England odds-on to beat Colombia on Saturday

Lionesses are tournament favourites

England will beat Colombia on Saturday in their quarter-final and go on to win the Women's World Cup, according to Betfair Exchange punters.

The line-up for the last eight was completed yesterday with Colombia overcoming Jamaica to set up their show down with the Lionesses.

England are 1.584/7 to beat Colombia 8.07/1 but Sarina Wiegman will be mindful that her players, who beat Nigeria on penalties after a 0-0 draw, must not underestimate their opponents who beat Germany 2-1 in the Group stage.

Underdog status will suit Colombia fine and they will believe they can beat England in the game which kicks off at 11:30 on Saturday.

Lauren James, who was sent off in England's dramatic win over Nigeria, is waiting to find out if her suspension will be for the standard one match or whether FIFA will extend it on the grounds of violent conduct.

Yesterday, James apologised for stamping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie.

Spain fancied but Japan keep impressing

Spain 4.94/1 are second in the Exchange outright winner market. They thumped Switzerland 5-1 in the last round and are 1.9620/21 to beat the Netherlands 4.77/2 in what looks like a mouthwatering match-up on Friday.

The same day, Sweden, who knocked out the holders USA, play Japan. Futoshi Ikeda's team have been excellent at the World Cup, conceding just one goal and scoring 14 in their four matches, and are 2.3211/8 favourites to beat the Swedes.

Japan are 6.25/1 to win the World Cup.

France beat Morocco 4-0 yesterday to book their last eight date with hosts Australia.

The market makes this a close one to call with the French odds-against favourties at 2.285/4 and Australia 3.814/5.

We will have previews and tips for all four quarter-finals at the Women's World Cup including England's showdown with Colombia.