Canada win and goals expected in Friday's opener

Philippines won't be disgraced against the Swiss

Spain can cruise to victory against Costa Rica

Leg 1: Canada win

Leg 2: Over 2.5 goals

Canada are a 2/71.28 short price favourite for this game, which is understandable given they're world number seven, so I do expect them to win the game. Christine Sinclair, who turned 40 in June, is the highest goalscorer in international football history (men's and women's), scoring 190 goals for Canada.

Nigeria so have a serious threat of their own though, in Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala leading the attack, who's scored 83 goals in her 89 appearances for Champions League winners Barcelona.

Indeed, five of Canada's last seven games have seen over 2.5 goals click, and with both of these sides having serious goalscoring threats I expect to see a few goals in this game also.

Leg 1: Philippines +2

Philippines are the worst rated side in this group and possibly the whole tournament; they are priced as the one of the eight outsiders on the Betfair Exchange at 1000.0 to win the tournament as an indication of the perception.

However, I do find that to be very unfair on a side who are seemingly improving by the month. They have a very experienced coach in Alen Stajcic, who managed Australia W for five years, before taking charge of the Central Coast Mariners (Men's) for two seasons.

Philippines have greatly improved in the last few years, and just won the AFF Championship in Asia, beating Vietnam in the final, which shows they are one of the best sides in Asia.

Switzerland struggle for goals and having failed to register a win in their last seven games, I fancy Philippines to run them close here.

Leg 1: Over 4.5 Goals

Leg 2: BTTS No

While Spain have had some players pull out of the squad due to issues with the coaching staff, 12 to be exact, their best attacking players remain in the squad.

Alexia Putellas is back from a season long injury, along with Liga F top goalscorer Redondo, Hermoso, Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez all involved. That is a star-studded attack, which has averaged just under six goals in their last four games, conceding a grand total of zero - yes you read that right.

Costa Rica on the other hand have failed to score in four of their last seven games, and with respect to their opponents, they weren't exactly playing world beaters.

It's hard to see Costa Rica even getting a shot on target, let alone scoring a goal in this game, so I expect Spain to run out very comfortable winners, scoring six at a minimum.

Back all five legs into one bet @ 14/115.00 Bet now

Check out Kev Hatchard's Day 2 Tips for the Women's World Cup