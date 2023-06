5.8 5/1 England have best chance to stop USA

Holders aiming for hat-trick of World Cup wins

England are the team best placed to challenge holders USA at the Women's World Cup which kicks-off three weeks from today (20 July), according to the Betfair markets.

Sarina Wiegman's team head to the tournament in Australi and New Zealand as champions of Europe after winning last summer's Euro's.

It was the first time since 1966 that an England team had won a major tournament and fans are hoping they can claim the biggest prize of all this summer.

If anyone can stop USA it's England

They are 5.85/1 on the Betfair Exchange to bring it home from Down Under.

It will not be easy for England to end the dominance of the USA who are bidding to win a third consecutive Women's World Cup. They are 3.7511/4 on the Exchange, while Spain 7.87/1, Germany 8.27/1 and France 11.521/2 are the other teams thought to be in contention.

Australia 12.5 are comfortably the shorter price of the co-hosts with New Zealand 200.00199/1. The latter get the tournament underway against Norway at 08:00 UK time on 20 July.

England face Haiti in their World Cup opener on July 22 at 10:30am (BST) and the Lionesses are already heavy odds-on favourites to start with a win.

They will also face Denmark and China in Group D.

Brazil gamble on more Marta magic

Brazil made headlines this week when they picked 37-year-old Marta to be in their squad for a sixth consecutive World Cup.