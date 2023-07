Australia have had something of a rollercoaster ride so far in their home World Cup. They edged out the Republic of Ireland 1-0, but were then exposed defensively in a 3-2 defeat to Nigeria. Only a win for the Matildas will guarantee that they reach the last 16.

The Aussies have been given a major boost with superstar Sam Kerr fit to lead the line. The Chelsea striker missed the first two matches with a calf problem, and has been coy about whether she is in a position to start this game or come off the bench. Confidence appears to be growing that the 63-goal forward will be in the starting XI.

Kerr's inclusion won't solve Australia's defensive issues. They gave away some horrible goals against Nigeria, particularly Asisat Oshoala's winner, which was down to a total miscommunication between defender Alanna Kennedy and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Those lapses were surprising when you consider Tony Gustavsson's side have kept clean sheets in seven of their last ten internationals.

Canada haven't set the World Cup alight, but the Olympic champions are worthy of respect, and showed grit and determination to come from behind in a 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland.

Bev Priestmann's team conceded just four goals in six games on the way to Olympic gold in Tokyo, and they edged out Brazil, the USA and Sweden on their way to glory.

I'll use the Betfair Exchange to back Canada +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9620/21. If the game is drawn we get a half-win, and if Canada take the three points it's a full pay-out at close to evens.

Back Canada +0 & +0.5 on Asian Handicap @ 1.9620/21 Bet now

The Republic of Ireland haven't disgraced themselves at this tournament, but they are out with a game to spare. They lost a game of fine margins against Australia, and despite taking an early lead against Canada from a Katie McCabe corner that flew straight in, they ultimately succumbed to the Olympic champions.

Nigeria are in a great position to qualify for the last 16, and they know a point will be enough for them to guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds. They might even qualify if they lose, but that would depend on the other result in the group going their way. Given their form so far in this tournament, they shouldn't have to rely on the other match.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala was the supersub against Australia, and is expected to start this game. I'll back her to have two or more shots, with at least one on target. I'll throw Nigeria/Draw Double Chance into the Bet Builder, and Nigeria to have at least three shots on target. That all comes to 2.0421/20.

Back Nigeria/Draw, Oshoala 2+ shots and 1+ shots on target and Nigeria 3+ shots on target @ 2.0421/20 Bet now

Both of these sides have been eliminated from the tournament with a game to spare. While Costa Rica's struggles aren't a huge surprise, Zambia were expected to at least lay a glove on Japan and Spain. As it turned out, the African side lost both games 5-0, and they have been a shambles defensively.

Costa Rica lost 3-0 to Spain and 2-0 to Japan, but they have played with spirit and determination, and looked a lot more organised than Zambia. I'm not convinced that Zambia are good enough to be rated at 2.111/10 in the Match Odds market here, and I'll use the Double Chance market to back Costa Rica/Draw at 1.855/6.

Back Costa Rica/Draw Double Chance @ 1.855/6 Bet now

Japan and Spain have both qualified for the last 16, and neither team have conceded a goal yet. If this game is drawn, Spain will win the group, as their goal difference is slightly superior to Japan's.

I'm sticking to my long-held belief that Spain aren't ruthless enough to win this tournament, and the ongoing angst towards coach Jorge Vilda can't be forgotten. I'm therefore opposing Spain in any way I can. They are too short here to win a game from which they don't need to take three points.

Japan have been really impressive so far, and they have enough attacking quality and pace to cause a problem for Vilda's team on the counter-attack. For all their possession and the fact they have secured back-to-back clean sheets, Spain can be guilty of lapses in concentration at the back.

I'll lay Spain here at 1.910/11.