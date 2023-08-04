</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Women's World Cup Tips: Back Bet Builder Multi at 5/1 on Saturday
Betfair Football Traders
04 August 2023 "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-back-bet-builder-multi-at-5-1-on-saturday-040823-1093.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-04T10:59:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-04T11:46:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The last 16 of the Women's World Cup starts on Saturday and the Betfair Traders provide an in-depth preview of both matches before recommending their [5/1] cross match Bet Builder... Knockout stages start Saturday morning Spain to roll over the Swiss Cards bet for Norway v Japan Switzerland v Spain - KO: 06:00 Leg 1: Back Spain win, Spain -3 in most corners, and under 2.5 @ [2/1] Now that we're into the knockout stage we can analyse each team in a little more detail and we have a bit more data to fall back on. Switzerland topped Group A and went through unbeaten, without conceding a goal. To anyone who hasn't watched them, this might make them seem like a possible contender, but that's only looking at our data with a positive outlook. Switzerland come into this match having only scored twice in three games. In their last two matches they've had a total of 11 shots, three on target, six corners and no goals. This is objectively poor in terms of going forward. They've set up as a 4-3-3 going forward, but more like a 4-5-1 defensively, making them hard to breakdown. Spain on the other hand came second in their group, convincingly winning their first two games before losing their last one against Japan. That defeat must be looked at as an anomaly, as I can't remember the last time a team lost 4-0 despite having 77% possession, more shots and more corners (incredibly, Japan didn't have a single corner). In their other two games, it looked like Spain were starting to live up to their billing as third favourites for the tournament. That's why I'm keeping the faith. I expect the aberration of the previous game to help them and that's why I'm going for Spain to win and under 2.5 goals at [2/1]. While Spain scored for fun in their first two games, I think they'll nick a 1-0 or 2-0 with a late second goal. There's no evidence here for Switzerland scoring and evens on the Spain win to nil is too skinny for my liking. I will also add Spain on the corner handicap here, with them having had 34 corners in their last three matches against Switzerland's nine. Switzerland have also conceded 12, with all of them coming against their stronger opposition. At 10/11 for -3, it has to be added. Norway v Japan - KO 09:00 Leg 2: Back Norway to receive most cards @ evens Coming into this tournament, Norway were as short as 1/4 to win their group, and yet they qualified for the second round as runners-up. This was down to their shocking performance on the opening day but since then they've gradually improved. This arguably started with the introduction of Manchester United's Vilde Risa into central midfield, giving them much needed steel and composure on the ball, and allowing Maanum and Reiten to take up more advanced positions. With Sophie Haug scoring a hat-trick against the Philippines, they may not miss Ada Hegerberg as much as we thought. Japan were incredible in the group stage. They scored 11 goals, with six different goalscorers. They conceded none and are rightly being talked about as dark horses for this tournament. They play fast and wide and seem particularly dangerous in transition, getting the ball forward quickly as Spain found out last time. Even their match against Zambia could have been even more one sided. They can clearly create chances and are a force to be reckoned with. These teams came into this tournament ranked very closely with Norway at 12 and Japan at 11. Pre-tournament this match would have been priced at a lot closer with Japan slight favourites. But as mentioned, we have a lot more data to fall back on. That's why I'm ignoring the match and qualify prices. Instead, we look to cards. So far in three games Japan have only committed 14 fouls and received no cards. That's incredible discipline from Japan, and a record Gary Lineker would be proud of! On the other hand, Norway committed 15 in their first game alone and a total of 31 in three games with two cards received. These teams are playing with very different styles and I can't see why Norway are evens to receive more cards. Are Japan the World Cup's dark horses? KO: 06:00</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/switzerland-w-v-spain-w/32523637"><strong>Leg 1: Back Spain win, Spain -3 in most corners, and under 2.5 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b></strong></a></p><p>Now that we're into the knockout stage we can analyse each team in a little more detail and we have a bit more data to fall back on.</p><p>Switzerland topped Group A and went through unbeaten, without conceding a goal. To anyone who hasn't watched them, this might make them seem like a possible contender, but that's only looking at our data with a positive outlook.</p><p>Switzerland come into this match having only scored twice in three games. In their last two matches they've had a total of 11 shots, three on target, six corners and no goals. This is objectively poor in terms of going forward. They've set up as a 4-3-3 going forward, but more like a 4-5-1 defensively, making them hard to breakdown.</p><p>Spain on the other hand came second in their group, convincingly winning their first two games before losing their last one against Japan. That defeat must be looked at as an anomaly, as I can't remember the last time a team lost 4-0 despite having 77% possession, more shots and more corners (incredibly, Japan didn't have a single corner).</p><p><img alt="AlexiaPutellasSpain1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/AlexiaPutellasSpain1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>In their other two games, it looked like Spain were starting to live up to their billing as third favourites for the tournament. That's why I'm keeping the faith.</p><p>I expect the aberration of the previous game to help them and that's why I'm going for Spain to win and under 2.5 goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b>. While Spain scored for fun in their first two games, I think they'll nick a 1-0 or 2-0 with a late second goal.</p><p>There's no evidence here for Switzerland scoring and evens on the Spain win to nil is too skinny for my liking.</p><p>I will also add Spain on the corner handicap here, with them having had 34 corners in their last three matches against Switzerland's nine. Switzerland have also conceded 12, with all of them coming against their stronger opposition. At 10/11 for -3, it has to be added.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/japan-w-v-norway-w/32523640">Norway v Japan - KO 09:00</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Leg 2: Back Norway to receive most cards @ evens</strong></p><p>Coming into this tournament, Norway were as short as 1/4 to win their group, and yet they qualified for the second round as runners-up. This was down to their shocking performance on the opening day but since then they've gradually improved.</p><p>This arguably started with the introduction of Manchester United's Vilde Risa into central midfield, giving them much needed steel and composure on the ball, and allowing Maanum and Reiten to take up more advanced positions. With Sophie Haug scoring a hat-trick against the Philippines, they may not miss Ada Hegerberg as much as we thought.</p><p>Japan were incredible in the group stage. They scored 11 goals, with six different goalscorers. They conceded none and are rightly being talked about as dark horses for this tournament. They play fast and wide and seem particularly dangerous in transition, getting the ball forward quickly as Spain found out last time.</p><p>Even their match against Zambia could have been even more one sided. They can clearly create chances and are a force to be reckoned with.</p><p>These teams came into this tournament ranked very closely with Norway at 12 and Japan at 11. Pre-tournament this match would have been priced at a lot closer with Japan slight favourites. But as mentioned, we have a lot more data to fall back on.</p><p>That's why I'm ignoring the match and qualify prices. Instead, we look to cards. So far in three games Japan have only committed 14 fouls and received no cards. That's incredible discipline from Japan, and a record Gary Lineker would be proud of!</p><p>On the other hand, Norway committed 15 in their first game alone and a total of 31 in three games with two cards received. These teams are playing with very different styles and I can't see why Norway are evens to receive more cards.

Combine both legs into one cross match Bet Builder @ 5/1 