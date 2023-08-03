</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Women's World Cup Tips: Back Japan to progress and Spain to labour
Kevin Hatchard
03 August 2023
3 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-back-japan-to-progress-and-spain-to-labour-030823-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-03T09:57:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-03T10:49:00+01:00", "articleBody": "We've reached the knockout phase of the Women's World Cup and Kevin Hatchard has previewed the first two ties in the last 16. Spain thrashed by Japan Switzerland yet to concede a goal Japan can shred unimpressive Norway Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout here Unimpressive Spain to find life tough Switzerland v Spain Friday 04 August, 06:00 Spain went into the group stage of this tournament with huge doubts after 15 of their players had a bust-up with unpopular and divisive coach Jorge Vilda. Although many of them returned to the fold ahead of the World Cup, some stayed away, and the resentment was left to simmer. Now the Iberians go into the knockout stage under a cloud, after they were dismantled 4-0 by Japan in their final group game. The Japanese caught Spain out on the counter-attack time and time again, and Vilda accepted the blame afterwards for not adjusting tactically. This is the long-held concern about Spain, that they dominate possession but don't always make best use of it, and that they are vulnerable defensively. The absence of the excellent centre-back Mapi Leon (one of the original 15 who has stayed away) has done them few favours. Switzerland won their group, and didn't concede a single goal along the way. They beat the Philippines 2-0 and then held both Norway and New Zealand to goalless draws. Inka Grings has organised her team superbly, and when the defence has been breached, excellent goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann has been in outstanding form. The only real disappointment for Switzerland has been the lack of punch they have had in attack, despite the presence of Barcelona forward Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic. They had just one shot on target against Norway, and only two against New Zealand. Spain will dominate possession again here, and over 90 or 120 minutes their quality will probably take them through to the quarter-finals, but I can see this being really hard going. You could use the Betfair Exchange to simply back Under 2.5 Goals at [1.96], but if you want a bit of a boost you could use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to double up Spain to qualify and Under 2.5 Goals at [2.2]. Back Under 2.5 Goals at [1.96] Bet now Vibrant Japan can progress Japan v Norway Friday 04 August, 09:00 Japan have been one of the standout teams of this World Cup, and their stunning 4-0 win over a much-fancied Spain made the football world sit up and take notice. With Jun Endo pulling the strings in midfield and the likes of Mina Tanaka and Hinata Miyazawa causing mayhem with their deep attacking runs, Japan have found a speedy style that has worked perfectly. The Nadeshiko thrashed Zambia 5-0, had a comfortable 2-0 win over Costa Rica and then demolished a Spanish side that kept on blundering into their counter-attack trap. Given that their friendly form going into the tournament had been mixed at best, Futoshi Ikeda's side have been a pleasant surprise. Norway have been a surprise in a less positive way. Yes, they destroyed the Philippines 6-0 in their final game to qualify for the last 16, but that can't mask how awful they were in their 1-0 defeat to co-hosts New Zealand. They also squandered chances in a 0-0 draw with Switzerland. If you look at the quality available to Norway coach Hege Riise, their struggles make little sense. Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the best attacking players in the world (she scored a stunning goal against the Philippines), Ada Hegerberg is a wonderful goalscorer, and Chelsea's Guro Reiten has been an outstanding performer for the Blues. However, Graham Hansen's furious reaction to being dropped for the Switzerland game hinted at tensions in the camp, and Hegerberg's groin injury has hampered her, keeping her out of the last two games. It's difficult to understand why Norway have underperformed so badly at the Euros last year and now at this World Cup, but they look a shadow of the side they should be. Japan are confident, and have a clutch of players who can do serious damage. I'll back Japan to win this tie inside 90 minutes at [1.84], but if you want a bigger price you can use the Bet Builder to back Japan to qualify, Over 1.5 Goals and Hinata Miyazawa to score at a combined price of [3.92]. Miyazawa has been a real threat in behind, and scored against both Zambia and Spain. We've reached the knockout phase of the Women's World Cup and Kevin Hatchard has previewed the first two ties in the last 16.

Spain thrashed by Japan
Switzerland yet to concede a goal
Japan can shred unimpressive Norway
Read about Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout here

Unimpressive Spain to find life tough

Switzerland v Spain
Friday 04 August, 06:00

Spain went into the group stage of this tournament with huge doubts after 15 of their players had a bust-up with unpopular and divisive coach Jorge Vilda. Although many of them returned to the fold ahead of the World Cup, some stayed away, and the resentment was left to simmer.</p><p>Now the Iberians go into the knockout stage under a cloud, after they were dismantled 4-0 by Japan in their final group game. The Japanese caught Spain out on the counter-attack time and time again, and Vilda accepted the blame afterwards for not adjusting tactically.</p><p>This is the long-held concern about Spain, that they dominate possession but don't always make best use of it, and that they are vulnerable defensively. The absence of the excellent centre-back Mapi Leon (one of the original 15 who has stayed away) has done them few favours.</p><p>Switzerland won their group, and didn't concede a single goal along the way. They beat the Philippines 2-0 and then held both Norway and New Zealand to goalless draws. Inka Grings has organised her team superbly, and when the defence has been breached, excellent goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann has been in outstanding form.</p><p>The only real disappointment for Switzerland has been the lack of punch they have had in attack, despite the presence of Barcelona forward Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic. They had just one shot on target against Norway, and only two against New Zealand.</p><p>Spain will dominate possession again here, and over 90 or 120 minutes their quality will probably take them through to the quarter-finals, but I can see this being really hard going.</p><p>You could use the Betfair Exchange to simply back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216626742"><strong>Under 2.5 Goals</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b>, but if you want a bit of a boost you could use the Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/switzerland-w-v-spain-w/32523637"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> to double up Spain to qualify and Under 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216626742" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Vibrant Japan can progress</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/japan-w-v-norway-w/32523640"><strong>Japan v Norway</strong></a> <br><strong>Friday 04 August, 09:00</strong></p><p>Japan have been one of the standout teams of this World Cup, and their stunning 4-0 win over a much-fancied Spain made the football world sit up and take notice.</p><p>With Jun Endo pulling the strings in midfield and the likes of Mina Tanaka and Hinata Miyazawa causing mayhem with their deep attacking runs, Japan have found a speedy style that has worked perfectly.</p><p>The Nadeshiko thrashed Zambia 5-0, had a comfortable 2-0 win over Costa Rica and then demolished a Spanish side that kept on blundering into their counter-attack trap. Given that their friendly form going into the tournament had been mixed at best, Futoshi Ikeda's side have been a pleasant surprise.</p><p>Norway have been a surprise in a less positive way. Yes, they destroyed the Philippines 6-0 in their final game to qualify for the last 16, but that can't mask how awful they were in their 1-0 defeat to co-hosts New Zealand. They also squandered chances in a 0-0 draw with Switzerland.</p><p>If you look at the quality available to Norway coach Hege Riise, their struggles make little sense. Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the best attacking players in the world (she scored a stunning goal against the Philippines), Ada Hegerberg is a wonderful goalscorer, and Chelsea's Guro Reiten has been an outstanding performer for the Blues.</p><p>However, Graham Hansen's furious reaction to being dropped for the Switzerland game hinted at tensions in the camp, and Hegerberg's groin injury has hampered her, keeping her out of the last two games.</p><p>It's difficult to understand why Norway have underperformed so badly at the Euros last year and now at this World Cup, but they look a shadow of the side they should be. Japan are confident, and have a clutch of players who can do serious damage.

I'll back Japan to win this tie inside 90 minutes at 1.84, but if you want a bigger price you can use the Bet Builder to back Japan to qualify, Over 1.5 Goals and Hinata Miyazawa to score at a combined price of 3.92.

Miyazawa has been a real threat in behind, and scored against both Zambia and Spain.

Back Japan to win at 1.84 Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-back-japan-to-progress-and-spain-to-labour-030823-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-back-japan-to-progress-and-spain-to-labour-030823-140.html&text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Japan%20to%20progress%20and%20Spain%20to%20labour" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-four-fancies-for-wednesday-310723-140.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Four fancies for Wednesday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eugenie Le Sommer France.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Eugenie%20Le%20Sommer%20France.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-back-xx-1-bet-builder-multi-on-tuesday-310723-1093.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Back 15/1 Bet Builder Multi on Tuesday </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sarina Wiegman.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Sarina%20Wiegman.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/china-v-england-world-cup-tips-back-england-to-get-the-job-done-310723-1133.html">China v England World Cup Tips: Back England to get the job done</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/wiegman.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/wiegman.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/efl-championship-tips-and-preview-not-the-top-20-1-24-season-predictions-310723-1117.html">EFL Championship Preview: 11/2 Leeds top 'Not The Top 20' 1-24 Season Predictions </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-back-japan-to-progress-and-spain-to-labour-030823-140.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Back Japan to progress and Spain to labour</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/transfer-blog-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-rumours-and-more-240723-1171.html">Transfer Window Blog LIVE: Mbappe 9/1 from 20/1 for Chelsea</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sheffield-wednesday-v-southampton-championship-tips-back-saints-to-start-season-in-style-010823-766.html">Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton: Back odds-against Saints to start season in style</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-antepost-betting-tips-and-23-23-predictions-the-best-oddsonthat-selections-from-4-5-to-25-1-310723-718.html">Premier League 2023-24 Tips: The best #OddsOnThat selections from 4/5 to 25/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/l1-and-l2-ante-post-tips-back-county-over-wrexham-and-orient-glory-310723-134.html">L1 and L2 Ante-Post Tips: Back County over Wrexham and Orient glory</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">More Women's World Cup 2023</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li 