Women's World Cup Tips: The best bets for three Thursday games Kevin Hatchard
26 July 2023
3:00 min read "2023-07-26T11:15:00+01:00", "articleBody": "There's plenty up for grabs at the Women's World Cup, and Thursday sees a repeat of the 2019 final, as the USA face the Netherlands. Smith outstanding for USA v Vietnam Portugal can bounce back from defeat Kerr-less Australia turn to Foord for goals USA v Netherlands - KO: 02:00 Both of these sides did what they had to do in the first set of group-stage matches, but neither set the world alight. Defending champions the USA produced a solid but unspectacular 3-0 win over Vietnam, with young superstar Sophia Smith scoring twice. The Netherlands edged out a limited Portuguese side 1-0 with an early strike from Stefanie van der Gragt. For all the talk of veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the build-up to this tournament, Smith is a real source of hope and excitement. The 22-year-old was last year's MWSL MVP, scoring 14 goals for Portland Thorns. Only Alex Morgan outscored her, notching 15 for San Diego Wave. Now Smith and Morgan are likely to be part of the USA attack once again, and Morgan admits they'll have to up their game from the performance against Vietnam. As the 34-year-old conceded, there was a lack of patience and rhythm about some of the USA's attacking play, and those rough edges will have to be smoothed if the team is to win the World Cup for the third time in a row. The Dutch lost to the US in the final four years ago under Sarina Wiegman, and at the Euros last year under Wiegman's successor Mark Parsons they went out early to France. The loss of star player Vivianne Miedema to injury was a major blow, and without her cleverness in attack the Dutch huffed and puffed against Portugal, managing just five shots on target in a game they completely dominated. Dutch boss Andries Jonker says the Netherlands don't fear the USA, and while that may well be the case, I can't see them beating the world champions here. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back the USA/Draw and both Smith and Morgan to have a shot on target at [1.94]. It's also worth backing Smith to score or assist at 11/10. Back USA/Draw, Sophia Smith to have a shot on target and Alex Morgan to have a shot on target @ [1.94] Bet now Portugal v Vietnam - KO: 08:30 Although Portugal were very much second-best against the Netherlands, and didn't have a shot on target until the 82nd minute, it shouldn't be forgotten that they have made good progress in recent years. At the Euros they drew with Switzerland pushed the Dutch hard in an entertaining 3-2 defeat, before losing 5-0 to a rampant Sweden. Since then, Francisco Neto's side has held England to a goalless draw, thrashed New Zealand 5-0 and given a good Japan team a run for its money in a 2-1 friendly defeat in April. This is their first appearance at a World Cup, and this game against Vietnam is their chance to really make the most of it. Vietnam performed admirably against the USA, although the world champions should really have racked up more goals against them. A 9-0 friendly defeat against Spain didn't bode well, but as has been the case with so many of the so-called minnows, it's difficult to truly judge whether they'll sink or swim in the World Cup water until they are hurled into it. However, I do think Portugal are further along in their development, so I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine Portugal -1 on the Handicap, Over 1.5 Cards and Diana Silva to have a shot on target at [2.14]. There were at least two cards in both teams' opening games, and as this is both sides' best opportunity of picking up a World Cup win this year, I expect some aggression. As for Diana Silva, she scored in four of Portugal's qualifying matches, and has 19 international goals in 90 caps. Back Portugal -1, Diana Silva to have a shot on target and Over 1.5 Cards @ [2.14] Bet now Australia v Nigeria - KO: 11:00 Sport can be brutal and cruel sometimes, and while Australian superstar Sam Kerr can still perhaps be the face of this World Cup, the chances are slimming. Kerr's muscle injury will at least keep her out of this game, and she has already missed the nervy win over the Republic of Ireland. Without her, Australia will have to make do, but they still have attacking quality. Real Madrid's Hayley Raso is a player that is always trying to affect the game, while Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord has scored 29 goals in 108 internationals. Foord found the net in two of the three games at the FFA Cup of Nations in February, and before that she netted braces against both Denmark and Sweden. Nigeria held Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw last time out, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie making an outstanding penalty save from Christine Sinclair. Once again, they'll be no pushovers, and I don't expect many goals here. Nigeria have conceded just three goals across their last six internationals. I'll back Under 3.5 Goals and Foord to have a shot on target on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder, giving us a price of [1.82]. Defending champions the USA produced a solid but unspectacular 3-0 win over Vietnam, with young superstar Sophia Smith scoring twice. The Netherlands edged out a limited Portuguese side 1-0 with an early strike from Stefanie van der Gragt.</p><p>For all the talk of veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the build-up to this tournament, Smith is a real source of hope and excitement. The 22-year-old was last year's MWSL MVP, scoring 14 goals for Portland Thorns. Only Alex Morgan outscored her, notching 15 for San Diego Wave.</p><p>Now Smith and Morgan are likely to be part of the USA attack once again, and Morgan admits they'll have to up their game from the performance against Vietnam. As the 34-year-old conceded, there was a lack of patience and rhythm about some of the USA's attacking play, and those rough edges will have to be smoothed if the team is to win the World Cup for the third time in a row.</p><p>The Dutch lost to the US in the final four years ago under Sarina Wiegman, and at the Euros last year under Wiegman's successor Mark Parsons they went out early to France. The loss of star player Vivianne Miedema to injury was a major blow, and without her cleverness in attack the Dutch huffed and puffed against Portugal, managing just five shots on target in a game they completely dominated.</p><p>Dutch boss Andries Jonker says the Netherlands don't fear the USA, and while that may well be the case, I can't see them beating the world champions here.</p><p>I'll use the Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/usa-w-v-netherlands-w/32507576"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> to back the USA/Draw and both Smith and Morgan to have a shot on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.94</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b>. It's also worth backing Smith to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/usa-w-v-netherlands-w/32507576"><strong>score or assist</strong></a> at 11/10.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back USA/Draw, Sophia Smith to have a shot on target and Alex Morgan to have a shot on target @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.94</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/usa-w-v-netherlands-w/32507576" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/portugal-w-v-vietnam-w/32507581"><strong>Portugal v Vietnam</strong></a> - KO: 08:30<br><br></h2><p>Although Portugal were very much second-best against the Netherlands, and didn't have a shot on target until the 82nd minute, it shouldn't be forgotten that they have made good progress in recent years. At the Euros they drew with Switzerland pushed the Dutch hard in an entertaining 3-2 defeat, before losing 5-0 to a rampant Sweden.</p><p>Since then, Francisco Neto's side has held England to a goalless draw, thrashed New Zealand 5-0 and given a good Japan team a run for its money in a 2-1 friendly defeat in April. This is their first appearance at a World Cup, and this game against Vietnam is their chance to really make the most of it.</p><p>Vietnam performed admirably against the USA, although the world champions should really have racked up more goals against them. A 9-0 friendly defeat against Spain didn't bode well, but as has been the case with so many of the so-called minnows, it's difficult to truly judge whether they'll sink or swim in the World Cup water until they are hurled into it.</p><p>However, I do think Portugal are further along in their development, so I'll use the Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/portugal-w-v-vietnam-w/32507581"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> to combine Portugal -1 on the Handicap, Over 1.5 Cards and Diana Silva to have a shot on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>. There were at least two cards in both teams' opening games, and as this is both sides' best opportunity of picking up a World Cup win this year, I expect some aggression. As for Diana Silva, she scored in four of Portugal's qualifying matches, and has 19 international goals in 90 caps.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Portugal -1, Diana Silva to have a shot on target and Over 1.5 Cards @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/portugal-w-v-vietnam-w/32507581" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/australia-w-v-nigeria-w/32496684"><strong>Australia v Nigeria</strong></a> - KO: 11:00<br><br></h2><p>Sport can be brutal and cruel sometimes, and while Australian superstar Sam Kerr can still perhaps be the face of this World Cup, the chances are slimming. Kerr's muscle injury will at least keep her out of this game, and she has already missed the nervy win over the Republic of Ireland.</p><p>Without her, Australia will have to make do, but they still have attacking quality. Real Madrid's Hayley Raso is a player that is always trying to affect the game, while Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord has scored 29 goals in 108 internationals. Foord found the net in two of the three games at the FFA Cup of Nations in February, and before that she netted braces against both Denmark and Sweden.</p><p>Nigeria held Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw last time out, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie making an outstanding penalty save from Christine Sinclair. Once again, they'll be no pushovers, and I don't expect many goals here. Nigeria have conceded just three goals across their last six internationals.</p><p>I'll back Under 3.5 Goals and Foord to have a shot on target on the Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/australia-w-v-nigeria-w/32496684"><strong>Bet Builder,</strong></a> giving us a price of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 3.5 Goals and Caitlin Foord to have a shot on target @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/australia-w-v-nigeria-w/32496684" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div 