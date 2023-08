Lionesses now 5.5 9/2 favourites on Betfair Exchange

USA second favourites at 6.0 5/1

England are the new favourites for World Cup glory in 2023 thanks in-part to their 6-1 thrashing of China on Tuesday to top their group with three straight wins.

Following a lean spell in front of goal in the lead up to the tournament, and netting only twice in their first two group games - albeit winning both - the Lionesses thrashed China with six goals to their name in their final group match.

Goals from Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James (2), Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly secured an emphatic win and punters were soon keen to get England on side.

Sarina Wiegman's side are now 5.59/2 on the Betfair Exchange to lift the World Cup, and bring the trophy back to England for the first time since the men's team did so back in 1966.

England now face Nigeria in the knockout stages of the competition on August 7th for a place in the quarter-finals.

USA drifting over performance worries

Following their 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match, USWNT have drifted on the outright winner market, now 6.05/1 on the Betfair Exchange having been matched earlier in the tournament as low as 2.915/8.

Concerns were raised after their second match - a 1-1 draw with the impressive Netherlands - though they were fully expected to finish the group with a win and top the pool.

However, they failed to break Portugal down - and coupled with Netherlands' 7-0 win over Vietnam (a side USA only beat by three), the USA had to settle for second place.

They are now likely to face Sweden in the last 16 which could prove to be a really tough game, with the Swedes currently on six points from two games and seven goals to their name.

They also have the impressive Japan, Spain, and Netherlands on their side of the draw should they make it to the final eight, and that is putting off some punters.

Duo cannot be separated on Sportsbook

Over on the Betfair Sportsbook, both sides remain 4/14.80 for glory in Australia/New Zealand, alongside Spain.

Spain were hammered 4-0 by Japan on MD3 however, who are now 17/29.40 to go all the way thanks to three straight wins in the group stages.

The action continues on Wednesday as we wrap up groups F & G, with Kevin Hatchard selecting a bet for each game for Betting.Betfair.

