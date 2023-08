Spain thrashed by Japan

Unimpressive Spain to find life tough

Switzerland v Spain

Friday 04 August, 06:00

Spain went into the group stage of this tournament with huge doubts after 15 of their players had a bust-up with unpopular and divisive coach Jorge Vilda. Although many of them returned to the fold ahead of the World Cup, some stayed away, and the resentment was left to simmer.

Now the Iberians go into the knockout stage under a cloud, after they were dismantled 4-0 by Japan in their final group game. The Japanese caught Spain out on the counter-attack time and time again, and Vilda accepted the blame afterwards for not adjusting tactically.

This is the long-held concern about Spain, that they dominate possession but don't always make best use of it, and that they are vulnerable defensively. The absence of the excellent centre-back Mapi Leon (one of the original 15 who has stayed away) has done them few favours.

Switzerland won their group, and didn't concede a single goal along the way. They beat the Philippines 2-0 and then held both Norway and New Zealand to goalless draws. Inka Grings has organised her team superbly, and when the defence has been breached, excellent goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann has been in outstanding form.

The only real disappointment for Switzerland has been the lack of punch they have had in attack, despite the presence of Barcelona forward Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic. They had just one shot on target against Norway, and only two against New Zealand.

Spain will dominate possession again here, and over 90 or 120 minutes their quality will probably take them through to the quarter-finals, but I can see this being really hard going.

You could use the Betfair Exchange to simply back Under 2.5 Goals at 1.9620/21, but if you want a bit of a boost you could use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to double up Spain to qualify and Under 2.5 Goals at 2.26/5.

Vibrant Japan can progress

Japan v Norway

Friday 04 August, 09:00

Japan have been one of the standout teams of this World Cup, and their stunning 4-0 win over a much-fancied Spain made the football world sit up and take notice.

With Jun Endo pulling the strings in midfield and the likes of Mina Tanaka and Hinata Miyazawa causing mayhem with their deep attacking runs, Japan have found a speedy style that has worked perfectly.

The Nadeshiko thrashed Zambia 5-0, had a comfortable 2-0 win over Costa Rica and then demolished a Spanish side that kept on blundering into their counter-attack trap. Given that their friendly form going into the tournament had been mixed at best, Futoshi Ikeda's side have been a pleasant surprise.

Norway have been a surprise in a less positive way. Yes, they destroyed the Philippines 6-0 in their final game to qualify for the last 16, but that can't mask how awful they were in their 1-0 defeat to co-hosts New Zealand. They also squandered chances in a 0-0 draw with Switzerland.

If you look at the quality available to Norway coach Hege Riise, their struggles make little sense. Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the best attacking players in the world (she scored a stunning goal against the Philippines), Ada Hegerberg is a wonderful goalscorer, and Chelsea's Guro Reiten has been an outstanding performer for the Blues.

However, Graham Hansen's furious reaction to being dropped for the Switzerland game hinted at tensions in the camp, and Hegerberg's groin injury has hampered her, keeping her out of the last two games.

It's difficult to understand why Norway have underperformed so badly at the Euros last year and now at this World Cup, but they look a shadow of the side they should be. Japan are confident, and have a clutch of players who can do serious damage.

I'll back Japan to win this tie inside 90 minutes at 1.845/6, but if you want a bigger price you can use the Bet Builder to back Japan to qualify, Over 1.5 Goals and Hinata Miyazawa to score at a combined price of 3.92.

Miyazawa has been a real threat in behind, and scored against both Zambia and Spain.