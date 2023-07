Argentina can grab first World Cup win

Both of these sides suffered brave defeats in the opening round of group-stage matches, and both know they probably need a win here to have any chance of reaching the last 16. Both gave established European sides a scare, but both ultimately conceded late winners.

Argentina defended stubbornly against a lively Italy side without really creating consistent chances for main striker Mariana Larroquette. They'll be disappointed with the goal they conceded, as it was a simple cross into the box and a routine header for substitute Cristiana Girelli.

Argentina coach German Portanova has undoubtedly turned the team's fortunes around, reinvigorating players who had become disenchanted by playing for their country.

They were competitive at the Copa America Femenina, losing their semi-final to Colombia by a single goal, and in the build-up to this tournament they twice beat co-hosts New Zealand in friendlies.

South Africa actually took the lead against Sweden, and were still leading up until the 68th minute, when Barcelona's Fridollina Rolfo touched home a far-post cross. Sweden had won a stream of set plays through the game, and finally the pressure told, as Amanda Ilestedt powered home the winner from a corner.

It was a surprisingly robust display from South Africa when you consider how underwhelming they had been in the build-up to the tournament, losing 5-0 to Botswana, drawing with Slovenia and losing to Serbia. It now remains to be seen how they will fare in a game they realistically need to win.

Both countries could name unchanged line-ups, as they have no fresh injury concerns. If you want to use the Sportbook's Bet Builder, I like the idea of backing the combative Mariana Laroquette to commit a foul and have a shot on target at 1.9210/11.

The Kansas City current forward picked up a yellow card in the opening game, and she has scored four goals in 2023 for her country.

If you want to keep things simple, back Argentina to pick up their first ever win at the World Cup finals at 2.26/5 on the Betfair Exchange. Portanova has energised this team, made it solid and consistent, and the attacking players in the team should get more service here than they did against Italy.

China and Haiti did themselves proud in the opening round of matches, but ultimately suffered the pain of defeat.

China had some really bright moments against Denmark, especially early on, but fell victim to a late winner. It was a disappointing scrappy goal, as Amalie Vangsgaard powered a header towards the target, and goalkeeper Xu Huan made a complete mess of trying to parry the ball to safety.

Haiti played really well against European champions England, threatening on the counter-attack and winning plenty of physical battles. Rising star Melchie Dumornay was outstanding, showcasing just why she's seen as one of the best young players on the planet.

Given the challenges Haiti faced just getting to the World Cup finals, it was a stellar display, and only a superb late save from England keeper Mary Earps preserved the Lionesses' advantage.

If you look at the recent history of these two sides, neither score freely, but I actually think Both Teams To Score is a decent option here at 2.26/5. This by far these teams' best opportunity to pick up a World Cup win, and both have players who are capable of opening up the opposition.

Another option is to back Haiti +2 on the Handicap and Melchie Dumornay to have a shot on target at combined odds of 2.26/5 on the Betfair Sportsbook.