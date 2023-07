Sweden are ranked third in the world and 19/1 20.00 for glory

How will Netherlands cope without Miedema?

Khadija Shaw can help Jamaica keep the score down

Leg 1: Sweden -2 @ 1/11.98

Leg 2: Fridolina Rolfö to score anytime @ 5/61.84

Sweden begin this tournament ranked third in the world but are available at 19/120.00 to win the whole tournament. This first game against a potential banana skin will give an indication as to whether that might seem like value in four weeks' time.

In terms of this match, Sweden are rightfully massive odds on at 1/16 and should look to get the three points. They qualified unbeaten with only Republic of Ireland pushing them to a home draw and a narrow away win.

South Africa come into this tournament as African champions after beating hosts Morocco 2-1. However, since then, they've had some poor results including 6-0 and 3-0 losses to Brazil, 4-1 to Australia and 3-2 to Serbia.

I see a similar scoreline on Sunday and Sweden -2 at 10/111.88 appeals. Additionally joint top scorer for Sweden in qualifying, Fridolina Rolfo, could be worth a look especially after scoring in their last warm up game v Norway.

Leg 1: Portugal +1 @ 17/10

Netherlands come into this tournament as potential dark horses, or they would have been if they hadn't lost world class striker Vivianne Miedema to the dreaded ACL injury in December.

Not many teams can recover from losing someone who has scored 95 goals in 115 caps (including six in one game to an unfortunate Cyprus). In her stead, Lieke Martens and Lineth Beerensteyn will try to pick up the slack to produce the goals throughout this tournament.

They will start in this match against World Cup debutantes Portugal, who had to come through an inter-confederation play off to get here.

Portugal have been very steady this year, holding England to a 0-0 draw and beating co-hosts New Zealand 5-0 in February (who had a very similar line up to the one that beat Norway in the opening match).

I feel the market has overlooked Portugal here, and with many of these opening matches being cagey, +1 Portugal at 13/82.62 has value. Of course, Portugal will need to replicate their tactics, and luck, from their match versus England for us to collect.

Leg 1: Jamaica +4 @ 1/11.98

The last game of the day should be straight forward on paper for France but expect Jamaica to somewhat trouble them.

France will be led by a familiar face in the dugout with Herve Renard leaving Saudi Arabia and taking charge of his native county in March, replacing the under-fire Corinne Diacre, and he will be hoping to finally get this talented group into a major international final.

It will also be the last chance for players such as Eugenie Le Sommer and influential captain Wendie Renard. The talented PSG striker Marie Katoto will miss the cup with injury so goalscoring duties will rest on Le Sommer who could win the golden boot if they advance past the quarter finals; she's priced at 16/117.00 to do so.

Jamaica will be targeting the other two matches in this group if they are to advance and will be hoping to keep the score down and grab a goal on the break if possible. In 2019, they struggled in a strong group losing to Brazil, Italy and Australia.

France struggled for most of the first half against Ireland in their recent warm up game and arguably should have been behind before they scored. Their form books suggest a France win but I can't see them scoring more than three.