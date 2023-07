Canada looking for first win

Spain dominate ball but lack cutting edge

Miyazawa a goalscoring threat for Japan

Irish to be edged out again

Canada v Republic of Ireland

Wednesday 25 July, 13:00

The Republic of Ireland did themselves proud in their tournament opener, even though they lost 1-0 to co-hosts Australia. For large parts of the game, Vera Pauw's side matched their more illustrious opponents, but a lapse in concentration from Marissa Sheva saw the crucial penalty conceded.

The Republic nearly snatched a last-gasp leveller, but Aussie keeper Mackenzie Arnold came up with an excellent late save.

Goalscoring is a big problem for the Girls in Green. They have failed to score in five of their last six matches, with Zambia the only team in that sequence who didn't keep them at bay.

In qualifying, the Republic only scored multiple goals against Georgia. Skipper Katie McCabe is the beating heart of the team, but the side lacks a reliable and consistent goal-getter.

Canada started the tournament with a frustrating goalless draw against Nigeria. Things could have been so different if 40-year-old legend Christine Sinclair had converted a spot-kick, but her rather tame effort from 12 yards was saved.

After the stalemate, Canada coach Bev Priestman tried to stay positive, but it was a disappointing result that harms the Olympic champions' chances of topping the group.

I backed Canada to win and Under 3.5 Goals against Nigeria, and even though it didn't work out, that's the route I'm taking once again.

If you look at Canada's last 20 wins, 16 of them have featured fewer than four goals, and the Republic should find things really tough against a defensive unit that includes world-class Chelsea centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan. We can use the Sportsbook to back that outcome at evens.

Back Canada to win and Under 3.5 Goals @ 1/11.98 Bet now

Zambia can at least save face

Spain v Zambia

Wednesday 26 July, 08:30

Zambia have produced arguably the worst display of the tournament so far. They were disorganised in defence and created almost nothing for their star strikers as Japan tore them apart in a 5-0 victory for the Asian giants.

The scale of the defeat was a big surprise given that Zambia had beaten Germany in the build-up to the tournament, and that the Copper Queens had reached the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

There is unquestionably a volatility about Zambia's performances. As good as they were against Germany and at WAFCON, they were dreadful against Japan and in two friendlies against South Korea (they lost 5-0 and 5-2).

However, I still think that there is potential in this team, especially if forwards Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji get any service.

As expected, Spain were dominant against Costa Rica, but they once again failed to turn possession and chances into goals. Jorge Vilda's side scored three goals in the space of six first-half minutes, but that was the extent of the scoring in a 3-0 victory.

There's no doubt that this Spanish team is stacked with talent, but that cutting edge was missing at the Euros, and I haven't seen evidence of it here.

Given how bad Zambia were against Japan, this may seem a wild selection, but I'll back Zambia +4.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.3611/8. It's effectively a bet that Zambia can't and won't be that bad again, and that Spain will continue to play attractive football without being able to go for the jugular.

Back Zambia +4.0 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.3611/8 Bet now

Miyazawa can make her mark again

Japan v Costa Rica

Wednesday 26 July, 06:00

Japan have produced one of the best displays of the tournament so far, pulverising a Zambia team that had been tipped to cause them a fair few problems.

Midfielder schemer Jun Endo ran the game, and the speedy runs of striker Mina Tanaka and midfield dynamo Hinata Miyazawa caused the African side no end of issues. Miyazawa scored twice, and I think the Mynavi Sendai star can find the net again here at 10/111.88 on the Sportsbook.

Costa Rica produced a determined display against Spain in a 3-0 defeat, and only a burst of scoring in the first half undid them. Goalkeeper Daniela Solera was outstanding, making saves left, right and centre, and I think she'll be busy again. Costa Rica gave up 34 goal attempts, 19 of which were on target, but only managed a solitary shot themselves.

With Japan 1/20 to take the win, we have to be a little creative if we want to back Futoshi Ikeda's side, so I'll simply back Miyazawa to find the net.

Betfair has an exciting new offer which is perfect for Match Odds bettors - check out the new 90 Minute Payout here.