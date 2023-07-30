</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Women's World Cup Tips: Four fancies from Monday's action
Kevin Hatchard
30 July 2023
3 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-four-fancies-from-mondays-action-290723-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-30T10:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-30T12:45:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The group stage of the Women's World Cup is nearing its conclusion and Kevin Hatchard has tips for all four of Monday's matches... Canada in strong position after Ireland win Oshoala the key for Nigeria Zambia have had wretched tournament Japan can surprise Spain Canada v Australia - KO: 11:00 Australia have had something of a rollercoaster ride so far in their home World Cup. They edged out the Republic of Ireland 1-0, but were then exposed defensively in a 3-2 defeat to Nigeria. Only a win for the Matildas will guarantee that they reach the last 16. The Aussies have been given a major boost with superstar Sam Kerr fit to lead the line. The Chelsea striker missed the first two matches with a calf problem, and has been coy about whether she is in a position to start this game or come off the bench. Confidence appears to be growing that the 63-goal forward will be in the starting XI. Kerr's inclusion won't solve Australia's defensive issues. They gave away some horrible goals against Nigeria, particularly Asisat Oshoala's winner, which was down to a total miscommunication between defender Alanna Kennedy and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold. Those lapses were surprising when you consider Tony Gustavsson's side have kept clean sheets in seven of their last ten internationals. Canada haven't set the World Cup alight, but the Olympic champions are worthy of respect, and showed grit and determination to come from behind in a 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland. Bev Priestmann's team conceded just four goals in six games on the way to Olympic gold in Tokyo, and they edged out Brazil, the USA and Sweden on their way to glory. I'll use the Betfair Exchange to back Canada +0 &amp; +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.96]. If the game is drawn we get a half-win, and if Canada take the three points it's a full pay-out at close to evens. Back Canada +0 &amp; +0.5 on Asian Handicap @ [1.96] Bet now Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - KO: 11:00 The Republic of Ireland haven't disgraced themselves at this tournament, but they are out with a game to spare. They lost a game of fine margins against Australia, and despite taking an early lead against Canada from a Katie McCabe corner that flew straight in, they ultimately succumbed to the Olympic champions. Nigeria are in a great position to qualify for the last 16, and they know a point will be enough for them to guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds. They might even qualify if they lose, but that would depend on the other result in the group going their way. Given their form so far in this tournament, they shouldn't have to rely on the other match. Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala was the supersub against Australia, and is expected to start this game. I'll back her to have two or more shots, with at least one on target. I'll throw Nigeria/Draw Double Chance into the Bet Builder, and Nigeria to have at least three shots on target. That all comes to [2.04]. Back Nigeria/Draw, Oshoala 2+ shots and 1+ shots on target and Nigeria 3+ shots on target @ [2.04] Bet now Costa Rica v Zambia - KO: 08:00 Both of these sides have been eliminated from the tournament with a game to spare. While Costa Rica's struggles aren't a huge surprise, Zambia were expected to at least lay a glove on Japan and Spain. As it turned out, the African side lost both games 5-0, and they have been a shambles defensively. Costa Rica lost 3-0 to Spain and 2-0 to Japan, but they have played with spirit and determination, and looked a lot more organised than Zambia. I'm not convinced that Zambia are good enough to be rated at [2.1] in the Match Odds market here, and I'll use the Double Chance market to back Costa Rica/Draw at [1.85]. Back Costa Rica/Draw Double Chance @ [1.85] Bet now Japan v Spain - KO: 08:00 Japan and Spain have both qualified for the last 16, and neither team have conceded a goal yet. If this game is drawn, Spain will win the group, as their goal difference is slightly superior to Japan's. I'm sticking to my long-held belief that Spain aren't ruthless enough to win this tournament, and the ongoing angst towards coach Jorge Vilda can't be forgotten. I'm therefore opposing Spain in any way I can. They are too short here to win a game from which they don't need to take three points. Japan have been really impressive so far, and they have enough attacking quality and pace to cause a problem for Vilda's team on the counter-attack. For all their possession and the fact they have secured back-to-back clean sheets, Spain can be guilty of lapses in concentration at the back. I'll lay Spain here at [1.9]. The group stage of the Women's World Cup is nearing its conclusion and Kevin Hatchard has tips for all four of Monday's matches...

Canada in strong position after Ireland win
Oshoala the key for Nigeria
Zambia have had wretched tournament
Japan can surprise Spain

Canada v Australia - KO: 11:00

Australia have had something of a rollercoaster ride so far in their home World Cup. They edged out the Republic of Ireland 1-0, but were then exposed defensively in a 3-2 defeat to Nigeria. Only a win for the Matildas will guarantee that they reach the last 16.</p><p>The Aussies have been given a major boost with superstar Sam Kerr fit to lead the line. The Chelsea striker missed the first two matches with a calf problem, and has been coy about whether she is in a position to start this game or come off the bench. Confidence appears to be growing that the 63-goal forward will be in the starting XI.</p><p>Kerr's inclusion won't solve Australia's defensive issues. They gave away some horrible goals against Nigeria, particularly Asisat Oshoala's winner, which was down to a total miscommunication between defender Alanna Kennedy and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.</p><p>Those lapses were surprising when you consider Tony Gustavsson's side have kept clean sheets in seven of their last ten internationals.</p><p>Canada haven't set the World Cup alight, but the Olympic champions are worthy of respect, and showed grit and determination to come from behind in a 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland.</p><p>Bev Priestmann's team conceded just four goals in six games on the way to Olympic gold in Tokyo, and they edged out Brazil, the USA and Sweden on their way to glory.</p><p>I'll use the Betfair Exchange to back Canada +0 & +0.5 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216252724"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b>. If the game is drawn we get a half-win, and if Canada take the three points it's a full pay-out at close to evens.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Canada +0 & +0.5 on Asian Handicap @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216252724" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/rep-of-ireland-w-v-nigeria-w/32516870"><strong>Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - KO: 11:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The Republic of Ireland haven't disgraced themselves at this tournament, but they are out with a game to spare. They lost a game of fine margins against Australia, and despite taking an early lead against Canada from a Katie McCabe corner that flew straight in, they ultimately succumbed to the Olympic champions.</p><p>Nigeria are in a great position to qualify for the last 16, and they know a point will be enough for them to guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds. They might even qualify if they lose, but that would depend on the other result in the group going their way. Given their form so far in this tournament, they shouldn't have to rely on the other match.</p><p>Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala was the supersub against Australia, and is expected to start this game. I'll back her to have two or more shots, with at least one on target. I'll throw Nigeria/Draw Double Chance into the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/rep-of-ireland-w-v-nigeria-w/32516870"><strong>Bet Builder,</strong></a> and Nigeria to have at least three shots on target. That all comes to <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Nigeria/Draw, Oshoala 2+ shots and 1+ shots on target and Nigeria 3+ shots on target @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216446428"><strong>Costa Rica v Zambia - KO: 08:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Both of these sides have been eliminated from the tournament with a game to spare. While Costa Rica's struggles aren't a huge surprise, Zambia were expected to at least lay a glove on Japan and Spain. As it turned out, the African side lost both games 5-0, and they have been a shambles defensively.</p><p>Costa Rica lost 3-0 to Spain and 2-0 to Japan, but they have played with spirit and determination, and looked a lot more organised than Zambia. I'm not convinced that Zambia are good enough to be rated at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> in the Match Odds market here, and I'll use the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216446512">Double Chance</a></strong> market to back Costa Rica/Draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Costa Rica/Draw Double Chance @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216446512" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216446323"><strong>Japan v Spain - KO: 08:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Japan and Spain have both qualified for the last 16, and neither team have conceded a goal yet. If this game is drawn, Spain will win the group, as their goal difference is slightly superior to Japan's.</p><p>I'm sticking to my long-held belief that Spain aren't ruthless enough to win this tournament, and the ongoing angst towards coach Jorge Vilda can't be forgotten. I'm therefore opposing Spain in any way I can. They are too short here to win a game from which they don't need to take three points.</p><p>Japan have been really impressive so far, and they have enough attacking quality and pace to cause a problem for Vilda's team on the counter-attack. For all their possession and the fact they have secured back-to-back clean sheets, Spain can be guilty of lapses in concentration at the back.</p><p>I'll <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216446323"><strong>lay</strong></a> Spain here at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Lay Spain at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216446323" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216252724">Back Canada +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/rep-of-ireland-w-v-nigeria-w/32516870">Back Nigeria/Draw, Oshoala 2+ shots and 1+ shots on target and Nigeria 3+ shots on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216446512">Back Costa Rica/Draw Double Chance at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216446323">Lay Spain at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.9</span><span href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Four%20fancies%20from%20Monday%27s%20action&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-four-fancies-from-mondays-action-290723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-four-fancies-from-mondays-action-290723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-four-fancies-from-mondays-action-290723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon Discover the latest articles href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-odds-7-2-england-second-only-to-5-2-usa-in-betting-290623-204.html">Women's World Cup: England second only to USA in betting</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/England women's Sarina Wiegman.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/England%20women%27s%20Sarina%20Wiegman.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-odds-england-10-3-second-favourites-behind-usa-310523-1171.html">2023 Women's World Cup Odds: England 10/3 second favourites behind USA</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/wiegman england getty.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/wiegman%20england%20getty.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/transfer-blog-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-rumours-and-more-240723-1171.html">Transfer Window Blog LIVE: Liverpool 14/1 to get Mbappe while United agree Hojlund deal</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/botafogo-v-coritiba-betting-tips-3-1-brazilian-serie-a-bet-builder-300723-1063.html">Sunday Football Tips: Back Coritiba's cards and corners in 3/1 double</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-four-fancies-from-mondays-action-290723-140.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Four fancies from Monday's action</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-assists-tips-de-bruyne-the-right-fav-but-salah-the-best-bet-190723-200.html">Premier League Most Assists: Two tips at 12/1 and 25/1 to dethrone KDB</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-the-best-value-bets-across-the-groups-from-17-10-to-22-1-130723-718.html">Women's World Cup: The best value bets across the groups stages from 17/10 to 22/1</a></h3> </li> <li More Women's World Cup 2023 class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> 