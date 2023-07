Pattern of not low scores to continue in Monday opener

Fouls for Oberdorf key in Germany v Morocco clash

Simple win to nil expected for heavy favourites Brazil

Leg1: Under 2.5 Goals @ 23/20

So far in this Women's World Cup, we have seen very few goals across the opening round of games. Eight of the opening 12 games have seen under 2.5 goals, with only games with very short priced favourites having over 2.5.

I expect this game to follow a similar trend, with Italy going into this game as favourites having not scored over two goals in their last 10 games. Argentina wouldn't be involved in many goalfests themselves, so I expect another low scoring one here.

Leg1: Oberdorf 2+ Fouls @ 8/151.52

Leg 2: Home Total Corners - Over 7.5 @ 1/21.49

Lena Oberdorf will be key to Germany's chances in this tournament, a strong defensive holding midfielder who played in the Champions League final with Wolfsburg last month. She is very physical and loves to get stuck in, picking up three yellows in this season's Champions League, as well as four in last year's Euros.

Oberdorf committed 25 fouls in the domestic campaign in just 14 games for Wolfsburg, the most of any Wolfsburg player by quite some distance, and with this being the opening round of Germany's World cup campaign I expect her to commit 2+ fouls at the very least.

Germany are very strong favourites in this game, which generally leads to a much higher possession percentage, more shots and more corners.

From short priced favourites in this tournament we've seen Spain have 22 corners and Sweden have 13. Set pieces are a big threat for this big German team, and they attack with pacey wide players Buhl and Brand which should result in winning at least over 7.5 corners here.

Leg1: Brazil -4 @ 7/52.40

Leg 2: BTTS No @ 2/91.22

This game looks like a complete mismatch, with Brazil coming into this as 1/100 priced favourites. I see them making light work of this Panama side, who have conceded 12 goals in their last two games without scoring themselves.

Brazil have improved over the last couple of years, and with attacking talents such as Geyse and Debinha, it's hard to see Panama keeping the score down here.