France made a false start to this tournament, as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Jamaican side. Herve Renard's side made enough chances to win the game - star striker Kadidiatou Diani put an excellent headed chance wide, and right at the death she saw a header crash against the frame of the goal with Reggae Girlz' keeper Rebecca Spencer beaten.

Renard was criticised for a surprise choice of formation, opting for 4-4-2 instead of 4-3-3, and the impressive Kenza Dali was left out of the starting XI. Renard is a vastly experienced international coach, and won't be panicked by a slow start.

He still has an incredibly talented and smart set of players at his disposal, and France certainly aren't the only big hitters who have looked a sluggish so far.

Brazil were far from sluggish in their opener, as they swept aside Panama 4-0. Ary Borges netted a hat-trick in her first ever game at the World Cup finals, and also set up a goal for Beatriz Zaneratto. Although centre-forward Debinha didn't score, she was heavily involved in several goals, a constant thorn in Panama's side.

However, it's important not too get too carried away. Panama are limited opponents at best, and I still believe in France's ability to cause a stir in this tournament. Brazil lost to the USA at the SheBelievesCup, and were beaten on penalties at Wembley by England in the Finalissima, so they aren't currently finding a way to beat the elite sides (they also lost twice to Canada in friendlies).

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back France/Draw and Diani to have a shot on target at 2.0811/10. Diani is a prolific goal-getter at club level, and she was the attacking spearhead against Jamaica. If she gets into those positions against Brazil, the PSG forward can do some damage.

Back France/Draw and Diani to have 1+ shots on target @ 2.0811/10

After watching his team hold the mighty French to a goalless draw, Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson called it the greatest result in Jamaican football history, including the men's team.

That may well be true (it's worth bearing in mind the players have endured a long-running battle with their own federation over logistics and financial support), but now the dynamic is very different, as the Reggae Girlz are favourites to win their second game against Panama.

The Jamaican cause won't be helped by the loss of star striker Khadija Shaw to suspension. The Manchester City forward launched into an unwise challenge against Wendie Renard late in the draw with France, and received a second yellow card.

Panama were on the back foot throughout their clash with Brazil, and it remains to be seen whether they will open up against their fellow CONCACAF side. Coach Nacho Quintana favours a 5-4-1, and in the first stage of qualifiers they racked up five clean sheets and only lost 1-0 at home to Canada.

Even without Shaw I believe Jamaica can edge this, so I'll use the Sportsbook to back them to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/102.08. It would be a surprise to see Panama coming out swinging, so it might take a while for Jamaica to grind them down. It's also worth considering that the Panamanian keeper Yenith Bailey was excellent against Brazil, making several superb saves.

Back Jamaica to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/102.08

Sweden weren't at their free-flowing best against South Africa in their opening game, and they had to come from behind to grab a dramatic 2-1 win, as Amanda Ilestedt headed home a late winner from a set piece.

The equaliser was touched home by Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo, who we backed to score ahead of the game. Rolfo now has 26 goals at international level, and she has just had an excellent season for European champions Barcelona.

Italy huffed and puffed in their opener against Argentina, and finally found a way to win 1-0 via a looping header from veteran striker Cristiana Girelli, who averages a goal every other game across more than a hundred caps.

Italy believe they can at least reach the last 16, and despite coach Milena Bertolini making some surprising selections ahead of the tournament, they have made a solid start.

Rolfo has been a regular scorer for Sweden in the last year, playing a more attacking role for her nation than she does for her club. Instead of backing Sweden to win here at odds-on, I'd rather take the 5/2 on offer for Rolfo to score for the second WWC match running.