Women's World Cup Tips: Three best bets for Tuesday's three games 
Kevin Hatchard
24 July 2023
3 min read three games </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-24">24 July 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Women's World Cup Tips: Three best bets for Tuesday's three games ", "name": "Women's World Cup Tips: Three best bets for Tuesday's three games ", "description": "We're heading into the second round of games at the Women's World Cup, and Kevin Hatchard believes Norway must push for a win against Switzerland.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-and-best-bets-three-bets-on-tuesday-in-second-round-240723-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-and-best-bets-three-bets-on-tuesday-in-second-round-240723-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-24T16:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-24T17:57:00+01:00", "articleBody": "We're heading into the second round of games at the Women's World Cup, and Kevin Hatchard believes Norway must push for a win against Switzerland. Norway under pressure after NZ defeat Hosts can secure back-to-back wins Colombian and South Korean attacks can fire Norway this game will be dull Switzerland v NorwayTuesday 25 July, 09:00 Norway are one of the great enigmas of the current women's game. Desperately disappointing at last year's Euros (they lost 8-0 to England), they came to New Zealand and Australia with a point to prove and a squad stacked with talent. Despite starting the opener against New Zealand with Ada Hegerberg, Guro Reiten and Frida Maanum in attacking positions, Hege Riise's side created very little across the 90 minutes, and lost 1-0 to the co-hosts. When chances did come, they were spurned. Reiten squirted an effort wide from close range, Maanum dragged a close-range effort off-target and a visibly frustrated Hegerberg was left on the outside looking in. The closest Norway came to a goal was a long-range effort from Tuva Hansen that was superbly tipped onto the crossbar. Rise admitted her side failed to develop any sort of momentum, but I still believe in the attacking potential of Norway, and I think that firepower that lead to an entertaining game against Switzerland. The Swiss are on a high after a watchful 2-0 win over the Philippines, as Ramona Bachmann and talented youngster Seraina Piubel found the net. Norway can't afford to let this game drift, as a point is no guarantee of making the last 16. There could be a situation where New Zealand and Switzerland end up playing out a convenient draw in the final set of matches to both go through. I'm not suggesting a stitch-up, but if it's 0-0 after 70 minutes, how hard will they push for a winner? Switzerland have seen 17 of their last 26 games feature at least three goals, and they do pack a punch in attack. Barcelona's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic had four shots without scoring against the Philippines (her saved shot led to the rebound goal for Piubel), and I think she's over-priced in the To Score market here at [7/2] on the Sportsbook. I'll also use the Exchange to back Over 2.5 Goals at [2.22]. Back Over 2.5 Goals at [2.22] Bet now Football Ferns living the dream New Zealand v PhilippinesTuesday 24 July, 06:30 New Zealand made history in the tournament opener, as they beat Norway 1-0 to pick up their first ever victory at the World Cup finals. Hannah Wilkinson capped a delightful move to score the only goal of the game, and Tottenham's Ria Percival later fired a penalty against the frame of the goal. In a weird way, the pressure is suddenly on, because another win over the Philippines would put New Zealand on the brink of qualification for the knockout phase. Switzerland and Norway were tipped to progress, but now there's a genuine chance that one of the European sides won't make it. The Philippines battled hard against Switzerland, but had just 26% possession and managed just three shots. Ultimately I expect them to play on the back foot again here, trying to stay competitive and make things nervy for a side that now has a bit more expectation on its collective shoulders. Goalscoring has been a big issue for New Zealand. They have managed multiple goals in just five of their last 45 internationals, so if they are to win this, it's doubtful we'll see an avalanche of goals. I know it's not the most attractive price, but I'll use the Sportsbook to back New Zealand to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 8/11. Back NZ to win and Under 3.5 Goals at [8/11] Bet now Both teams can strike in tight encounter Colombia v South KoreaTuesday 24 July, 03:00 These two are the final teams to get started at this World Cup, and both will hope to compete for second spot behind likely section winners Germany. Coming into the tournament, both sides have shown they are capable of finding the net. Colombia reached the Copa Femenina final, only to lose to Brazil, but they have won just two of their last eight games going into this tournament. Their recent friendly against the Republic of Ireland was a bust, as it had to be abandoned after the South Americans were accused of being too physical. Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo is a rising star, and skipper Daniel Montoya is a fine leader. Striker Catalina Usme is her nation's all-time top scorer with 38 goals, despite twice having to recover from cruciate knee ligament injuries. The veteran is also the Copa Libertadores' top scorer of all time. South Korea reached the Asian Cup final last year, and English coach Colin Bell has made his charges more physical and aggressive. The Taegeuk Ladies hammered Zambia twice in warm-up matches, and also edged out Haiti 2-1. I'm happy to back BTTS here at [2.2]. That has paid out in five of South Korea's last seven internationals, and the only time they have failed to score in the last 12 internationals was against England in the Arnold Clark Cup. Colombia have scored in their last 14 games, a run that stretches back to the Copa America final. Norway under pressure after NZ defeat Hosts can secure back-to-back wins Colombian and South Korean attacks can fire Norway this game will be dull Switzerland v NorwayTuesday 25 July, 09:00 Norway are one of the great enigmas of the current women's game. Desperately disappointing at last year's Euros (they lost 8-0 to England), they came to New Zealand and Australia with a point to prove and a squad stacked with talent. Despite starting the opener against New Zealand with Ada Hegerberg, Guro Reiten and Frida Maanum in attacking positions, Hege Riise's side created very little across the 90 minutes, and lost 1-0 to the co-hosts. When chances did come, they were spurned. Reiten squirted an effort wide from close range, Maanum dragged a close-range effort off-target and a visibly frustrated Hegerberg was left on the outside looking in. The closest Norway came to a goal was a long-range effort from Tuva Hansen that was superbly tipped onto the crossbar. Rise admitted her side failed to develop any sort of momentum, but I still believe in the attacking potential of Norway, and I think that firepower that lead to an entertaining game against Switzerland. The Swiss are on a high after a watchful 2-0 win over the Philippines, as Ramona Bachmann and talented youngster Seraina Piubel found the net. Norway can't afford to let this game drift, as a point is no guarantee of making the last 16. There could be a situation where New Zealand and Switzerland end up playing out a convenient draw in the final set of matches to both go through. I'm not suggesting a stitch-up, but if it's 0-0 after 70 minutes, how hard will they push for a winner? Switzerland have seen 17 of their last 26 games feature at least three goals, and they do pack a punch in attack. Barcelona's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic had four shots without scoring against the Philippines (her saved shot led to the rebound goal for Piubel), and I think she's over-priced in the To Score market here at 7/2 on the Sportsbook. I'll also use the Exchange to back Over 2.5 Goals at 2.22. Back Over 2.5 Goals at 2.22 Bet now Football Ferns living the dream New Zealand v PhilippinesTuesday 24 July, 06:30 New Zealand made history in the tournament opener, as they beat Norway 1-0 to pick up their first ever victory at the World Cup finals. Hannah Wilkinson capped a delightful move to score the only goal of the game, and Tottenham's Ria Percival later fired a penalty against the frame of the goal. In a weird way, the pressure is suddenly on, because another win over the Philippines would put New Zealand on the brink of qualification for the knockout phase. Switzerland and Norway were tipped to progress, but now there's a genuine chance that one of the European sides won't make it. The Philippines battled hard against Switzerland, but had just 26% possession and managed just three shots. Ultimately I expect them to play on the back foot again here, trying to stay competitive and make things nervy for a side that now has a bit more expectation on its collective shoulders. Goalscoring has been a big issue for New Zealand. They have managed multiple goals in just five of their last 45 internationals, so if they are to win this, it's doubtful we'll see an avalanche of goals. I know it's not the most attractive price, but I'll use the Sportsbook to back New Zealand to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 8/11. Back NZ to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 8/11 Bet now Both teams can strike in tight encounter Colombia v South KoreaTuesday 24 July, 03:00 These two are the final teams to get started at this World Cup, and both will hope to compete for second spot behind likely section winners Germany. Coming into the tournament, both sides have shown they are capable of finding the net. Colombia reached the Copa Femenina final, only to lose to Brazil, but they have won just two of their last eight games going into this tournament. Their recent friendly against the Republic of Ireland was a bust, as it had to be abandoned after the South Americans were accused of being too physical. Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo is a rising star, and skipper Daniel Montoya is a fine leader. Striker Catalina Usme is her nation's all-time top scorer with 38 goals, despite twice having to recover from cruciate knee ligament injuries. The veteran is also the Copa Libertadores' top scorer of all time. South Korea reached the Asian Cup final last year, and English coach Colin Bell has made his charges more physical and aggressive. The Taegeuk Ladies hammered Zambia twice in warm-up matches, and also edged out Haiti 2-1. I'm happy to back BTTS here at 2.2. That has paid out in five of South Korea's last seven internationals, and the only time they have failed to score in the last 12 internationals was against England in the Arnold Clark Cup. Colombia have scored in their last 14 games, a run that stretches back to the Copa America final. Back BTTS at 2.2 Bet now Desperately disappointing at last year's Euros (they lost 8-0 to England), they came to New Zealand and Australia with a point to prove and a squad stacked with talent. Despite starting the opener against New Zealand with Ada Hegerberg, Guro Reiten and Frida Maanum in attacking positions, Hege Riise's side created very little across the 90 minutes, and lost 1-0 to the co-hosts.</p><p>When chances did come, they were spurned. Reiten squirted an effort wide from close range, Maanum dragged a close-range effort off-target and a visibly frustrated Hegerberg was left on the outside looking in. The closest Norway came to a goal was a long-range effort from Tuva Hansen that was superbly tipped onto the crossbar.</p><p>Rise admitted her side failed to develop any sort of momentum, but I still believe in the attacking potential of Norway, and I think that firepower that lead to an entertaining game against Switzerland. The Swiss are on a high after a watchful 2-0 win over the Philippines, as Ramona Bachmann and talented youngster Seraina Piubel found the net.</p><p>Norway can't afford to let this game drift, as a point is no guarantee of making the last 16. There could be a situation where New Zealand and Switzerland end up playing out a convenient draw in the final set of matches to both go through. I'm not suggesting a stitch-up, but if it's 0-0 after 70 minutes, how hard will they push for a winner?</p><p>Switzerland have seen 17 of their last 26 games feature at least three goals, and they do pack a punch in attack. Barcelona's Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic had four shots without scoring against the Philippines (her saved shot led to the rebound goal for Piubel), and I think she's over-priced in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/switzerland-w-v-norway-w/32495349"><strong>To Score</strong></a> market here at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> on the Sportsbook. I'll also use the Exchange to back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216206396"><strong>Over 2.5 Goals</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.22</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.22</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216206396" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Football Ferns living the dream</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/new-zealand-w-v-philippines-w/32495369"><strong>New Zealand v Philippines</strong></a><br><strong>Tuesday 24 July, 06:30</strong></p><p>New Zealand made history in the tournament opener, as they beat Norway 1-0 to pick up their first ever victory at the World Cup finals. Hannah Wilkinson capped a delightful move to score the only goal of the game, and Tottenham's Ria Percival later fired a penalty against the frame of the goal.</p><p>In a weird way, the pressure is suddenly on, because another win over the Philippines would put New Zealand on the brink of qualification for the knockout phase. Switzerland and Norway were tipped to progress, but now there's a genuine chance that one of the European sides won't make it.</p><p>The Philippines battled hard against Switzerland, but had just 26% possession and managed just three shots. Ultimately I expect them to play on the back foot again here, trying to stay competitive and make things nervy for a side that now has a bit more expectation on its collective shoulders.</p><p>Goalscoring has been a big issue for New Zealand. They have managed multiple goals in just five of their last 45 internationals, so if they are to win this, it's doubtful we'll see an avalanche of goals. I know it's not the most attractive price, but I'll use the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/new-zealand-w-v-philippines-w/32495369"><strong>Sportsbook</strong></a> to back New Zealand to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 8/11.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back NZ to win and Under 3.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.72"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.72</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/new-zealand-w-v-philippines-w/32495369" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Both teams can strike in tight encounter</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215270159"><strong>Colombia v South Korea</strong></a><br><strong>Tuesday 24 July, 03:00</strong></p><p>These two are the final teams to get started at this World Cup, and both will hope to compete for second spot behind likely section winners Germany. Coming into the tournament, both sides have shown they are capable of finding the net.</p><p>Colombia reached the Copa Femenina final, only to lose to Brazil, but they have won just two of their last eight games going into this tournament. Their recent friendly against the Republic of Ireland was a bust, as it had to be abandoned after the South Americans were accused of being too physical.</p><p>Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo is a rising star, and skipper Daniel Montoya is a fine leader. Striker Catalina Usme is her nation's all-time top scorer with 38 goals, despite twice having to recover from cruciate knee ligament injuries. The veteran is also the Copa Libertadores' top scorer of all time.</p><p>South Korea reached the Asian Cup final last year, and English coach Colin Bell has made his charges more physical and aggressive. The Taegeuk Ladies hammered Zambia twice in warm-up matches, and also edged out Haiti 2-1.</p><p>I'm happy to back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215270111"><strong>BTTS</strong></a> here at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>. That has paid out in five of South Korea's last seven internationals, and the only time they have failed to score in the last 12 internationals was against England in the Arnold Clark Cup. Colombia have scored in their last 14 games, a run that stretches back to the Copa America final.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215270111" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216206396">Back Over 2.5 Goals in Switzerland v Norway at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/switzerland-w-v-norway-w/32495349">Back Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic to score at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/new-zealand-w-v-philippines-w/32495369">Back NZ to win and Under 3.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.72"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.72</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.215270111">Back Both Teams To Score in Colombia v South Korea at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.22</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">EARN £10 IN CASH FOR EVERY FRIEND YOU REFER</h2> <p><span>For each person you successfully refer Hege Riise's Norway were disappointing in the tournament opener against NZ

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. 