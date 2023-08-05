</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Women's World Cup Tips: Three of the best bets for Sunday's action
Kevin Hatchard
05 August 2023
3 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-back-swedes-and-dutch-to-shine-on-sunday-040823-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-05T17:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-05T17:04:00+01:00", "articleBody": "There's a heavyweight clash on Sunday morning in the Women's World Cup and Kevin Hatchard thinks Sweden can knock out the world champions. Sweden won all three group games USA were a post's width away from elimination Dutch can win lively game against South Africa Roord worth backing to score again Sweden v USA - KO: 10:00 Portugal's Ana Capeta burst clear and fired the ball towards the American goal, as the stadium crowd and the millions watching around the world held their breath. With goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher beaten, the ball crashed against the base of the post, and the USWNT lived to fight another day. A goalless draw with the Portuguese had seen the USA reach the last 16, finishing second behind the Netherlands, but no-one was in any doubt as to how close the champions had come to elimination. There's no arguing against the idea that the USA have been underwhelming so far in this World Cup. They have scored just four goals, and three of those were against a Vietnam team that has since been soundly thrashed by the Dutch. USA coach Vlatko Andonovski was a target for criticism before the tournament even started, and the noise is getting louder. Andonovski has to find a way to get the best out of his all-star forward line. Sophia Smith was excellent against Vietnam but has slowed down since, so much so that she was hooked barely an hour into the game against Portugal. Alex Morgan is taking up good positions, but hasn't scored at all yet, and Trinity Rodman lost her place to Lynn Williams. Conversely, Sweden have grown into the tournament, and are a genuine threat to the USWNT's World Cup dream. After what now looks like a decent win over South Africa, courtesy of a late winner, Sweden then swept aside Italy 5-0 before seeing off Argentina 2-0. Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo has scored in two of the three games, while centre-back Amanda Ilestedt has been a consistent goalscoring threat at set plays. It's worth noting that Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson was able to shuffle his pack for the Argentina game, leaving the likes of Rolfo, Kosovare Asllani, Stina Blackstenius and Johanna Kaneryd on the bench. Conversely, the USWNT had to push incredibly hard against Portugal just to stay in the tournament. To make matters worse for Andonovski, midfielder Rose Lavelle will miss this game because of suspension. I'm happy to back Sweden Draw No Bet here at [2.75]. If the tie goes to extra time, we have our stake returned, but if the Swedes progress within 90 minutes we get a healthy payout. There's no doubt that the USWNT have quality and experience, but Andonovski is yet to show he has the coaching chops to deal with the rigours of this tournament. Players like Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith are struggling with their respective games. Back Sweden Draw No Bet at 2.75 Bet now Another option is to back Sweden/Draw and Under 3.5 Goals on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder at [1.92]. If it's 1-1 or 0-0 at 90 minutes, or Sweden win 1-0, 2-1 or 3-0, you're guaranteed a winner. Netherlands v South Africa - KO: 03:00 This World Cup has thrown up some truly incredible stories, one of which was South Africa's dramatic progress to the last 16. A late winner from Thembi Kgatlana was extraordinary enough on its own, but even more so when you consider that Kgatlana has had three family members die while she was at the tournament, but has stayed to further the Banyana Banyana cause. South Africa have been a breath of fresh air in this tournament, and they are unlikely to compromise when it comes to their attacking principles. They lost 2-1 to Sweden, gave up a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw against Argentina, and they really should have been finished off by Italy before Kgatlana's late intervention. The Netherlands won their group ahead of the USA, and they look to be in a good place mentally. The team is comfortable with coach Andries Jonker's 3-5-2 formation, and the 7-0 demolition of Vietnam featured some stunning goals, including a breathtaking double from wing-back Esmee Brugts. I'll back the Netherlands to win and BTTS at 11/8 on the Sportsbook. South Africa will play on the front foot and take risks, and they have scored in all three matches so far, but the Dutch should be too strong for them over the 90 minutes. Back Netherlands to win and BTTS at 11/8 Bet now I'll also back Jill Roord to score at [2.98]. The new Manchester City signing scored twice against Vietnam and found the net against the USA, and her bursts from midfield should cause Banyana Banyana a few problems. There's a heavyweight clash on Sunday morning in the Women's World Cup and Kevin Hatchard thinks Sweden can knock out the world champions.

Sweden won all three group games
USA were a post's width away from elimination
Dutch can win lively game against South Africa
Roord worth backing to score again

Sweden v USA - KO: 10:00 KO: 10:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Portugal's Ana Capeta burst clear and fired the ball towards the American goal, as the stadium crowd and the millions watching around the world held their breath. With goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher beaten, the ball crashed against the base of the post, and the USWNT lived to fight another day.</p><p>A goalless draw with the Portuguese had seen the USA reach the last 16, finishing second behind the Netherlands, but no-one was in any doubt as to how close the champions had come to elimination.</p><p>There's no arguing against the idea that the USA have been underwhelming so far in this World Cup. They have scored just four goals, and three of those were against a Vietnam team that has since been soundly thrashed by the Dutch. USA coach Vlatko Andonovski was a target for criticism before the tournament even started, and the noise is getting louder.</p><p>Andonovski has to find a way to get the best out of his all-star forward line. Sophia Smith was excellent against Vietnam but has slowed down since, so much so that she was hooked barely an hour into the game against Portugal. Alex Morgan is taking up good positions, but hasn't scored at all yet, and Trinity Rodman lost her place to Lynn Williams.</p><p>Conversely, Sweden have grown into the tournament, and are a genuine threat to the USWNT's World Cup dream. After what now looks like a decent win over South Africa, courtesy of a late winner, Sweden then swept aside Italy 5-0 before seeing off Argentina 2-0.</p><p>Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo has scored in two of the three games, while centre-back Amanda Ilestedt has been a consistent goalscoring threat at set plays.</p><p>It's worth noting that Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson was able to shuffle his pack for the Argentina game, leaving the likes of Rolfo, Kosovare Asllani, Stina Blackstenius and Johanna Kaneryd on the bench.</p><p>Conversely, the USWNT had to push incredibly hard against Portugal just to stay in the tournament. To make matters worse for Andonovski, midfielder Rose Lavelle will miss this game because of suspension.</p><p>I'm happy to back Sweden <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216689951"><strong>Draw No Bet</strong></a> here at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b>. If the tie goes to extra time, we have our stake returned, but if the Swedes progress within 90 minutes we get a healthy payout.</p><p>There's no doubt that the USWNT have quality and experience, but Andonovski is yet to show he has the coaching chops to deal with the rigours of this tournament. Players like Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith are struggling with their respective games.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sweden Draw No Bet at 2.75</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216689951" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>Another option is to back Sweden/Draw and Under 3.5 Goals on the Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/sweden-w-v-usa-w/32529083"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>. If it's 1-1 or 0-0 at 90 minutes, or Sweden win 1-0, 2-1 or 3-0, you're guaranteed a winner.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/netherlands-w-v-south-africa-w/32529124"><strong>Netherlands v South Africa - KO: 03:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>This World Cup has thrown up some truly incredible stories, one of which was South Africa's dramatic progress to the last 16. A late winner from Thembi Kgatlana was extraordinary enough on its own, but even more so when you consider that Kgatlana has had three family members die while she was at the tournament, but has stayed to further the Banyana Banyana cause.</p><p>South Africa have been a breath of fresh air in this tournament, and they are unlikely to compromise when it comes to their attacking principles. They lost 2-1 to Sweden, gave up a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw against Argentina, and they really should have been finished off by Italy before Kgatlana's late intervention.</p><p>The Netherlands won their group ahead of the USA, and they look to be in a good place mentally. The team is comfortable with coach Andries Jonker's 3-5-2 formation, and the 7-0 demolition of Vietnam featured some stunning goals, including a breathtaking double from wing-back Esmee Brugts.</p><p>I'll back the Netherlands to win and BTTS at 11/8 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/netherlands-w-v-south-africa-w/32529124"><strong>Sportsbook.</strong></a> South Africa will play on the front foot and take risks, and they have scored in all three matches so far, but the Dutch should be too strong for them over the 90 minutes.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Netherlands to win and BTTS at 11/8</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/netherlands-w-v-south-africa-w/32529124" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>I'll also back Jill Roord <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216694010"><strong>to score</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.98</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>. The new Manchester City signing scored twice against Vietnam and found the net against the USA, and her bursts from midfield should cause Banyana Banyana a few problems. You can get a completely free football acca every weekend in August, starting on 4th-6th. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply. id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.216694010" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands (W) v South Africa (W) (Player To Score)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 6 August, 3.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Lieke Martens</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lieke Martens" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="2.16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13733522">2.16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lieke Martens" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="2.42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13733522">2.42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Katja Snoeijs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Katja Snoeijs" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="2.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46299232">2.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Renate Jansen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Renate Jansen" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="2.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13733514">2.3</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lineth Beerensteyn </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lineth Beerensteyn " data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="2.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58635684">2.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danielle Van de Donk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danielle Van de Donk" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="3.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13733524">3.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jill Roord</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jill Roord" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="2.82" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13733523">2.82</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jill Roord" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="2.88" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13733523">2.88</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Esmee Brugts</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Esmee Brugts" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="3.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46123561">3.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Esmee Brugts" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="3.85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="46123561">3.85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sherida Spitse</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sherida Spitse" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="3.75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13733510">3.75</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Damaris Egurrola</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Damaris Egurrola" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45196328">5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hildah Magaia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hildah Magaia" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="6.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58385005">6.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hildah Magaia" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58385005">7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victoria Pelova</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victoria Pelova" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24531610">5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jermaine Seoposenwe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jermaine Seoposenwe" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="6.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509747">6.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jill Baijings</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jill Baijings" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58570159">6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Melinda Kgadiete</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Melinda Kgadiete" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="7.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58384994">7.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stefanie van der Gragt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stefanie van der Gragt" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="6.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13733525">6.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gabriela Salgado</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gabriela Salgado" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58385001">8.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jackie Groenen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jackie Groenen" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="7.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13733521">7.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Linda Motlhalo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Linda Motlhalo" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509750">9.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dominique Janssen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dominique Janssen" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11168730">9.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wieke Kaptein</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wieke Kaptein" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="9.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58426241">9.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Noxolo Cesane</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Noxolo Cesane" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58384995">11</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aniek Nouwen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aniek Nouwen" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40379305">9.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Caitlin Dijkstra</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Caitlin Dijkstra" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46123562">11</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Merel van Dongen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Merel van Dongen" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24531609">11</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Refiloe Jane</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Refiloe Jane" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509742">13</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sibulele Holweni</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sibulele Holweni" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509741">15</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Noko Matlou</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Noko Matlou" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509734">17</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kerstin Casparij</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kerstin Casparij" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46123558">15</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robyn Moodaly</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robyn Moodaly" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="19" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58385003">19</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kholosa Biyana</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kholosa Biyana" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="19.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509743">19.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wendy Shongwe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wendy Shongwe" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="19" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58384997">19</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thembi Ngatlana</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thembi Ngatlana" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58917720">6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thembi Ngatlana" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58917720">7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lynn Wilms</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lynn Wilms" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="19" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40379304">19</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Karabo Dhlamini</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Karabo Dhlamini" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509740">26</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nomvula Kgoale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nomvula Kgoale" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58384998">26</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tiisetso Makhubela</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tiisetso Makhubela" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509737">29</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bambanani Mbane</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bambanani Mbane" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509736">29</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lebohang Ramalepe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lebohang Ramalepe" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509732">34</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bongeka Gamede</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bongeka Gamede" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24509738">42</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fikile Magama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fikile Magama" data-market_id="1.216694010" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58385000">50</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.216689951" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden (W) v USA (W) (Draw no Bet)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 6 August, 10.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Sweden (W)</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sweden (W)" data-market_id="1.216689951" data-price="2.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="541860">2.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sweden (W)" data-market_id="1.216689951" data-price="2.54" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="541860">2.54</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>USA (W)</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="USA (W)" data-market_id="1.216689951" data-price="1.65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="541859">1.65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="USA (W)" data-market_id="1.216689951" data-price="1.67" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="541859">1.67</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a 