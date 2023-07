Chebbak to fire as Morocco battle S Korea

Plus three more tips for Sunday's crucial games

Back all four legs at around 17/1 18.00

Leg 1: Back Chebbak to have 1 or more shots on target @ 5/42.24

Both teams lost their first game, with South Korea particularly disappointing against Colombia. South Korea need to win here to get out of the group and hope the other teams do them a favour in the next round of matches.

Morocco's 7-0 defeat to Germany the biggest defeat of the tournament so far. The African side had some good spells and were unlucky to concede two own goals which added some gloss to the final score. While other outsiders in this tournament have failed to get out of their own half, Morocco created a couple of half chances.

At the heart of Morocco's best play was their captain, Ghizlane Chebbak. She completed and attempted the most passes, had 2 shots on target and touched the ball the second most times for her team. She will be the centre of their attacking threat.

Korea should win this but probably only 1-0. Expect Morocco to create something and Chebbak to be in the middle of it.

Back Chebbak to have 1 or more shots on target @ 5/42.24

Leg 2: Back Philippines +3 @ 4/71.56

Let's face it, this group has been a nightmare to try and predict. About as much of a nightmare as Norway's performances. They meekly surrendered to New Zealand and failed to get past Switzerland. Now they should beat The Philippines, but do I want to take 1/10 on a team yet to score and (possibly) missing their star striker?

The Philippines will sit back and soak up Norwegian pressure. They did amazingly well against the co-hosts in the last game and know that a draw might be enough to get through.

Due to their tactics, I'll be staking The Philippines +3 at 4/7. Even if Norway win by two, like Switzerland did, we'll collect. The only danger is an early Norwegian goal, which might open the game up.

Back Philippines +3 @ 4/71.56

Leg 3: Back Indiah-Paige Riley to commit 2 or more fouls @ 13/82.62

In the other group A game, we have two teams close to going through. The co-hosts New Zealand will be desperate to avoid a group stage exit, especially after their opening day win.

But Switzerland know a draw is enough and that could leave New Zealand having to push forward. This could make them vulnerable to a counterattack, which is why I'll be going for Indiah-Paige Riley to commit two or more fouls at 13/82.62.

She committed two in their last match, and one against Norway while completing an incredible nine tackles. On another day that could have been two or three fouls instead. As outlined above, the way I think the game will go should lead to fouls from the Football Ferns.

Back Indiah-Paige Riley to commit 2 or more fouls @ 13/82.62

Leg 4: Back Catalina Usme to have 2 or more shots - 10/11

Germany know that, if they win here it will probably seal the group for them early. They scored some good goals and had a slice of luck go there way against Morocco, both key to winning a major championship.

I've backed pre-tournament tip Alexandra Popp and I think she's still value at 5/15.80, with two more games to go in the group and the Germans looking prolific already.

However, my selection for this Bet Builder will be from the Colombian side, Catalina Usme to have two or more shots at 10/111.88. She had five in their first game, two of which were on target, and with her on penalty and free kick taking duty she might have plenty of opportunity to take a few shots.

It's also worth noting that apart from the penalty, all her shots were from outside the box showing she's not afraid to let fly from distance. If Colombia get something like the six shots that Morocco had, Usme will take her share of them.

Back Catalina Usme to have 2 or more shots @ 10/11

