South Africa can cause Argentina issues on the break

Back unders involving Wiegman's England

Lack of goals complete's 4/1 4.80 Bet Builder

Leg 1: South Africa +1 @ 5/61.84

Argentina currently looks unlikely to follow in the footsteps of their male counterparts after losing 1-0 to Italy in their opening match. They did play well enough and probably deserved something from their game however, so they will be looking to beat South Africa here as their best chance to record their first ever World Cup win.

South Africa, meanwhile. almost pulled off one of the great football shocks when taking the lead versus Sweden in their opening game and reducing the favourites to half chances. However, a slice of bad luck and a set piece did for them in the end.

Judging by how the two played in their first games, South Africa will be looking to hit Argentina on the break. Thembi Kgatlana was a constant threat in her ability to hold up the ball and beat the defender, having four shots and at the centre of all their good play.

I was tempted to back her to score at 16/54.20 but I'll be taking the more conservative price of South Africa +1 at 5/61.84, based on how well they played against Sweden.

Leg 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 8/111.72

It's no secret that England have struggled to score goals recently. It seems to be the worst kept secret out there, and something that seems to be weighing on the players themselves, judging by some of the post-match interviews.

Just to reiterate in case you missed it, England have scored just two goals in their last four matches so for a team that's supposed to win this tournament, or at least make the final, it's clearly concerning.

Denmark will go into this match looking to frustrate, keep it tight and hit England on the break. Indeed, they're well set up for it, with them winning three of their last four games 1-0.

I'm not brave enough to back Denmark here, but this game is one for the unders backers and I can't turn down 8/111.72 on under 2.5.

Leg 3: Under 2.5 goals @ 8/111.72

Both sides here will be targeting this fixture to get their win in the group stages and both played very well in their opening matches.

China constantly troubled Denmark and probably had the better of the first half. Unfortunately for them, Denmark's class came through and a late goal got them the win.

China should be buoyed by this performance as they played some good football but it's their ability to score that raises questions; they had nine shots, but most were from outside the box, with no big chances created and only hitting the target twice.

This is also shown in their pre-tournament form, failing to score in six of their last 10 matches.

Haiti almost did the unthinkable and beat European Champions England in their first match, with Melchie Dumornay being the star of the show and looking like a superstar in the making. Lyon have got some player on their hands, that's for sure. If Mary Earps hadn't been on fire, Haiti could have nicked the win.

What will be interesting is if they try to play out from the back more and keep possession as they only had 25% against England.

With the way she played, I looked at Dumornay to score at 16/54.20. However, I will play it safer and go for under 2.5 goals as in their last nine matches, Haiti have failed to score five times. With these two teams struggling up front, unders is the way forward.