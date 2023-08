Sweden won all three group games

USA were a post's width away from elimination

Portugal's Ana Capeta burst clear and fired the ball towards the American goal, as the stadium crowd and the millions watching around the world held their breath. With goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher beaten, the ball crashed against the base of the post, and the USWNT lived to fight another day.

A goalless draw with the Portuguese had seen the USA reach the last 16, finishing second behind the Netherlands, but no-one was in any doubt as to how close the champions had come to elimination.

There's no arguing against the idea that the USA have been underwhelming so far in this World Cup. They have scored just four goals, and three of those were against a Vietnam team that has since been soundly thrashed by the Dutch. USA coach Vlatko Andonovski was a target for criticism before the tournament even started, and the noise is getting louder.

Andonovski has to find a way to get the best out of his all-star forward line. Sophia Smith was excellent against Vietnam but has slowed down since, so much so that she was hooked barely an hour into the game against Portugal. Alex Morgan is taking up good positions, but hasn't scored at all yet, and Trinity Rodman lost her place to Lynn Williams.

Conversely, Sweden have grown into the tournament, and are a genuine threat to the USWNT's World Cup dream. After what now looks like a decent win over South Africa, courtesy of a late winner, Sweden then swept aside Italy 5-0 before seeing off Argentina 2-0.

Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo has scored in two of the three games, while centre-back Amanda Ilestedt has been a consistent goalscoring threat at set plays.

It's worth noting that Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson was able to shuffle his pack for the Argentina game, leaving the likes of Rolfo, Kosovare Asllani, Stina Blackstenius and Johanna Kaneryd on the bench.

Conversely, the USWNT had to push incredibly hard against Portugal just to stay in the tournament. To make matters worse for Andonovski, midfielder Rose Lavelle will miss this game because of suspension.

I'm happy to back Sweden Draw No Bet here at 2.757/4. If the tie goes to extra time, we have our stake returned, but if the Swedes progress within 90 minutes we get a healthy payout.

There's no doubt that the USWNT have quality and experience, but Andonovski is yet to show he has the coaching chops to deal with the rigours of this tournament. Players like Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith are struggling with their respective games.

Back Sweden Draw No Bet at 2.75 Bet now

Another option is to back Sweden/Draw and Under 3.5 Goals on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder at 1.9210/11. If it's 1-1 or 0-0 at 90 minutes, or Sweden win 1-0, 2-1 or 3-0, you're guaranteed a winner.

This World Cup has thrown up some truly incredible stories, one of which was South Africa's dramatic progress to the last 16. A late winner from Thembi Kgatlana was extraordinary enough on its own, but even more so when you consider that Kgatlana has had three family members die while she was at the tournament, but has stayed to further the Banyana Banyana cause.

South Africa have been a breath of fresh air in this tournament, and they are unlikely to compromise when it comes to their attacking principles. They lost 2-1 to Sweden, gave up a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw against Argentina, and they really should have been finished off by Italy before Kgatlana's late intervention.

The Netherlands won their group ahead of the USA, and they look to be in a good place mentally. The team is comfortable with coach Andries Jonker's 3-5-2 formation, and the 7-0 demolition of Vietnam featured some stunning goals, including a breathtaking double from wing-back Esmee Brugts.

I'll back the Netherlands to win and BTTS at 11/8 on the Sportsbook. South Africa will play on the front foot and take risks, and they have scored in all three matches so far, but the Dutch should be too strong for them over the 90 minutes.

Back Netherlands to win and BTTS at 11/8 Bet now

I'll also back Jill Roord to score at 2.982/1. The new Manchester City signing scored twice against Vietnam and found the net against the USA, and her bursts from midfield should cause Banyana Banyana a few problems.