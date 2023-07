Favourites to lay down a marker

USA v Vietnam

Saturday 22 July, 02:00

There are Hollywood blockbusters that had less time devoted to amazing PR than this latest American attempt to win the Women's World Cup. We've had Magen Rapinoe turned into a 90s cartoon hero (the advert is incredible, to be fair), and we've had the likes of Taylor Swift and President Joe Biden do player reveals for the USWNT squad.

The USA are locked and loaded, and are understandable favourites to win the big show again. Yes, the likes of Alex Morgan and Rapinoe are reaching the end of the road, and injuries to Mallory Swanson, Becky Sauerbrunn, Sam Mewis and Catarino Macario will do them few favours.

That said, there is a new generation of impressive talent, not least in attack, where Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman have the potential to shine.

The return of midfield dynamo Julie Ertz feels important, and young centre-back Naomi Girma is a rising star. The biggest concern is over the suitability of coach Vlatko Andonovski, who oversaw a three-match losing streak last year and failed to make a big impression at the Tokyo Olympics, as the US took the bronze medal.

Fortunately for Andonovski, he gets a nice, straightforward start. Vietnam deserve respect, having won the South East Asian Games four times in a row. This is their first World Cup, and coach Mai Duc Chung admits it'll be a learning curve. A 9-0 hammering by Spain just before the tournament underlined the gap that Vietnam have to bridge.

As plucky as Vietnam will no doubt be, this is the kind of mismatch that an expanded World Cup brings. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine Over 5.5 Goals with over 8.5 Corners, as this will be one-way traffic in the USA's favour. In addition to shipping nine goals against Spain, Vietnam lost 7-0 to France last year, and anything but a big defeat here would be a shock.

Back Over 5.5 Goals and Over 8.5 Corners at 1.981/1 Bet now

Back goals in Group C showdown

Zambia v Japan

Saturday 22 July, 08:01

Japan were crowned as world champions 12 years ago, but a repeat of that in Australia and New Zealand is highly unlikely. The Nadeshiko went out of the 2019 World Cup in the last 16, and didn't get past the quarter-finals in their home Olympics. A young generation of players is feeling the pressure of having to step up, and the decision of coach Futoshi Ikeda to leave out Arsenal's Mana Iwabuchi has raised eyebrows.

Japan's form in the lead-up to the World Cup has been pretty up and down. At the She Believes Cup they beat Canada 3-0 but also lost to Brazil and the USA. Since then, Japan have beaten Portugal and Panama, but they were edged out 1-0 by Denmark.

Zambia are in the World Cup finals for the first time, and a recent friendly win over Germany has heightened expectations, but there are still serious concerns over how far they can progress. The Copper Queens were thrashed 5-0 and 5-2 in a pair of friendlies against South Korea in April, and they have conceded eight goals across their last three matches, conceding three goals apiece against the Republic of Ireland and Switzerland.

To make matters worse, coach Bruce Mwape has been accused of sexual misconduct, and is still in post with the investigation still ongoing. The Zambian police and FIFA are involved in the investigation, and Mwape insists he is innocent and has done nothing wrong.

I fancy goals here, and I think Zambia can get onto the scoresheet. We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Over 3.5 Goals and BTTS at 2.0621/20, and that bet would've paid out in four of Zambia's last six games. Zambia certainly have firepower. Racheal Kundananji just had an excellent goalscoring season in Spain, and strike partner Barbra Banda is one to watch.

Back Over 3.5 Goals at BTTS at 2.0621/20 Bet now

Danes to make winning start

Denmark v China

Saturday 22 July, 13:00

Back in 1999, China were a few penalty kicks away from winning the World Cup and beating the hosts USA in the final in Pasadena. The shootout went against them, and the US took the glory. China have always at least escaped the group stage, but with Denmark, Haiti and England standing in their way, that glorious record might not be maintained.

China are the Asian champions, but they have struggled of late against European sides, something that coach Shui Qingxia has freely admitted. Spain beat them 3-0 in April, they went down 4-1 against Sweden in February and at the Olympics they were shredded 8-2 by the Netherlands.

With England in this group, Denmark know they can't afford a big slip-up here, and I think they are worth backing -0.5 & -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.910/11. They won all eight of their qualifiers to reach their first World Cup for 16 years, and they have won friendlies this year against Sweden and Japan.

Star player Pernille Harder is due a big tournament, and she scored eight WSL goals in just ten appearances for Chelsea last season. She can help the Danes overpower their opponents here.