Women's World Cup Tips: Four selections from Sunday's action
Kevin Hatchard
29 July 2023
3 min read We're reaching the make-or-break phase of the group stage and Kevin Hatchard has previewed all four of Sunday's matches. Popp on a high after Morocco brace South Korea and Norway backed Crnogorcevic worth persevering with South Korea v Morocco - KO: 05:30 Morocco suffered a disastrous opening to the tournament, as they were hammered 6-0 by Germany. The WAFCON finalists really struggled in the air against Alexandra Popp and company, looking really shaky on set plays, and they conceded two scruffy own-goals. Reynald Pedros' team must quickly regain their confidence to have any chance of making an impression. This is Morocco's first World Cup, and their lack of experience was exposed against European Championship finalists Germany. Although they competed well up until the first goal, the African side lacked precision in attack, and crumbled once the first goal went in. South Korea made costly errors in their 2-0 defeat to Colombia, but they went into this tournament off the back of a three-match winning streak, and they reached the final of the Asian Cup last year. Colin Bell's side play with high intensity, and they'll hope to use that aggression to good effect. Morocco have a real problem scoring goals, and have drawn a blank in their last six internationals. Coupled with some defensive naivete, I think they'll struggle here against a South Korea side that is better than what it showed against Colombia. I'll back South Korea -0.5 &amp; -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.9] - if the Koreans win by a single goal we get a half-win, but a bigger victory gives us a full pay-out. Back South Korea +0.5 &amp; +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at [1.9] Bet now Norway v Philippines - KO: 08:00 It has so far been a disastrous World Cup for Norway, but there is still a chance to rescue it. Hege Riise's team was beaten 1-0 by New Zealand after a dismal display, but were far brighter in a goalless draw with Switzerland, despite losing star striker Ada Hegerberg to injury in the pre-match warm-up. Norway must win and hope the other game in the group goes their way. I think they can beat a Philippines team that seriously rode its luck during a shock 1-0 win over the co-hosts New Zealand. Sarina Bolden scored an excellent goal, but the Philippines had the woodwork and goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel to thank for keeping the clean sheet. Indeed, Davies-McDaniel made arguably the save of the tournament with just moments of the game remaining. We don't know if Hegerberg will be fit to return, but in her absence Sophie Haug was a big danger in the air. Chelsea's Guro Reiten can still have an impact at this tournament (she regularly produces goals and assists in the WSL). I'll back Norway -1 on the Handicap and Reiten to score or assist at [2.04] on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Back Norway -1 and Guro Reiten to score or assist at [2.04] Bet now Switzerland v New Zealand - KO: 08:00 They say that insanity is repeating the same action over and over again and expecting a different result, but I'm going to do just that by backing Switzerland forward Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic to score at 16/5. I backed her to score in the first two group games, and the Barcelona star came close to finding the net. She was a constant threat against the Philippines, and drove a shot just wide against Norway. Switzerland are on the cusp of reaching the last 16, having beaten the Philippines 2-0 and having held Norway to a goalless draw. Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann was outstanding against the Norwegians, but might not be as regularly extended against a New Zealand side that all too often lacks precision in front of goal. The Football Ferns know that defeat will see them eliminated, and even a draw might not be enough if Norway have a big win against the Philippines. Back Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic to score at 16/5 Bet now Germany v Colombia - KO: 10:30 Considering that some inconsistent friendly form had seen Germany go into this tournament under a bit of a cloud, they made a loud statement of intent by thrashing Morocco 6-0 in their opening game. It was no surprise that outstanding centre-forward Alexandra Popp - one of the best strikers in the game - netted twice with a couple of brilliant headers. It wasn't just Popp that caught the eye against the North Africans. Klara Bühl was a regular threat and grabbed a goal, while Lina Magull made some intelligent runs, as she always seems to do. Considering Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team conceded three goals against Zambia in the build-up to the tournament, the clean sheet was welcome. The injury news has been mixed since then. Full-back Felicitas Rauch has been sidelined, but midfield enforcer Lena Oberdorf is back from a knock. Colombia produced a fine display in their 2-0 win over South Korea, and head into this game with confidence. The 18-year-old Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo sparkled, scoring the second goal, although she did literally get a helping hand from South Korea's veteran keeper Young-Geul Yoon. Caicedo has since had a scare in training (she stopped in discomfort and put a hand to her chest), but the Colombian FA have downplayed the importance of the incident. Germany looked slick in attack against Morocco, with Popp the spearhead. I'll back Popp to have 2+ shots on target and Over 1.5 Goals on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder at [1.88]. It's also worth considering Caicedo to have a shot on target for Colombia at 11/4 - she has scored six goals in 16 internationals. The WAFCON finalists really struggled in the air against Alexandra Popp and company, looking really shaky on set plays, and they conceded two scruffy own-goals.</p><p>Reynald Pedros' team must quickly regain their confidence to have any chance of making an impression.</p><p>This is Morocco's first World Cup, and their lack of experience was exposed against European Championship finalists Germany. Although they competed well up until the first goal, the African side lacked precision in attack, and crumbled once the first goal went in.</p><p>South Korea made costly errors in their 2-0 defeat to Colombia, but they went into this tournament off the back of a three-match winning streak, and they reached the final of the Asian Cup last year. Colin Bell's side play with high intensity, and they'll hope to use that aggression to good effect.</p><p>Morocco have a real problem scoring goals, and have drawn a blank in their last six internationals. Coupled with some defensive naivete, I think they'll struggle here against a South Korea side that is better than what it showed against Colombia.</p><p>I'll back South Korea -0.5 & -1.0 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216388234"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> - if the Koreans win by a single goal we get a half-win, but a bigger victory gives us a full pay-out.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back South Korea +0.5 & +1.0 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.216388234" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/norway-w-v-philippines-w/32508151"><strong>Norway v Philippines - KO: 08:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It has so far been a disastrous World Cup for Norway, but there is still a chance to rescue it. Hege Riise's team was beaten 1-0 by New Zealand after a dismal display, but were far brighter in a goalless draw with Switzerland, despite losing star striker Ada Hegerberg to injury in the pre-match warm-up.</p><p>Norway must win and hope the other game in the group goes their way. I think they can beat a Philippines team that seriously rode its luck during a shock 1-0 win over the co-hosts New Zealand.</p><p>Sarina Bolden scored an excellent goal, but the Philippines had the woodwork and goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel to thank for keeping the clean sheet. Indeed, Davies-McDaniel made arguably the save of the tournament with just moments of the game remaining.</p><p>We don't know if Hegerberg will be fit to return, but in her absence Sophie Haug was a big danger in the air. Chelsea's Guro Reiten can still have an impact at this tournament (she regularly produces goals and assists in the WSL).</p><p>I'll back Norway -1 on the Handicap and Reiten to score or assist at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> on the Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/norway-w-v-philippines-w/32508151"><strong>Bet Builder.</strong></a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Norway -1 and Guro Reiten to score or assist at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/norway-w-v-philippines-w/32508151" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/switzerland-w-v-new-zealand-w/32508120"><strong>Switzerland v New Zealand - KO: 08:00</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>They say that insanity is repeating the same action over and over again and expecting a different result, but I'm going to do just that by backing Switzerland forward Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/switzerland-w-v-new-zealand-w/32508120"><strong>to score</strong></a> at 16/5.</p><p>I backed her to score in the first two group games, and the Barcelona star came close to finding the net. She was a constant threat against the Philippines, and drove a shot just wide against Norway.</p><p>Switzerland are on the cusp of reaching the last 16, having beaten the Philippines 2-0 and having held Norway to a goalless draw. Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann was outstanding against the Norwegians, but might not be as regularly extended against a New Zealand side that all too often lacks precision in front of goal.</p><p>The Football Ferns know that defeat will see them eliminated, and even a draw might not be enough if Norway have a big win against the Philippines.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic to score at 16/5</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/switzerland-w-v-new-zealand-w/32508120" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/germany-w-v-colombia-w/32508156"><strong><strong></strong></strong><strong>Germany v Colombia - KO: 10:30</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Considering that some inconsistent friendly form had seen Germany go into this tournament under a bit of a cloud, they made a loud statement of intent by thrashing Morocco 6-0 in their opening game.</p><p>It was no surprise that outstanding centre-forward Alexandra Popp - one of the best strikers in the game - netted twice with a couple of brilliant headers.</p><p>It wasn't just Popp that caught the eye against the North Africans. Klara Bühl was a regular threat and grabbed a goal, while Lina Magull made some intelligent runs, as she always seems to do. Considering Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team conceded three goals against Zambia in the build-up to the tournament, the clean sheet was welcome.</p><p>The injury news has been mixed since then. Full-back Felicitas Rauch has been sidelined, but midfield enforcer Lena Oberdorf is back from a knock.</p><p>Colombia produced a fine display in their 2-0 win over South Korea, and head into this game with confidence. The 18-year-old Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo sparkled, scoring the second goal, although she did literally get a helping hand from South Korea's veteran keeper Young-Geul Yoon.</p><p>Caicedo has since had a scare in training (she stopped in discomfort and put a hand to her chest), but the Colombian FA have downplayed the importance of the incident.</p><p>Germany looked slick in attack against Morocco, with Popp the spearhead. I'll back Popp to have 2+ shots on target and Over 1.5 Goals on the Sportsbook's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/germany-w-v-colombia-w/32508156"><strong>Bet Builder</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>.</p><p>It's also worth considering Caicedo to have a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/germany-w-v-colombia-w/32508156"><strong>shot on target</strong></a> for Colombia at 11/4 - she has scored six goals in 16 internationals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Popp to have +2 shots on target and Over 1.5 Goals at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/germany-w-v-colombia-w/32508156" class="bet_promo_banner__link" 