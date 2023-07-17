</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Women's World Cup: The best value bets across the groups stages from 17/10 to 22/1
Stephen Tudor
17 July 2023 ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-the-best-value-bets-across-the-groups-from-17-10-to-22-1-130723-718.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-the-best-value-bets-across-the-groups-from-17-10-to-22-1-130723-718.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-17T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-17T09:27:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor looks past the favourites to the surprise packages in waiting who offer up great value Down Under. The Matildas can waltz to semis Zambia to pull off an opening shock Italy to top an open group Some outcomes in Australia and New Zealand this month already feel nailed on. The USWNT will go deep, as too will the Lionesses. Germany will be Germany, there or thereabouts. And France will exit in the quarter finals because they always seem to. Beyond the big guns however there are a welter of emerging nations and surprise packages just waiting to impress and upset the apple cart. And therein lies a lot of value. Australia to make last four Ranked tenth in the world in the latest FIFA rankings, the Matildas go into the biggest tournament of their lives in superb shape, claiming the scalps of Sweden, Spain and England in recent months and losing just once in nine. Excitement has been so high for their forthcoming adventures it necessitated moving their opening game to the venue of the final and in superstar Sam Kerr they have just the player to ignite the home crowds. In May, the Chelsea forward became the first player to win back-to-back FWA Footballer of the Year awards after firing the Blues to the double. Should Australia secure top spot in Group B - a distinct possibility given Canada's cruel injury woes - they will likely face a beatable Denmark before the projected pathway pits them with France and their World Cup quarter-final curse. By then the excitement will be at fever pitch. Back the Matildas to reach the semi-finals @ [17/10] Bet now Foord fiesta Kerr is understandably among the favourites in the Golden Boot market and is [1/2] to finish the tournament as the Matildas' leading goal-scorer. 63 goals in 120 international outings will do that, while in the WSL the 29-year-old has racked up a remarkable 54 in 67 since joining Chelsea from Chicago.Yet in recent times, Australia's coach Tony Gustavsson has gone to great lengths to ensure his side are not so reliant on their marquee talent, a tricky balance to pull off but one that has reaped rewards. And stepping out most prominently from Kerr's shadow has been her strike-partner Caitlin Foord, a forward who is not overly prolific for Arsenal but on the international scene has been enjoying an extended purple patch. Seven goals in her last six outings for the Matildas makes her [5/1] price to out-score her team-mates a tempting proposition.For the more daring among you, why not go for the motherload? Back Foord to win the Golden Boot @ [22/1] Bet now Rise of the Reggae Girlz Every major tournament sees a big name stumble early doors, exiting at the group stage to a multitude of raised eyebrows. This time out that fate may befall Brazil. A disappointing SheBelieves Cup in February was followed by a defeat on pens in the Finalissima, and though Germany were subsequently downed in a friendly this feels like a transitional period for As Canarinhas with so many of their stars - including the magnificent Marta - the wrong side of 30, some considerably so. With France expected to comfortably progress and Panama making up the numbers that leaves Jamaica to capitalise, benefiting from lessons learnt the hard way four years ago and with a striker in Bunny Saw who scored for fun in the WSL last season. The Manchester City forward notched 20 and assisted seven times for good measure. Her xG per 90 was a league high. Tottenham's Drew Spence is another worth noting, the midfielder averaging 1.1 chance creating actions in 2022/23 and though the Reggae Girlz have problems off the pitch - largely concerning a lack of funding - if this forges a siege mentality they can absolutely make an impact. Back Jamaica to qualify from Group F @ [11/2] Bet now Copper Queens are golden Japan were once a world force and with so much young talent coming through, unquestionably will be again, but presently they do fall between two stools. They are promise and potential not yet proven, with decidedly mixed results across the past calendar year bearing this out. Which leaves the Nadeshiko susceptible to a group-opening upset at the hands of a Zambian collective who made a substantial splash at the Olympics, drawing 4-4 with China, before finishing third at the Women's African Cup of Nations last year, beating Cameroon and Senegal on route.Earlier this month the Copper Queens stunned Germany in a tournament warm-up, winning a five-goal thriller in the 101st minute.That they did so well at WAFCON while being deprived of their two best players in Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji speaks well of their strength in depth but really it's all about them. Banda bagged twice against the Germans and plundered ten at the Cosafa Women's Championship in 2022. Kundananji struck 25 times in Liga F last season, all of them from open play. Consistently porous at the back but full of ambition up front, frankly anything could happen on July 22nd. Which makes Zambia's generous odds all the more enticing. Back Zambia to beat Japan @ [12/1] Bet now Swedes unseated Sweden are strongly fancied to top Group G but theirs is an aging team and they're hardly heading into the tournament in good form, winning just one of their last five. Moreover, adhering to stereotype, the Swedes are solid and functional above all else, traits that can have its limitations. Elsewhere, South Africa have their merits, winning the WAFCON last year and it shouldn't be downplayed that Argentina are unbeaten in 2023, even if all have been friendlies. Then there's Italy, who qualified with ease and are bolstered by seven members of a Roma side that won Serie A in such commending fashion last term. In Juventus' Cristiana Girelli they also possess a striker with 14 league goals to her name as well as five in the Champions League. In what is a deceptively open group, Italy have every chance to consign last summer's disappointing Euros to the past. Ste Tudor looks past the favourites to the surprise packages in waiting who offer up great value Down Under. The Matildas can waltz to semis Zambia to pull off an opening shock Italy to top an open group Some outcomes in Australia and New Zealand this month already feel nailed on. The USWNT will go deep, as too will the Lionesses. Germany will be Germany, there or thereabouts. And France will exit in the quarter finals because they always seem to. Beyond the big guns however there are a welter of emerging nations and surprise packages just waiting to impress and upset the apple cart. And therein lies a lot of value. Australia to make last four Ranked tenth in the world in the latest FIFA rankings, the Matildas go into the biggest tournament of their lives in superb shape, claiming the scalps of Sweden, Spain and England in recent months and losing just once in nine. Excitement has been so high for their forthcoming adventures it necessitated moving their opening game to the venue of the final and in superstar Sam Kerr they have just the player to ignite the home crowds. In May, the Chelsea forward became the first player to win back-to-back FWA Footballer of the Year awards after firing the Blues to the double. Should Australia secure top spot in Group B - a distinct possibility given Canada's cruel injury woes - they will likely face a beatable Denmark before the projected pathway pits them with France and their World Cup quarter-final curse. By then the excitement will be at fever pitch. Back the Matildas to reach the semi-finals @ [17/10] Bet now Foord fiesta Kerr is understandably among the favourites in the Golden Boot market and is [1/2] to finish the tournament as the Matildas' leading goal-scorer. 63 goals in 120 international outings will do that, while in the WSL the 29-year-old has racked up a remarkable 54 in 67 since joining Chelsea from Chicago.Yet in recent times, Australia's coach Tony Gustavsson has gone to great lengths to ensure his side are not so reliant on their marquee talent, a tricky balance to pull off but one that has reaped rewards. And stepping out most prominently from Kerr's shadow has been her strike-partner Caitlin Foord, a forward who is not overly prolific for Arsenal but on the international scene has been enjoying an extended purple patch. Seven goals in her last six outings for the Matildas makes her [5/1] price to out-score her team-mates a tempting proposition.For the more daring among you, why not go for the motherload? Back Foord to win the Golden Boot @ [22/1] Bet now Rise of the Reggae Girlz Every major tournament sees a big name stumble early doors, exiting at the group stage to a multitude of raised eyebrows. This time out that fate may befall Brazil. A disappointing SheBelieves Cup in February was followed by a defeat on pens in the Finalissima, and though Germany were subsequently downed in a friendly this feels like a transitional period for As Canarinhas with so many of their stars - including the magnificent Marta - the wrong side of 30, some considerably so. With France expected to comfortably progress and Panama making up the numbers that leaves Jamaica to capitalise, benefiting from lessons learnt the hard way four years ago and with a striker in Bunny Saw who scored for fun in the WSL last season. The Manchester City forward notched 20 and assisted seven times for good measure. Her xG per 90 was a league high. Tottenham's Drew Spence is another worth noting, the midfielder averaging 1.1 chance creating actions in 2022/23 and though the Reggae Girlz have problems off the pitch - largely concerning a lack of funding - if this forges a siege mentality they can absolutely make an impact. Back Jamaica to qualify from Group F @ [11/2] Bet now Copper Queens are golden Japan were once a world force and with so much young talent coming through, unquestionably will be again, but presently they do fall between two stools. They are promise and potential not yet proven, with decidedly mixed results across the past calendar year bearing this out. Which leaves the Nadeshiko susceptible to a group-opening upset at the hands of a Zambian collective who made a substantial splash at the Olympics, drawing 4-4 with China, before finishing third at the Women's African Cup of Nations last year, beating Cameroon and Senegal on route.Earlier this month the Copper Queens stunned Germany in a tournament warm-up, winning a five-goal thriller in the 101st minute.That they did so well at WAFCON while being deprived of their two best players in Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji speaks well of their strength in depth but really it's all about them. Banda bagged twice against the Germans and plundered ten at the Cosafa Women's Championship in 2022. Kundananji struck 25 times in Liga F last season, all of them from open play. Consistently porous at the back but full of ambition up front, frankly anything could happen on July 22nd. Which makes Zambia's generous odds all the more enticing. Back Zambia to beat Japan @ [12/1] Bet now Swedes unseated Sweden are strongly fancied to top Group G but theirs is an aging team and they're hardly heading into the tournament in good form, winning just one of their last five. Moreover, adhering to stereotype, the Swedes are solid and functional above all else, traits that can have its limitations. Elsewhere, South Africa have their merits, winning the WAFCON last year and it shouldn't be downplayed that Argentina are unbeaten in 2023, even if all have been friendlies. Then there's Italy, who qualified with ease and are bolstered by seven members of a Roma side that won Serie A in such commending fashion last term. In Juventus' Cristiana Girelli they also possess a striker with 14 league goals to her name as well as five in the Champions League. In what is a deceptively open group, Italy have every chance to consign last summer's disappointing Euros to the past. Back Italy to top Group G @ [10/3] Bet now Germany will be Germany, there or thereabouts. And France will exit in the quarter finals because they always seem to.</p><p>Beyond the big guns however there are a welter of emerging nations and surprise packages just waiting to impress and upset the apple cart. And therein lies a lot of value.</p><h2>Australia to make last four</h2><p></p><p>Ranked tenth in the world in the latest FIFA rankings, the Matildas go into the biggest tournament of their lives in superb shape, claiming the scalps of Sweden, Spain and England in recent months and losing just once in nine.</p><p>Excitement has been so high for their forthcoming adventures it necessitated moving their opening game to the venue of the final and in superstar Sam Kerr they have just the player to ignite the home crowds.</p><p>In May, the Chelsea forward became the first player to <span class="highlight-back">win back</span>-to-back FWA Footballer of the Year awards after firing the Blues to the double.</p><p>Should Australia secure top spot in Group B - a distinct possibility given Canada's cruel injury woes - they will likely face a beatable Denmark before the projected pathway pits them with France and their World Cup quarter-final curse.</p><p>By then the excitement will be at fever pitch.<br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the Matildas to reach the semi-finals @ 17/10</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/12220485/to-reach-semi-finals/924.364153871" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Foord fiesta</h2><p></p><p>Kerr is understandably among the favourites in the Golden Boot market and is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football"><b class="inline_odds" title="1.49"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.49</span></b></a> to finish the tournament as the Matildas' leading goal-scorer. 63 goals in 120 international outings will do that, while in the WSL the 29-year-old has racked up a remarkable 54 in 67 since joining Chelsea from Chicago.<br><br>Yet in recent times, Australia's coach Tony Gustavsson has gone to great lengths to ensure his side are not so reliant on their marquee talent, a tricky balance to pull off but one that has reaped rewards.</p><p>And stepping out most prominently from Kerr's shadow has been her strike-partner Caitlin Foord, a forward who is not<strong> </strong>overly prolific for Arsenal but on the international scene has been enjoying an extended purple patch.</p><p>Seven goals in her last six outings for the Matildas makes her <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/12220485/australia-w-team-top-goalscorer/924.369097448"><b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b></a> price to out-score her team-mates a tempting proposition.<br><br>For the more daring among you, why not go for the motherload?</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Foord to win the Golden Boot @ <b class="inline_odds" title="23.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">22/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/12220485/fifa-golden-boot/924.369003749" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Rise of the Reggae Girlz</h2><p></p><p>Every major tournament sees a big name stumble early doors, exiting at the group stage to a multitude of raised eyebrows. This time out that fate may befall Brazil.</p><p>A disappointing SheBelieves Cup in February was followed by a defeat on pens in the Finalissima, and though Germany were subsequently downed in a friendly this feels like a transitional period for As Canarinhas with so many of their stars - including the magnificent Marta - the wrong side of 30, some considerably so.</p><p>With France expected to comfortably progress and Panama making up the numbers that leaves Jamaica to capitalise, benefiting from lessons learnt the hard way four years ago and with a striker in Bunny Saw who scored for fun in the WSL last season.</p><p>The Manchester City forward notched 20 and assisted seven times for good measure. Her xG per 90 was a league high.</p><p><img alt="Drew Spence.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Drew%20Spence.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"><br>Tottenham's Drew Spence is another worth noting, the midfielder averaging 1.1 chance creating actions in 2022/23 and though the Reggae Girlz have problems off the pitch - largely concerning a lack of funding - if this forges a siege mentality they can absolutely make an impact.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jamaica to qualify from Group F @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/12220485/group-f-to-qualify-fra-jam-bra-pan/924.367198893" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Copper Queens are golden</h2><p></p><p>Japan were once a world force and with so much young talent coming through, unquestionably will be again, but presently they do fall between two stools. They are promise and potential not yet proven, with decidedly mixed results across the past calendar year bearing this out.</p><p>Which leaves the Nadeshiko susceptible to a group-opening upset at the hands of a Zambian collective who made a substantial splash at the Olympics, drawing 4-4 with China, before finishing third at the Women's African Cup of Nations last year, beating Cameroon and Senegal on route.<br><br>Earlier this month the Copper Queens stunned Germany in a tournament warm-up, winning a five-goal thriller in the 101st minute.<br><br>That they did so well at WAFCON while being deprived of their two best players in Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji speaks well of their strength in depth but really it's all about them.</p><p>Banda bagged twice against the Germans and plundered ten at the Cosafa Women's Championship in 2022. Kundananji struck 25 times in Liga F last season, all of them from open play.</p><p>Consistently porous at the back but full of ambition up front, frankly anything could happen on July 22nd. Which makes Zambia's generous odds all the more enticing.<br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Zambia to beat Japan @ <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/zambia-w-v-japan-w/32422126" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Swedes unseated</h2><p></p><p>Sweden are strongly fancied to top Group G but theirs is an aging team and they're hardly heading into the tournament in good form, winning just one of their last five.</p><p>Moreover, adhering to stereotype, the Swedes are solid and functional above all else, traits that can have its limitations.</p><p>Elsewhere, South Africa have their merits, winning the WAFCON last year and it shouldn't be downplayed that Argentina are unbeaten in 2023, even if all have been friendlies.</p><p>Then there's Italy, who qualified with ease and are bolstered by seven members of a Roma side that won Serie A in such commending fashion last term. In Juventus' Cristiana Girelli they also possess a striker with 14 league goals to her name as well as five in the Champions League.

In what is a deceptively open group, Italy have every chance to consign last summer's disappointing Euros to the past. 