Linda Beerensteyn scored in all three of those friendlies, and she is 8/11 on the Sportsbook to score her first goal of this World Cup. A more attractive price is the 11/10 on offer for Jill Roord to find the net - the new Manchester City signing scored against the USA, and has 22 international goals. If you just want a team-based bet, go for Over 4.5 Goals at [2.2], as the Dutch chase top spot in the group. Back Jill Roord to score @ [11/10] Bet now USA v Portugal - KO: 08:00 There's no doubt that the pre-tournament favourites are yet to catch fire, and criticism of coach Vlatko Andonovski is starting to get a bit louder. He has been lambasted for his reluctance to shuffle his pack during the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, as he made no subs in the closing stages of a game that the USA may live to regret not winning. Leaving Megan Rapinoe on the bench when you need a winner is a bold choice. Now gaining top spot in this group is a hope rather than a certainty, and if the Dutch start to rack up goals against Vietnam, there's a genuine chance that the USWNT might finish second in this section. Andonovksi will hope that legendary striker Alex Morgan can open her account for the tournament (she missed a penalty against Vietnam), and that Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman can regain their spark after struggling in the closing stages against the Dutch. Portugal have come a long way in a relatively short space of time, and they looked a cut above Vietnam in their 2-0 win. Had Francisco Neto's team been bolder against the Netherlands, they might have gone into this final game with a decent chance of qualifying. As it is, they realistically need to win to progress, and that would be an enormous shock. Although they haven't yet hit top gear, I'm happy to back the USA -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.87]. If you go back to last year's Euros, Portugal conceded three goals in defeat to the Dutch and five in a loss to Sweden. It's asking a lot to contain the USA, especially when the world champions are motivated to pick up a big win. Back USA -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.87] Bet now Haiti v Denmark - KO: 12:00 Haiti could still qualify for the last 16 if they beat Denmark and China lose to England, but even if they are eliminated at this stage, the island nation can leave the tournament with their heads held high. They gave England a real scare in their tournament opener, as they lost 1-0 and were denied a late leveller by brilliant goalkeeping from Mary Earps. Against China they had an extra player for most of the game after the Chinese were reduced to 10, but they couldn't quite force a result and lost 1-0. Haiti have been physically impressive, winning plenty of 50-50 battles all over the pitch, and rising star Melchie Dumornay has looked very impressive. On the counter-attack, Nicolas Delepine's team can be a real threat. Denmark have underwhelmed so far. They needed a late winner to edge out China 1-0, and then lost 1-0 to European champions England, although Amalie Vangsgaard did strike a post with a last-gasp chance. However, this is still an experienced, high-quality side that knows it needs a win to make sure of qualification. Back Denmark to win and Under 3.5 Goals at [5/6] Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/jill roord 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/jill roord 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/jill roord 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/jill roord 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/jill roord 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/jill roord 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/jill roord 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Jill Roord scored a vital goal for the Dutch against the USA</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/vietnam-w-v-netherlands-w/32517395" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/vietnam-w-v-netherlands-w/32517395">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Three%20of%20the%20best%20bets%20for%20Tuesday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-three-of-the-best-bets-for-tuesday-300723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-three-of-the-best-bets-for-tuesday-300723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-three-of-the-best-bets-for-tuesday-300723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-three-of-the-best-bets-for-tuesday-300723-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-three-of-the-best-bets-for-tuesday-300723-140.html&text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Three%20of%20the%20best%20bets%20for%20Tuesday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Places in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup are up for grabs on Tuesday and Kevin Hatchard has taken a look at three games...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/vietnam-w-v-netherlands-w/32517395"><strong>Dutch in with a chance of topping group</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216491282"><strong>USA need a statement win</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/haiti-w-v-denmark-w/32516866"><strong>Solid Danes can edge out Haiti</strong></a></h3> </li> <h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/vietnam-w-v-netherlands-w/32517395"><strong><strong></strong></strong><strong><strong></strong></strong><hr><strong>Vietnam v Netherlands - KO: 08:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>With an expanded World Cup there were always going to be sides who struggled with the step up. While the likes of Morocco and the Philippines have had notable wins and magic moments, however, Vietnam haven't managed to emulate those nations.</p><p>Vietnam did well to restrict the USA in a 3-0 defeat, and they settled after an early flurry to lose 2-0 to Portugal, but they've created very little at the other end of the pitch.</p><p>The Netherlands know they could still win the group if they can rack up a big score here, so I expect them to push for goals. They held the USA to a 1-1 draw, having led for a big chunk of the game, and they edged out Portugal 1-0 in a scrappy opener.</p><p>In friendlies this year, Andries Jonker's side put four goals past Poland and Austria, and five past Belgium.</p><p>Striker Linda Beerensteyn scored in all three of those friendlies, and she is 8/11 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/vietnam-w-v-netherlands-w/32517395"><strong>Sportsbook</strong></a> to score her first goal of this World Cup. A more attractive price is the 11/10 on offer for Jill Roord to find the net - the new Manchester City signing scored against the USA, and has 22 international goals.</p><p>If you just want a team-based bet, go for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216562914"><strong>Over 4.5 Goals</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>, as the Dutch chase top spot in the group.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jill Roord to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/vietnam-w-v-netherlands-w/32517395" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216491271"><strong>USA v Portugal - KO: 08:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>There's no doubt that the pre-tournament favourites are yet to catch fire, and criticism of coach Vlatko Andonovski is starting to get a bit louder.</p><p>He has been lambasted for his reluctance to shuffle his pack during the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, as he made no subs in the closing stages of a game that the USA may live to regret not winning. Leaving Megan Rapinoe on the bench when you need a winner is a bold choice.</p><p>Now gaining top spot in this group is a hope rather than a certainty, and if the Dutch start to rack up goals against Vietnam, there's a genuine chance that the USWNT might finish second in this section.</p><p>Andonovksi will hope that legendary striker Alex Morgan can open her account for the tournament (she missed a penalty against Vietnam), and that Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman can regain their spark after struggling in the closing stages against the Dutch.</p><p>Portugal have come a long way in a relatively short space of time, and they looked a cut above Vietnam in their 2-0 win. Had Francisco Neto's team been bolder against the Netherlands, they might have gone into this final game with a decent chance of qualifying. As it is, they realistically need to win to progress, and that would be an enormous shock.</p><p>Although they haven't yet hit top gear, I'm happy to back the USA -1.5 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216491271"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>. If you go back to last year's Euros, Portugal conceded three goals in defeat to the Dutch and five in a loss to Sweden.</p><p>It's asking a lot to contain the USA, especially when the world champions are motivated to pick up a big win.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back USA -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216491271" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/haiti-w-v-denmark-w/32516866"><strong>Haiti v Denmark - KO: 12:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Haiti could still qualify for the last 16 if they beat Denmark and China lose to England, but even if they are eliminated at this stage, the island nation can leave the tournament with their heads held high. They gave England a real scare in their tournament opener, as they lost 1-0 and were denied a late leveller by brilliant goalkeeping from Mary Earps.</p><p>Against China they had an extra player for most of the game after the Chinese were reduced to 10, but they couldn't quite force a result and lost 1-0.</p><p>Haiti have been physically impressive, winning plenty of 50-50 battles all over the pitch, and rising star Melchie Dumornay has looked very impressive. On the counter-attack, Nicolas Delepine's team can be a real threat.</p><p>Denmark have underwhelmed so far. They needed a late winner to edge out China 1-0, and then lost 1-0 to European champions England, although Amalie Vangsgaard did strike a post with a last-gasp chance. However, this is still an experienced, high-quality side that knows it needs a win to make sure of qualification.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Denmark to win and Under 3.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.84</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/haiti-w-v-denmark-w/32516866" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/vietnam-w-v-netherlands-w/32517395">Back Jill Roord to score for Netherlands v Vietnam at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a Back Jill Roord to score for Netherlands v Vietnam at 11/10
Back USA -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 5/6
Back Denmark to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 5/6 Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-three-of-the-best-bets-for-tuesday-300723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-three-of-the-best-bets-for-tuesday-300723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-three-of-the-best-bets-for-tuesday-300723-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-three-of-the-best-bets-for-tuesday-300723-140.html&text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Three%20of%20the%20best%20bets%20for%20Tuesday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-odds-7-2-england-second-only-to-5-2-usa-in-betting-290623-204.html">Women's World Cup: England second only to USA in betting</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/England women's Sarina Wiegman.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/England%20women%27s%20Sarina%20Wiegman.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a 