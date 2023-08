Back Ilestedt to hit the target once more

Jamaica can keep the score down v Brazil

France's stars may settle for a narrow win

Leg 1: Amanda Ilestedt to have 1 or more shots on target @ 9/43.25

Sweden finally turned up in their last match after a poor opening game, and a poor opening 20 minutes v Italy, yet there's one player who's been literally head and shoulders above her teammates.

Yes, we all know about Amanda Ilestedt and her unlikely run for the Golden Boot. Sweden's skill at corners has been clear in their last two matches, with Ilestedt having an unbelievable eight shots, five of which have been on target. This is why we're on Amanda Ilestedt to have 1 or more shots on target at 9/43.25.

Our only concern here is that the group is essentially sealed up for Sweden, which explains the price, but with their tactic being so clear and her unlikely to be substituted, we should have a fighting chance here.

If you are feeling more conservative, Ilestedt to have 2 shots or more is available at 8/111.72 and this is something she's easily done in both previous matches.

Leg 2: Kgatlana to have 1 or more shots on target @ 8/111.72

South Africa come into this match knowing they need to win. Having been leading in both of their games until late on, they can count themselves a little unlucky to be in this position.

Italy have been inconsistent and were thoroughly hammered after such a bright start against Sweden. But they can also still make it through through if they win or draw, and may play a little conservatively here.

One of the players of the tournament, especially from the underdogs, has been Thembi Kgatlana. She scored in the previous match and was probably player of the match. She's managed eight shots now over two games and had two on target.

So, with South Africa needing a result, I'm going for Kgatlana to have 1 or more shots on target at 8/111.72.

Leg 3: Jamaica +2 @ 1/11.98

This is arguably the game of the day where Jamaica could find a way of even winning the group against all/our odds. But first, they will be looking to avoid defeat to make it through to the second round. I imagine they will try to sit back and hit Brazil on the counter, as going toe to toe with them might be unwise.

This is why I'm going for Jamaica on the handicap at +2. Even if they get narrowly beat, we'll collect, and don't forget Jamaica are yet to concede a goal in the tournament so there's no reason for us to believe that they'll suddenly concede a hatful.

Leg 4: Panama +4 @ 8/151.52

This should be the most straightforward match of the day with Panama looking like they can't buy a goal and France grinding their way to the second round. Neither team has set the cup alight so far, but France should win this comfortably, hence the selection.

However, judging by France's previous two games, they are not making too many clear-cut chances. They didn't push on after taking the lead against Brazil and couldn't get past Jamaica's defence either.

If France score early, they may ease back as they know that a win is enough to top the group. I can see lots of subs made of key players to save them for later rounds, thus making them disjointed. And if they don't score early, it's even better for our bet. Either way, back Panama to hold out and not make this too one sided.