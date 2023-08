Germany to bounce back and qualify

Shots and fouls double in Morocco v Colombia

Cross match Bet Builder recommended at [5.75/1]

Leg 1: Back Germany, over 2.5 goals and Popp to have 2 or more shots

After a shock defeat to Colombia in the last game Germany need to win the secure qualification into the last 16. South Korea are already out of the tournament with only pride to play for, so Germany should be take three points in convincing fashion.

Their star striker and penalty taker Alexandra Popp has already bagged three goals this tournament and has had at least two shots on target in each game so far.

In the last 10 Germany games, over 2.5 goals has won eight times, so the bet is Germany to win, over 2.5 goals and Popp to have two or more shots on target.

Leg 2: Back Linda Caicedo 1 or more shots on target and Elodi Nakkach to commit 1 or more fouls



Both sides have the chance to progress to the last 16. Table-toppers Colombia only need a draw to secure top place.

The in-form Real Madrid teenager Linda Caicedo, who has been one of the best players at this tournament so far, has two goals with one of them being arguably the best goal in the tournament.

She is not afraid to shoot, having had three shots and 5/61.84 for her to have one or more shots on target looks generous against a Moroccan side who were thumped 6-0 by Germany.

The game has a lot on the line for both sides and we may see lots of fouls. Elodie Nakkach has committed four fouls in two games so far, with three of them in the last game. There is no reason to suggest she won't commit at least one foul in this intense game against Colombia who are averaging 12 fouls won per game in the tournament.