<h1 class="entry_header__title">Women's World Cup Tips: Back Sunday Bet Builder multi at 17/1</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/betfair-football-traders/">Betfair Football Traders</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-07-29">29 July 2023</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-back-sunday-bet-builder-multi-at-17-1-290723-1093.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-29T10:14:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-29T10:56:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Sunday is a big day at the Women's World Cup with four matches and the Betfair Traders make a strong case for their Bet Builder multi at 17/1... Chebbak to fire as Morocco battle S Korea Plus three more tips for Sunday's crucial games Back all four legs at around [17/1] South Korea v Morocco - KO 05:30 Leg 1: Back Chebbak to have 1 or more shots on target @ [5/4] Both teams lost their first game, with South Korea particularly disappointing against Colombia. South Korea need to win here to get out of the group and hope the other teams do them a favour in the next round of matches. Morocco's 7-0 defeat to Germany the biggest defeat of the tournament so far. The African side had some good spells and were unlucky to concede two own goals which added some gloss to the final score. While other outsiders in this tournament have failed to get out of their own half, Morocco created a couple of half chances. At the heart of Morocco's best play was their captain, Ghizlane Chebbak. She completed and attempted the most passes, had 2 shots on target and touched the ball the second most times for her team. She will be the centre of their attacking threat. Korea should win this but probably only 1-0. Expect Morocco to create something and Chebbak to be in the middle of it. Back Chebbak to have 1 or more shots on target @ [5/4] Bet now Norway v Philippines - KO 08:30 Leg 2: Back Philippines +3 @ [4/7] Let's face it, this group has been a nightmare to try and predict. About as much of a nightmare as Norway's performances. They meekly surrendered to New Zealand and failed to get past Switzerland. Now they should beat The Philippines, but do I want to take 1/10 on a team yet to score and (possibly) missing their star striker? The Philippines will sit back and soak up Norwegian pressure. They did amazingly well against the co-hosts in the last game and know that a draw might be enough to get through. Due to their tactics, I'll be staking The Philippines +3 at 4/7. Even if Norway win by two, like Switzerland did, we'll collect. The only danger is an early Norwegian goal, which might open the game up. Back Philippines +3 @ [4/7] Bet now Switzerland v New Zealand - KO 08:30 Leg 3: Back Indiah-Paige Riley to commit 2 or more fouls @ [13/8] In the other group A game, we have two teams close to going through. The co-hosts New Zealand will be desperate to avoid a group stage exit, especially after their opening day win. But Switzerland know a draw is enough and that could leave New Zealand having to push forward. This could make them vulnerable to a counterattack, which is why I'll be going for Indiah-Paige Riley to commit two or more fouls at [13/8]. She committed two in their last match, and one against Norway while completing an incredible nine tackles. On another day that could have been two or three fouls instead. As outlined above, the way I think the game will go should lead to fouls from the Football Ferns. Back Indiah-Paige Riley to commit 2 or more fouls @ [13/8] Bet now Germany v Colombia - KO 10:30 Leg 4: Back Catalina Usme to have 2 or more shots - 10/11 Germany know that, if they win here it will probably seal the group for them early. They scored some good goals and had a slice of luck go there way against Morocco, both key to winning a major championship. I've backed pre-tournament tip Alexandra Popp and I think she's still value at [5/1], with two more games to go in the group and the Germans looking prolific already. However, my selection for this Bet Builder will be from the Colombian side, Catalina Usme to have two or more shots at [10/11]. She had five in their first game, two of which were on target, and with her on penalty and free kick taking duty she might have plenty of opportunity to take a few shots. It's also worth noting that apart from the penalty, all her shots were from outside the box showing she's not afraid to let fly from distance. If Colombia get something like the six shots that Morocco had, Usme will take her share of them. Back Catalina Usme to have 2 or more shots @ 10/11 Bet now Read Kevin Hatchard's Women's World Cup Tips: Four selections from Sunday's action", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Morocco Women's World Cup.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Morocco Women's World Cup.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Morocco Women's World Cup.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Betfair Football Traders", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/betfair_football_traders" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Morocco Women's World Cup.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Morocco Women's World Cup.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Morocco Women's World Cup.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Morocco Women's World Cup.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak (left) has leady by example so far</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/south-korea-w-v-morocco-w/32508153" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/south-korea-w-v-morocco-w/32508153">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Sunday%20Bet%20Builder%20multi%20at%2017%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-back-sunday-bet-builder-multi-at-17-1-290723-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-back-sunday-bet-builder-multi-at-17-1-290723-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-back-sunday-bet-builder-multi-at-17-1-290723-1093.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-back-sunday-bet-builder-multi-at-17-1-290723-1093.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-bet-builders-back-sunday-bet-builder-multi-at-17-1-290723-1093.html&text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Back%20Sunday%20Bet%20Builder%20multi%20at%2017%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Sunday is a big day at the Women's World Cup with four matches and the Betfair Traders make a strong case for their Bet Builder multi at 17/1...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Chebbak to fire as Morocco battle S Korea</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Plus three more tips for Sunday's crucial games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back all four legs at around <b class="inline_odds" title="18.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">17/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">18.00</span></b></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/south-korea-w-v-morocco-w/32508153">South Korea v Morocco - KO 05:30</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Leg 1: Back Chebbak to have 1 or more shots on target @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b></strong></p><p>Both teams lost their first game, with South Korea particularly disappointing against Colombia. South Korea need to win here to get out of the group and hope the other teams do them a favour in the next round of matches.</p><p>Morocco's 7-0 defeat to Germany the biggest defeat of the tournament so far. The African side had some good spells and were unlucky to concede two own goals which added some gloss to the final score. While other outsiders in this tournament have failed to get out of their own half, Morocco created a couple of half chances.</p><p>At the heart of Morocco's best play was their captain, Ghizlane Chebbak. She completed and attempted the most passes, had 2 shots on target and touched the ball the second most times for her team. She will be the centre of their attacking threat.</p><p>Korea should win this but probably only 1-0. Expect Morocco to create something and Chebbak to be in the middle of it.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chebbak to have 1 or more shots on target @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/south-korea-w-v-morocco-w/32508153" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/norway-w-v-philippines-w/32508151">Norway v Philippines - KO 08:30</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Leg 2: Back Philippines +3 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.56</span></b></strong></p><p>Let's face it, this group has been a nightmare to try and predict. About as much of a nightmare as Norway's performances. They meekly surrendered to New Zealand and failed to get past Switzerland. Now they should beat The Philippines, but do I want to take 1/10 on a team yet to score and (possibly) missing their star striker?</p><p>The Philippines will sit back and soak up Norwegian pressure. They did amazingly well against the co-hosts in the last game and know that a draw might be enough to get through.</p><p>Due to their tactics, I'll be staking The Philippines +3 at 4/7. Even if Norway win by two, like Switzerland did, we'll collect. The only danger is an early Norwegian goal, which might open the game up.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Philippines +3 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.56</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/norway-w-v-philippines-w/32508151" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/switzerland-w-v-new-zealand-w/32508120">Switzerland v New Zealand - KO 08:30</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Leg 3: Back Indiah-Paige Riley to commit 2 or more fouls @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.62"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.62</span></b></strong></p><p>In the other group A game, we have two teams close to going through. The co-hosts New Zealand will be desperate to avoid a group stage exit, especially after their opening day win.</p><p>But Switzerland know a draw is enough and that could leave New Zealand having to push forward. This could make them vulnerable to a counterattack, which is why I'll be going for Indiah-Paige Riley to commit two or more fouls at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.62"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.62</span></b>.</p><p>She committed two in their last match, and one against Norway while completing an incredible nine tackles. On another day that could have been two or three fouls instead. As outlined above, the way I think the game will go should lead to fouls from the Football Ferns.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Indiah-Paige Riley to commit 2 or more fouls @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.62"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.62</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/switzerland-w-v-new-zealand-w/32508120" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/germany-w-v-colombia-w/32508156">Germany v Colombia - KO 10:30</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Leg 4: Back Catalina Usme to have 2 or more shots - 10/11</strong></p><p>Germany know that, if they win here it will probably seal the group for them early. They scored some good goals and had a slice of luck go there way against Morocco, both key to winning a major championship.</p><p>I've backed pre-tournament tip Alexandra Popp and I think she's still value at <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b>, with two more games to go in the group and the Germans looking prolific already.</p><p>However, my selection for this Bet Builder will be from the Colombian side, Catalina Usme to have two or more shots at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b>. She had five in their first game, two of which were on target, and with her on penalty and free kick taking duty she might have plenty of opportunity to take a few shots.</p><p>It's also worth noting that apart from the penalty, all her shots were from outside the box showing she's not afraid to let fly from distance. If Colombia get something like the six shots that Morocco had, Usme will take her share of them.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Catalina Usme to have 2 or more shots @ 10/11</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/germany-w-v-colombia-w/32508156" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips---four-selections-from-sundays-action-280723-140.html">Read Kevin Hatchard's Women's World Cup Tips: Four selections from Sunday's action</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/germany-w-v-colombia-w/32508156">Back all four legs into a Bet Builder at around <b class="inline_odds" title="18.00"><span <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3>
<ul class="related_entries">
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-odds-7-2-england-second-only-to-5-2-usa-in-betting-290623-204.html">Women's World Cup: England second only to USA in betting</a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-odds-england-10-3-second-favourites-behind-usa-310523-1171.html">2023 Women's World Cup Odds: England 10/3 second favourites behind USA</a>
</article>
</li>
</ul> class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/barcelona-v-real-madrid-betting-tips-4-1-el-clasico-bet-builder-280723-1063.html">Barcelona v Real Madrid: Back early goals in 4/1 El Clasico Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips---four-selections-from-sundays-action-280723-140.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Four selections from Sunday's action</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-assists-tips-de-bruyne-the-right-fav-but-salah-the-best-bet-190723-200.html">Premier League Most Assists: Two tips at 12/1 and 25/1 to dethrone KDB</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-the-best-value-bets-across-the-groups-from-17-10-to-22-1-130723-718.html">Women's World Cup: The best value bets across the groups stages from 17/10 to 22/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-tipsheet-eleven-bets-for-eleven-games-on-tuesday-190623-629.html">Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Eleven bets for eleven games on Tuesday</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div 