Germany have questions to answer

Germany v Morocco

Monday 24 July, 09:30

Last year Germany stormed to the final of the European Championship, only to lose by the odd goal against England after extra time at Wembley. Since then, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team has wobbled, losing recent friendlies against Brazil and Zambia. The defeat to Zambia was particularly alarming, as Germany came back from 2-0 to level at 2-2 in stoppage-time, but still contrived to lose against a limited side. In qualifying, they also lost to Serbia in a clumsy 3-2 reverse.

There should be a lot to like about this German side. Merle Frohms is a fine goalkeeper, Marina Hegering is a dominant and experienced central defender, and defensive midfielder Lena Oberdorf is one of the best young players in the world. In attacking areas, Germany are blessed with a superb striker in Alexandra Popp and some really exciting talents like Klara Bühl and Jule Brand.

It's also worth noting how strong German football is at club level. Wolfsburg pushed Barcelona all the way in the recent Champions League final, before losing 3-2 in agonising fashion. Bayern Munich are also stacked with talent, so most of Germany's squad are operating at a high level.

Morocco reached the final of the African Cup of Nations, and have progressed really well under former France international Reynald Pedros. The big problem they have is goalscoring - since WAFCON, Morocco have failed to score in eight of their ten friendlies, including the last five.

These games haven't been against the brightest and best in the world. In 2023 they have failed to score against Czechia, Romania, Italy, Switzerland and Jamaica, so even though Germany have looked shaky defensively of late, Morocco shouldn't pose too many threats.

There aren't too many attractive options here, but backing Popp as First Goalscorer at 12/5 makes sense. We're not expecting any fireworks from Morocco, and Popp was terrific at the Euros last year. Indeed, had the Wolfsburg goal-getter been fit for the final against England, the Lionesses would have had a much tougher time. Popp scored 16 goals for Wolfsburg in the league last term, and was a regular scorer at the Euros.

Back Alexandra Popp to be First Goalscorer at 12/53.35 Bet now

Argentina to make life tough

Italy v Argentina

Monday 24 July, 07:00

Argentina have never won a game at the World Cup finals, but hopes are high that an improving team can make an impact at this tournament. German Portanova led the team to the semi-finals of the Copa Femenina, and they have won five of their six friendlies in the lead-up to the tournament.

Experienced midfielder Estefania Banini is the star of the show, a player who has been named in a FIFA Best XI. Striker Mariana Laroquette is one to watch - she has been scoring plenty of goals in the build-up to the tournament, Alongside Laroquette, Yamila Rodriguez was outstanding at the Copa Femenina, scoring six goals which included a hat-trick against Uruguay.

Italy were poor at last year's Euros, taking just a point from their three games. Coach Milena Bertolini has reacted by leaving out big names like veteran defender Sara Gama and midfielder Aurora Galli, but goalscoring is still a thorny issue, and Italy have a long way to go to match their World Cup 2019 performance, when they reached the last eight.

I think Argentina can be awkward opponents for Italy, and I'm happy to back the Albiceleste +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.865/6. That way, only a multiple-goal win for Italy would see our stake lost.

Back Argentina +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.865/6 Bet now

Marta and Sundhage can give Brazil the edge

Brazil v Panama

Monday 24 July, 12:00

Considering how synonymous the World Cup is with the Brazilian national team in the men's game, it seems jarring that the women have never been world champions, but that remains the case (women's football was banned for 40 years, so they're playing catch-up). They've gone out in the last 16 in each of the last two World Cups, and haven't reached the final since 2007.

With experienced coach Pia Sundhage at the helm, Brazil hope things can be different. They won the Copa Femenina, and then pushed England all the way at Wembley in the Finalissima, causing all manner of problems for the Lionesses in the second half before losing on penalties.

37-year-old Marta - a true legend of the sport - will play in her sixth World Cup, and her experience can help a largely young group. She has scored a record 17 goals in World Cup finals matches. Former Arsenal defender Raffaele is an excellent leader, while at the other end Debinha is a constant threat. She has blossomed under Sundhage, and was in the mix for FIFA's Best Player award last year.

Panama were thrashed 7-0 by Spain in the build-up to the tournament, and they are expected to pack the midfield and defence and play on the back foot. They needed inter-continental wins over Papua New Guinea and Paraguay to get this far, and it would be a major shock if they laid a glove on big hitters like Brazil or France.

I'll use the Bet Builder to go for Brazil -3 on the Handicap, Debinha to score and Debinha to have three or more shots at 1.9210/11.