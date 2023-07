Australia face Ireland with Maltidas fancied for glory

New Zealand likely to struggle against Norway

Combine Bet Builders in 13/1 14.00 wager

Day one of the Women's World Cup kicks off with New Zealand hosting Norway and fellow hosts Australia taking on Ireland.

Australia are fancied to go deep in the tournament, and can be backed at 9/19.80 to win the competition. They are behind strong favourites USA 5/23.50 in the market, though their form on home soil counts for something.

In Sam Kerr - WSL winner with Chelsea - they have a powerhouse goalscorer who could thrive back home, and you can back her at 10/111.00 to win the Golden Boot.

However, it is teammate Caitlin Foord who is quietly going under the radar here - she's 22/123.00 to score the most goals this tournament following a strong season for Arsenal in the WSL. The Betfair Traders fancy her to get up and running on day one...

Leg 1: Norway to win



Leg 2: Under 2.5 goals

Co-hosts New Zealand are as big as [250/] to win the World Cup, whilst Norway are 50/151.00. The Norwegians have won one of the previous editions of the competition, beating Germany in 1995, and are one of the stronger looking sides in the tournament.

Norway head into the opening match of the tournament against co-host New Zealand as the clear favourites, and they will look to take advantage of the greater quality they possess across the pitch.

Despite some shaky results of late, they should be able handle this match with relative ease. They are winless in four (D2 L2) and may look to get back to basics here to ensure their tournament gets going on the right note.

New Zealand will want to put in a strong showing in front of their fans so we wouldn't be surprised to see their focus be on restricting the opposition, and we think the two mixed together provides a recipe for a low scoring affair.

Leg 1: BTTS - No

Leg 2: Caitlin Foord to score anytime

Australia is heading into the Women's World Cup in solid form with recent victories over France and England in friendlies. In addition, the Matildas were able to hold out for clean sheets in both of those games, which leaves a formidable task for Ireland when it comes to breaking down Australia's defensive unit.

Going the other way, Caitlin Foord provides plenty of attacking threat alongside Sam Kerr. Foord has managed seven goals from her last eight international appearances, the majority of which have come from playing behind or next to Kerr.

She could undoubtedly look to profit from the attention Kerr is given and Australia should create plenty of chances on opening day.

Combine all four legs into one bet here @ 13/114.00 Bet now

Read Kevin Hatchard's preview of the Day 1 games here.