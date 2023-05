Mille Bright makes the squad, as does Lucy Bronze

No recall for Manchester City's Steph Houghton

WSL Golden Boot winner Rachel Daly one of seven forwards

England have announced their 2023 World Cup squad ahead of the tournament next month.

The current European champions are heading to Australia and New Zealand hoping to knock USA off their perch and secure their very first World Cup crown.

England have priced the Lionesses at 10/34.33 to make history and win the World Cup, second favourites to the reigning champions - USA - who are 11/43.70.

England finished fourth in 2019 when the tournament was held in France, narrowly losing out to USA in the semi-final (1-2).

Euro 2022 hero misses out

The headline news from the squad announcement is that Beth Mead has missed out on the plane.

The Arsenal forward suffered a bad injury back in November and even though it was expected she would not be ready in time, Sandra Wiegman offered us hope when she said Mead was "ahead of schedule" only last month.

However, the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner from England's success last year has indeed missed the cut in what is a huge shame for the Lionesses.

Bright & Bronze in, Houghton misses re-call

Some good news for England fans is that Mille Bright has been included in the squad despite her own injury concern.

Bright is England's main centre-back and was pivotal to the success at the Euros last year. It was essential she was able to recover in time for the tournament with Leah Williamson - England's captain - also ruled out of the tournament.

Williamson's injury sparked reports ex-captain Steph Houghton was set for a recall to add some much needed experience to the squad, however she has missed out completely.

Many thought Wiegman would change her mind on the Man City defender with Jill Scott and Ellen White both retiring since winning the Euros, but Houghton was omitted from that squad last year and Wiegman has not changed her stance.

Barcelona's Lucy Bronze though, who has had successful surgery recently, has been included. Her Barcelona side face Wolfsburg in the Champions League final on Saturday, and you can find all the match betting right here.

England are in Group D

England kick off their tournament against Haiti on July 22nd at 10:30am BST.

The two other sides in Group D are Denmark and China.

This Women's World Cup is the largest yet with 32 teams taking part for the first time, whilst it is also the very first edition to be hosted by more than one country.

Australia are 13/114.00 to win the World Cup whilst co-hosts New Zealand are 500/1501.00.

