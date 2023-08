Netherlands to end Banyana Banayana dream

Sweden value against holders USA

Cross match Bet Builder recommended at 9/1 9.80

Leg 1: Back Netherlands, Both Teams to Score and Jill Roord 1+ shots on target

The Netherlands deserved to be the heavy favourites here, having topped a group which included pre-tournament favourites USA. In those group games the Netherlands scored nine goals, albeit with seven coming against Vietnam in the final game.

That does tell us there's goals in this team, though, which comes as no surprise when you look at their midfielders and attacking players. All play for top European clubs.

I do expect South Africa to score, as the Banyana Banyana have been one of the most exciting sides in the group stages. They've conceded twice in every game, scoring six including a 92nd minute winner against Italy (BF paying out on the draw also thanks to the 90 minute winner offer).

This feels like it should be a great game, with the Dutch running out winners.

Of all Netherlands attacking talent, Roord has been the standout so far. She's scored 3 times from 15 shots, 6 of them hitting the target. Netherlands are in for 6 shots on target here, so Roord to have one of them is the play for me here.

Leg 2: Back Sweden +1 and Andi Sullivan 2+ fouls

Sweden impressed in the group stage, winning all three games and being a big threat from set pieces. USA on the other hand, only managed five points in a group with Portugal and Vietnam, failing to impress in all three games with draws against Netherlands and Portugal (scoring once in the two games).

Given the performances in the groups, USA look far too short for me and the value is with Sweden who are currently third in the world rankings.

Andi Sullivan sits just in front of the defence, break up play. She made eight tackles in the opening three games. However, she mistimes them and committed seven fouls in the group games.

Sweden are the toughest test so far for an underwhelming USA side and, with Asllani and Blackstenius running into Sullivan's channel, I can see her comitting few fouls here.