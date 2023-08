James backed to strike in England win

Australia to edge out the Danes

Combine both legs in cross match Bet Builder

Leg 1: Back England -1, Lauren James to score anytime and Ucheibe 1+ foul

England were slow to start in this tournament, but have grown into it now, beating China 6-1 in their final group game. The depth in the England squad is pivotal in this tournament, and having the ability to bring on Laura Coombs, Ella Toone, Beth England and Chloe Kelly should really help them in the latter stages.

There were many positives from the China game, but none more so than the outstanding Lauren James, who scored twice as well as having a goal disallowed.

She received a match rating of a perfect 10.0, and has so far been the best player in this tournament. Nigeria scraped through their group, and it's quite difficult to see them being able to live with this dangerous England squad who will continue to get stronger.

England are very quick and skilful in midfield. So far in the tournament and that could be a problem for Nigeria's Ucheibe who has committed seven fouls in her three games. I can see her bumping those numbers up again in this game.

Leg 2: Back Australia and under 2.5 Cards

Australia managed to top their group without their star player, Sam Kerr, playing a single minute. She is now back which is a huge boost for the Matildas, who won two of their three group games, scoring seven goals in the process.

Denmark were involved in low-scoring affairs, with only four goals across their three group games. They'll try to keep it tight and not allow Australia to get into a rhythm, but I still see this Australia side being too strong. The formidable Kerr could come off the bench and finish this game off.

I've gone for the under cards as these two sides have only picked up five yellows in the 6 games between them. Neither team has a player who's picked up more than 1, and both rank in the bottom half for fouls conceded also. It should be a well mannered game that Australia will edge.