The start of a World Cup is always incredibly exciting, and it's often lovely if the hosts can make a genuine impression on the tournament. While Australia are being tipped to shine, their fellow hosts New Zealand have the hand of history pushing hard against them.

New Zealand have never won a World Cup finals match, and have finished bottom of their group in each of their last four appearances. In 2007 they accrued no goals and no points, in 2011 they gained a solitary point, in 2015 in was two points and at the last World Cup in 2019 they were back to no points.

Skipper Ali Riley has vast experience, having reached the 150-cap mark and having played in the US (she was born in California), England and Germany. Tottenham's veteran midfielder Ria Percival has even more international experience, but hopes to stay free of injury after recovering from an ACL injury that her surgeon described as the worst he'd ever seen.

In attack, Hannah Wilkinson is Melbourne City's all-time top scorer, but goals at this level have been harder to come by. 17-year-old Milly Clegg is the wild card, and could be used as an intriguing impact sub.

Norway had a desperately disappointing European Championship, failing to escape the group stage and losing 8-0 to eventual champions England. That cost coach Martin Sjogren his job, and his replacement Hege Riise (who was briefly England boss on an interim basis) has brought in a more pragmatic approach.

Despite the absence of key players in qualification, Norway topped Group F, and they can field the likes of Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg and Maren Mjelde. Hegerberg is back after a self-imposed exile which was followed by a serious injury, and her international record of 43 goals in 76 games in worthy of respect, while Graham Hansen has just won her second Champions League title with Barcelona (she set up a goal in the final, a thrilling comeback win over Wolfsburg).

Chelsea's Guro Reiten is one of the WSL's best players (she averaged nearly one goal involvement per game in the top flight last term), and winger Anna Josendal is seen as a rising star. Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (apparently she prefers the full version to simply Frida Maanum) has just banged in nine WSL goals for Arsenal.

Player for player there is a big quality gap here, and I'm more than happy to back Norway -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.824/5. New Zealand have lost nine of their last 12 internationals, and six of those nine defeats were by a margin of at least two goals.

Norway are fired up and back to full strength, and they have the chance to make a statement against one of the hosts, and it's worth noting that New Zealand have failed to score in nine of their last 12 matches.

Kerr can fire Matildas to opening win

Australia v Republic of Ireland

Thursday 20 July, 10:00

Unlike New Zealand, Australia are expected to make a big impact at this World Cup, and in Sam Kerr they have one of the game's great strikers. The Chelsea forward has smashed in 63 goals in 120 caps, and just had yet another double-figure scoring season in the WSL. Although the Matildas don't quite play everything through Kerr as they once did, she remains their chief threat.

Kerr has plenty of support in the Aussie attack. Real Madrid's Hayley Raso is versatile and skilful, while Arsenal's Caitlin Foord is an important foil for Kerr. Indeed, Foord has racked up over 100 caps and is an important part of the squad in North London.

Unlike New Zealand, Australia have shown encouraging form going into the tournament. They beat European champions England in a friendly in Brentford in April, saw off France recently and back in November they demolished Sweden 4-0.

The Republic of Ireland have had a bizarre build-up, as they had to cut short their "friendly" against Colombia because their opponents were far too physical (midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was hospitalised with a shin injury). Coach Vera Pauw has also been accused of fat-shaming players while coach of Houston Dash, although the veteran has insisted those claims are lies.

The Republic have qualified for the World Cup for the first time, but goalscoring is a big concern ahead of the big kick-off. Pauw's side has drawn a blank in four of the last five games, failing to score against China, the USA (twice) and France. Pauw has her team well organised, but it remains to be seen whether that will be enough.

Australia are bound to have a few opening-game nerves, but Kerr is a big-game player, and I'll back her to score in an Australian win. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to throw in Over 4.5 Corners in the match to give us a combined price of 2.166/5.

Incidentally, if you simply wanted to back both Norway and Australia to win, the Sportsbook lets you combine those victories at 1.564/7.

