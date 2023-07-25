</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Women's World Cup Tips: Three best bets from Wednesday's <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a>
<time datetime="2023-07-25">25 July 2023</time>
3 min read "dateModified": "2023-07-25T17:18:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The group stage of the Women's World Cup is reaching a critical phase, and Kevin Hatchard has wagers from all three of Wednesday's matches. Canada looking for first win Spain dominate ball but lack cutting edge Miyazawa a goalscoring threat for Japan Irish to be edged out again Canada v Republic of IrelandWednesday 25 July, 13:00 The Republic of Ireland did themselves proud in their tournament opener, even though they lost 1-0 to co-hosts Australia. For large parts of the game, Vera Pauw's side matched their more illustrious opponents, but a lapse in concentration from Marissa Sheva saw the crucial penalty conceded. The Republic nearly snatched a last-gasp leveller, but Aussie keeper Mackenzie Arnold came up with an excellent late save. Goalscoring is a big problem for the Girls in Green. They have failed to score in five of their last six matches, with Zambia the only team in that sequence who didn't keep them at bay. In qualifying, the Republic only scored multiple goals against Georgia. Skipper Katie McCabe is the beating heart of the team, but the side lacks a reliable and consistent goal-getter. Canada started the tournament with a frustrating goalless draw against Nigeria. Things could have been so different if 40-year-old legend Christine Sinclair had converted a spot-kick, but her rather tame effort from 12 yards was saved. After the stalemate, Canada coach Bev Priestman tried to stay positive, but it was a disappointing result that harms the Olympic champions' chances of topping the group. I backed Canada to win and Under 3.5 Goals against Nigeria, and even though it didn't work out, that's the route I'm taking once again. If you look at Canada's last 20 wins, 16 of them have featured fewer than four goals, and the Republic should find things really tough against a defensive unit that includes world-class Chelsea centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan. We can use the Sportsbook to back that outcome at evens. Back Canada to win and Under 3.5 Goals @ [1/1] Bet now Zambia can at least save face Spain v ZambiaWednesday 26 July, 08:30 Zambia have produced arguably the worst display of the tournament so far. They were disorganised in defence and created almost nothing for their star strikers as Japan tore them apart in a 5-0 victory for the Asian giants. The scale of the defeat was a big surprise given that Zambia had beaten Germany in the build-up to the tournament, and that the Copper Queens had reached the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations. There is unquestionably a volatility about Zambia's performances. As good as they were against Germany and at WAFCON, they were dreadful against Japan and in two friendlies against South Korea (they lost 5-0 and 5-2). However, I still think that there is potential in this team, especially if forwards Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji get any service. As expected, Spain were dominant against Costa Rica, but they once again failed to turn possession and chances into goals. Jorge Vilda's side scored three goals in the space of six first-half minutes, but that was the extent of the scoring in a 3-0 victory. There's no doubt that this Spanish team is stacked with talent, but that cutting edge was missing at the Euros, and I haven't seen evidence of it here. Given how bad Zambia were against Japan, this may seem a wild selection, but I'll back Zambia +4.0 on the Asian Handicap at [2.36]. It's effectively a bet that Zambia can't and won't be that bad again, and that Spain will continue to play attractive football without being able to go for the jugular. Back Zambia +4.0 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.36] Bet now Miyazawa can make her mark again Japan v Costa RicaWednesday 26 July, 06:00 Japan have produced one of the best displays of the tournament so far, pulverising a Zambia team that had been tipped to cause them a fair few problems. Midfielder schemer Jun Endo ran the game, and the speedy runs of striker Mina Tanaka and midfield dynamo Hinata Miyazawa caused the African side no end of issues. Miyazawa scored twice, and I think the Mynavi Sendai star can find the net again here at [10/11] on the Sportsbook. Costa Rica produced a determined display against Spain in a 3-0 defeat, and only a burst of scoring in the first half undid them. Goalkeeper Daniela Solera was outstanding, making saves left, right and centre, and I think she'll be busy again. Costa Rica gave up 34 goal attempts, 19 of which were on target, but only managed a solitary shot themselves. With Japan 1/20 to take the win, we have to be a little creative if we want to back Futoshi Ikeda's side, so I'll simply back Miyazawa to find the net. Betfair has an exciting new offer which is perfect for Match Odds bettors - check out the new 90 Minute Payout here. Back Hinata Miyazawa to score @ [10/11] Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sinclair canada 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sinclair canada 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sinclair canada 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sinclair canada 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sinclair canada 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/sinclair canada 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/sinclair canada 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Canada striker Christine Sinclair"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Christine Sinclair missed a crucial penalty for Canada against Nigeria</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/canada-w-v-rep-of-ireland-w/32501580" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/canada-w-v-rep-of-ireland-w/32501580">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Three%20best%20bets%20from%20Wednesday%27s%20action&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-best-bets-three-bets-from-wednesdays-action-250723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-best-bets-three-bets-from-wednesdays-action-250723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-best-bets-three-bets-from-wednesdays-action-250723-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-best-bets-three-bets-from-wednesdays-action-250723-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fwomens-world-cup-tips-and-best-bets-three-bets-from-wednesdays-action-250723-140.html&text=Women%27s%20World%20Cup%20Tips%3A%20Three%20best%20bets%20from%20Wednesday%27s%20action" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The group stage of the Women's World Cup is reaching a critical phase, and Kevin Hatchard has wagers from all three of Wednesday's matches.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Canada looking for first win</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Spain dominate ball but lack cutting edge</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Miyazawa a goalscoring threat for Japan</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Irish to be edged out again</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/canada-w-v-rep-of-ireland-w/32501580"><strong>Canada v Republic of Ireland</strong></a><br><strong>Wednesday 25 July, 13:00</strong></p><p>The Republic of Ireland did themselves proud in their tournament opener, even though they lost 1-0 to co-hosts Australia. For large parts of the game, Vera Pauw's side matched their more illustrious opponents, but a lapse in concentration from Marissa Sheva saw the crucial penalty conceded.</p><p>The Republic nearly snatched a last-gasp leveller, but Aussie keeper Mackenzie Arnold came up with an excellent late save.</p><p>Goalscoring is a big problem for the Girls in Green. They have failed to score in five of their last six matches, with Zambia the only team in that sequence who didn't keep them at bay.</p><p>In qualifying, the Republic only scored multiple goals against Georgia. Skipper Katie McCabe is the beating heart of the team, but the side lacks a reliable and consistent goal-getter.</p><p>Canada started the tournament with a frustrating goalless draw against Nigeria. Things could have been so different if 40-year-old legend Christine Sinclair had converted a spot-kick, but her rather tame effort from 12 yards was saved.</p><p>After the stalemate, Canada coach Bev Priestman tried to stay positive, but it was a disappointing result that harms the Olympic champions' chances of topping the group.</p><p>I backed Canada to win and Under 3.5 Goals against Nigeria, and even though it didn't work out, that's the route I'm taking once again.</p><p>If you look at Canada's last 20 wins, 16 of them have featured fewer than four goals, and the Republic should find things really tough against a defensive unit that includes world-class Chelsea centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan. We can use the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/canada-w-v-rep-of-ireland-w/32501580"><strong>Sportsbook</strong></a> to back that outcome at evens.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Canada to win and Under 3.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.98"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.98</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/canada-w-v-rep-of-ireland-w/32501580" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Zambia can at least save face</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/spain-w-v-zambia-w/32507579"><strong>Spain v Zambia</strong></a><br><strong>Wednesday 26 July, 08:30</strong></p><p>Zambia have produced arguably the worst display of the tournament so far. They were disorganised in defence and created almost nothing for their star strikers as Japan tore them apart in a 5-0 victory for the Asian giants.</p><p>The scale of the defeat was a big surprise given that Zambia had beaten Germany in the build-up to the tournament, and that the Copper Queens had reached the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations.</p><p>There is unquestionably a volatility about Zambia's performances. As good as they were against Germany and at WAFCON, they were dreadful against Japan and in two friendlies against South Korea (they lost 5-0 and 5-2).</p><p>However, I still think that there is potential in this team, especially if forwards Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji get any service.</p><p>As expected, Spain were dominant against Costa Rica, but they once again failed to turn possession and chances into goals. Jorge Vilda's side scored three goals in the space of six first-half minutes, but that was the extent of the scoring in a 3-0 victory.</p><p>There's no doubt that this Spanish team is stacked with talent, but that cutting edge was missing at the Euros, and I haven't seen evidence of it here.</p><p>Given how bad Zambia were against Japan, this may seem a wild selection, but I'll back Zambia +4.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216355079"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.36</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>. It's effectively a bet that Zambia can't and won't be that bad again, and that Spain will continue to play attractive football without being able to go for the jugular.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Zambia +4.0 on the Asian Handicap @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.36</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216355079" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Miyazawa can make her mark again</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/japan-w-v-costa-rica-w/32507577"><strong>Japan v Costa Rica</strong></a><br><strong>Wednesday 26 July, 06:00</strong></p><p>Japan have produced one of the best displays of the tournament so far, pulverising a Zambia team that had been tipped to cause them a fair few problems.</p><p>Midfielder schemer Jun Endo ran the game, and the speedy runs of striker Mina Tanaka and midfield dynamo Hinata Miyazawa caused the African side no end of issues. Miyazawa scored twice, and I think the Mynavi Sendai star can find the net again here at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b> on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/japan-w-v-costa-rica-w/32507577"><strong>Sportsbook.</strong></a></p><p>Costa Rica produced a determined display against Spain in a 3-0 defeat, and only a burst of scoring in the first half undid them. Goalkeeper Daniela Solera was outstanding, making saves left, right and centre, and I think she'll be busy again. Costa Rica gave up 34 goal attempts, 19 of which were on target, but only managed a solitary shot themselves.</p><p>With Japan 1/20 to take the win, we have to be a little creative if we want to back Futoshi Ikeda's side, so I'll simply back Miyazawa to find the net.</p><p>Betfair has an exciting new offer which is perfect for Match Odds bettors - check out the new <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html"><strong>90 Minute Payout</strong></a> here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Hinata Miyazawa to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/japan-w-v-costa-rica-w/32507577" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-odds-england-10-3-second-favourites-behind-usa-310523-1171.html">2023 Women's World Cup Odds: England 10/3 second favourites behind USA</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/wiegman england getty.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/wiegman%20england%20getty.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-and-best-bets-three-bets-from-wednesdays-action-250723-140.html">Women's World Cup Tips: Three best bets from Wednesday's action</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/transfer-blog-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-rumours-and-more-240723-1171.html">Transfer Window Blog LIVE: Lavia to Liverpool 8/15 after Saints reject bid</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-assists-tips-de-bruyne-the-right-fav-but-salah-the-best-bet-190723-200.html">Premier League Most Assists: Two tips at 12/1 and 25/1 to dethrone KDB</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/benfica-v-burnley-betting-tips-12-5-bet-builder-double-240723-1063.html">Benfica v Burnley: Back 12/5 Bet Builder double in Lisbon</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/womens-world-cup-tips-the-best-value-bets-across-the-groups-from-17-10-to-22-1-130723-718.html">Women's World Cup: The best value bets across the groups stages from 17/10 to 22/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-tipsheet-eleven-bets-for-eleven-games-on-tuesday-190623-629.html">Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Eleven bets for eleven games on Tuesday</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">More Women's World Cup 2023</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li 