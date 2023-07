90/1 multi recommend for Saturday

Go low on goals in two matches

Brazil to cover handicap against France

Leg 1: Back BTTS 'No', under 2.5 goals & Ilestedt 1+ Shot on target @ 10.2

There are mouthwatering games to get stuck into on Saturday, starting with the top two ranked sides in Group G. While it's the best two sides in the group going head to head, I'm not siding with goals in this one.

All three of Italy's last three games have seen under 1.5 goals, with their opening game against Argentina barely seeing any clear cut chances. Between the two sides there was less than 0.6 xG, which that defending comes first for Italy.

Sweden have a star studded line up, and while I probably expect them to find a win in this game, they didn't set the world alight in their opener, so the unders is the play for me here.

Ilestedt is a big centre half, and incredibly managed 5 shots in Sweden's opening game, 3 of them hitting the target. Sweden will aim for her at corners, so 1+ shot on target at a big price looks a nice addition to the bet builder.

Leg 2: Back Brazil -1 @ 5/15.80

I have to side with Brazil as their performance in their opening game was on a completely different level to France's sole display so far.

Brazil attacked Panama with fluidity and pace, with Debinha and Ary Borges looking like either of them could walk away with the player of the tournament if they continue in that vein of form.

Going into this match, France havev suffered a huge injury blow at the back, with captain and best player Wendie Renard set to miss the game. I think this game will be a bit of a reality check for France and they could get blown away by Brazil.

Leg 3: Back under 2.5 goals @ 4/71.56

Jamaica picked up an unbelievable point in their opening game against France, and really dug in to get that. Khadija Shaw was their best player by an considerable distance, but will miss this game after getting a second yellow card late on.

Neither of these sides managed many chances in their opening games with Panama showing next to zero attacking threat. I'd have fancied Jamaica to score a few but without Shaw, I can't see where the goals come from so we'll go with the unders in this one.