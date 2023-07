Smith can add to her two from game one

Tran Thi Thu likely to commit 2+ fouls once more

Catley can net again and remains on penalty duty

Leg 1: Sophia Smith to score @ 13/82.62

This will arguably be the best game in the group stages with both sides wanting to go far and top this group. The USA come into this having dispatched Vietnam with a minimum of fuss and the Netherlands looked decent against Portugal.

The Dutch frontline looked alert at least in their match with Martens and Beerensteyn having seven shots, with two on target between them. Beerensteyn did limp off towards the end, but it seems she will be fit and ready for this match.

The US underwhelmed to some extent, or as underwhelming a 3-0 win can be so they will hope to raise their game and play some more of that delightful football we saw for their first goal.

The USA should win but I can't see it being a demolition of any sort. The best performances of their opening match came from the young forwards around Alex Morgan, so while I'm tempted to go for the bigger prices of 4/14.80 and 5/15.80 for Martens and Beerensteyn to score, I will recommend Sophia Smith at 13/82.62.

She grabbed two in the first match and arguably should have had a hat-trick.

Leg 2: Tran Thi Thu 2 or more fouls @ 3/13.95

In the other Group F game, we have Portugal, who struggled to create much against Netherlands, playing Vietnam, who also struggled to create much against the USA. In 180 minutes these two teams had a combined two shots, one on target and one corner.

Each of those came actually from Portugal. Basically, there's room for improvement when it comes to these teams' second games.

Vietnam probably won't be any more adventurous in this game as this is their best chance of a point in the group. Their tactic versus USA seemed to be 11 behind the ball and getting stuck into tackles. It was an admirable effort, but I fear that we may be in for much of the same here.

If this game does fall into a similar pattern, expect plenty of fouls. Centre back Tran Thi Thu had an eventful game on the left side of defence and completed two tackles and committed two fouls as she tried to stop Trinity Rodman.

She is 3/13.95 to commit two again and she will have to deal with the roaming Silva frontline this time.

Leg 3: Steph Catley to score @ 4/14.80

Leg 4: Christy Ucheibe to commit two or more fouls @ 15/82.84

Hosts Australia got off to a brilliant start beating Ireland 1-0 thanks to an expertly taken second half penalty from Steph Catley. While losing Sam Kerr will have hindered their preparations, Mary Fowler came in and looked a handful, dropping deep and heavily involved. She will again start in place of Kerr with the Aussies expecting Kerr back for the last match.

Nigeria also got off to a good start with their match against Canada, holding them to a 0-0 draw. However, they did have a player sent off late for a high tackle and committed 16 fouls (the third highest total so far).

With Australia having a lot of the ball and playing in and around the box, Catley to score another at 4/14.80 appeals, and as we're seeing a penalty nearly every game so far, the fact she is on penalty duty increases those chances.

Additionally, I'll be looking at Christy Ucheibe to commit 2 or more fouls at 15/82.84 as she made four fouls and six tackles vs Canada. Expect something similar here.