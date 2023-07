USA could still be eliminated on Tuesday

Denmark's 10/3 4.33 price boots our Bet Builder

England to dominate China

Leg 1: Lindsey Horan to have 1 or more shots on target @ 1/21.49

The USA go into this final group E match knowing that they need to outperform Netherlands to win the group. USWNT have been decent in the last couple of games, except for the first half in their 1-1 draw with Netherlands, but after the break showed why they are still seen as favourites by many for the cup.

Portugal also know they can get through by beating the US, which leads me to think that they'll try to keep it tight and hit on the counterattack.

My pick here is Lindsey Horan to have 1 or more shots on target at 1/2. She has scored in both previous games and has had a total of eight shots overall. She should get one here as well as the USA know they will need to score and attack.

Leg 2: Under 2.5 Vietnam corners @ 2/51.39

As mentioned above, Netherlands knows what they need to do, and that's score goals. The USA have a two-goal head start though so goals will need to be scored. The Oranje averaged 3.87 goals a game in qualification so they've shown they can score when needed. They will keep pushing, especially if they hear that the US are leading their match.

For Vietnam, they will be desperate to avoid a big defeat and will hope to score their first goal of the tournament. They had their first shot and corner in their last game, but I can't see them troubling the scoreboard.

And so, for a team that has had only one corner in 180 minutes (plus lots of stoppages!), 2/51.39 on under 2.5 Vietnam corners is my bet here. If you're feeling more adventurous, they are 13/10 for no 1st half corner, but I will be playing this one safe.

Leg 3: Denmark to receive more cards @ 10/34.33

Haiti have been a great watch this tournament and will hope to grab their first goal of the finals at the very least, though they still have a slight chance of advancing. They need to win by at least two goals and hope England beat China.

Denmark will want to win here to solidify second place and can even still win the group, but they will need England to lose to China.

With the group being so tight, I won't be looking at goals, but instead at fouls and cards, where they tell an interesting story. So far, Haiti have only committed 13 fouls, receiving one yellow card. Denmark on the other hand, have committed 21 fouls and have also been booked once.

With all of this, I'm going for Denmark at 10/34.33 to receive more cards. If Denmark do take the lead and want to hold on, expect them to end counter attacks cynically and play for time if it's a close game. Bookings for time wasting are commonplace once a team is ahead and we can expect the same thing here.

Leg 4: England over 6.5 corners @ 4/51.77

At the time of writing, it's hard to know who will replace Keira Walsh and how England will line up; Rachel Daly has played left back and centre forward to take one example. Will England change shape or go like for like? We won't have the answer until around 11am on Tuesday so I won't be looking at their players or the result itself.

Instead, we look to corners. England know that they need to avoid defeat here to win the group, but I can't see this team sitting back and wanting to draw. They will dominate possession and look to get in behind, so this is why I will be backing England over 6.5 corners at 4/51.77.

In their previous two games England have had seven and nine corners respectively, whilst China have conceded a total of 10 over their two games.