Leg 1: Sophia Smith to score 2+ goals @ 4/51.77

Sophia Smith is only 22 years old but has been playing for the USWNT for six years now and she has 12 goals in 30 caps so far.

The forward plays for Portland Thorns in the NWSL and so far this season, she's managed 10 goals in 13 league games. Last season she was named the NWSL most valuable player too.

She's the 5/15.80 second favourite to win the Golden Boot at this tournament, behind teammate Alex Morgan, who is the 4/14.80 favourite.

I expect USA to score a bucket full of goals in their opener against Vietnam, and many of these goals will likely be shared between Smith and Morgan. When the flood gates open, I expect Smith to grab a couple of goals.

Leg 1: Zambia to score 1 or more goals @ 1/21.49

Zambia were 3rd place finishers in the AFCON tournament in 2022 and come into this World Cup in goalscoring form. In their most recent World Cup warm up matches against Ireland, Switzerland & Germany, they have scored a total of eight goals.

They also actually beat Germany in this run who are tipped as one of the teams that will be challenging at the business end of this tournament, so they are here on merit.

Barbara Banda - their star forward - has 39 international goals, and I will not be surprised if she is on the scoresheet against Japan in the opening game.

Leg 1: England (-3) @ 4/71.56

Haiti have qualified for their first ever world cup tournament and couldn't have been offered a harder opening game. They play the current European Champions and second favourites for the tournament England, who have one of the most impressive squad of players at these finals.

The Lionesses are ranked 4th in the world whilst Haiti are ranked 53rd and the gulf in the rankings are a reflection on the mismatch here.

I expect England to put a marker down for this tournament and score at least four goals, and having looked at Haiti's results from the last three years, they've have not scored a goal against a top 20 team.

Leg 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 10/111.88

Denmark (ranked 13th) and China (ranked 14th) in the world will be looking for a 2nd place finish in the group behind England and they will consider this game a must-not-lose game.

If either team is to lose it would mean they would have the tough task of beating England to qualify, so I expect this game to be a cagey affair.

In Denmark's last six games, the under 2.5 has won five times and in China's last six, the unders has copped three times. I can see this game being a 0-0 or 1-1 draw.