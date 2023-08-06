</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: England v Nigeria: Back Lionesses to cruise through to World Cup quarters
Abigail Davies
06 August 2023 "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/england-v-nigeria-world-cup-tips-back-england-to-cruise-through-to-quarters-030823-1133.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-06T08:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-06T08:03:00+01:00", "articleBody": "With a number of top nations underperforming in the group stage of the Women's World Cup, England's display against China will give fans even more hope that they can go all the way. Abigail Davies is expecting the Lionesses to get past Nigeria with relative ease... A change of tactics pays off Oshoala could cause problems Expect goals to continue to flow Tactical tinkering pays off Many England fans were perplexed prior to kick-off against China but Sarina Wiegman's tactical switch for the third and final group game proved to be an inspired one. Following a rather pedestrian start to the tournament Down Under, the side ranked fourth in the FIFA rankings rediscovering their ruthless streak on Tuesday and now look more than ready to tackle the business end of this showpiece event. With nations like Germany and Brazil already out and the USA faltering, England's chances of going all the way are increasing. As a result of how things have played out so far, England are now favourites to add World Cup glory to their Euro success at [13/5]. Opposition threat Nigeria have exceeded expectations to reach this stage of the tournament, exceptionally defiant against Australia and whilst not always fearless in their approach in the group stage, they've done what's been required of them to grind out results, knowing their strengths and often preventing their opponents from settling into their rhythm. In five-time African Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria have a superstar. As shown against Australia, her pace and ability to unsettle and hurry defences is a significant strength. She has now scored in three Women's World Cups and is [11/2] to add to her tally on Monday. Expect goals Lauren James has been as stupendous as those of us who've watched her in the WSL knew she could be on the world stage. She delivered a near perfect performance last time out with three assists and two goals. This technically-assured 21-year-old was born for the big stage and I expect her to continue to shine as the tournament progresses. The youngster has been carefully nurtured throughout her career, and as she has continued to develop and grow, the excitement surrounding what she can achieve has also risen exponentially. James is calm and composed seemingly in every situation, nothing phases her, but it's hard for us as viewers not to get carried away by the thrilling football that she is treating the world to right now. She is 17/10 to add to her three goals so far in this World Cup. It felt like things were close to clicking in the final third for the Euro 2022 champions on match-day two but a tweak in the system ahead of their final group game, along with the adaptability of players proved key to The Lionesses finding their clinical edge once again. I'm backing England to win and over 2.5 goals to be scored at [11/10]. Back England to win and over 2.5 goals @ [11/10] Bet now Isolation and frustration can often go hand-in-hand for a forward, as Alessia Russo would have known all too well during the opening two games. In the slightly altered England side that annihilated China, she looked every bit the player that Arsenal signed and I fancy her chances of finding the back of the net again against Nigeria at [11/10].", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/eng lionesses.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/eng lionesses.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/eng lionesses.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Abigail Davies", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/abigail_davies" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/eng lionesses.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/eng lionesses.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/eng lionesses.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/eng lionesses.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="England Women Football"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">A change of approach served England well in their final group game</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/england-w-v-nigeria-w/32529086" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/england-w-v-nigeria-w/32529086">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=England%20v%20Nigeria%3A%20Back%20Lionesses%20to%20cruise%20through%20to%20World%20Cup%20quarters&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fengland-v-nigeria-world-cup-tips-back-england-to-cruise-through-to-quarters-030823-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fengland-v-nigeria-world-cup-tips-back-england-to-cruise-through-to-quarters-030823-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fengland-v-nigeria-world-cup-tips-back-england-to-cruise-through-to-quarters-030823-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fengland-v-nigeria-world-cup-tips-back-england-to-cruise-through-to-quarters-030823-1133.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-world-cup-2023%2Fengland-v-nigeria-world-cup-tips-back-england-to-cruise-through-to-quarters-030823-1133.html&text=England%20v%20Nigeria%3A%20Back%20Lionesses%20to%20cruise%20through%20to%20World%20Cup%20quarters" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>With a number of top nations underperforming in the group stage of the Women's World Cup, England's display against China will give fans even more hope that they can go all the way. Abigail Davies is expecting the Lionesses to get past Nigeria with relative ease...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>A change of tactics pays off</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Oshoala could cause problems</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Expect goals to continue to flow</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tactical tinkering pays off</h2><p></p><p>Many England fans were perplexed prior to kick-off against China but Sarina Wiegman's tactical switch for the third and final group game proved to be an inspired one.</p><p>Following a rather pedestrian start to the tournament Down Under, the side ranked fourth in the FIFA rankings rediscovering their ruthless streak on Tuesday and now look more than ready to tackle the business end of this showpiece event.</p><p>With nations like Germany and Brazil already out and the USA faltering, England's chances of going all the way are increasing. As a result of how things have played out so far, <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/12220485/outright-winner/924.325556852">England are now favourites to add World Cup glory to their Euro success at [13/5</a>]</strong>.</p><h2>Opposition threat</h2><p></p><p>Nigeria have exceeded expectations to reach this stage of the tournament, exceptionally defiant against Australia and whilst not always fearless in their approach in the group stage, they've done what's been required of them to grind out results, knowing their strengths and often preventing their opponents from settling into their rhythm.</p><p>In five-time African Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria have a superstar.</p><p><img alt="oshoala.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/oshoala.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>As shown against Australia, her pace and ability to unsettle and hurry defences is a significant strength. She has now <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/england-w-v-nigeria-w/32529086"><strong>scored in three Women's World Cups and is <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b> to add to her tally on Monday</strong></a>.</p><h2>Expect goals</h2><p></p><p>Lauren James has been as stupendous as those of us who've watched her in the WSL knew she could be on the world stage. She delivered a near perfect performance last time out with three assists and two goals. This technically-assured 21-year-old was born for the big stage and I expect her to continue to shine as the tournament progresses.</p><p>The youngster has been carefully nurtured throughout her career, and as she has continued to develop and grow, the excitement surrounding what she can achieve has also risen exponentially.</p><p>James is calm and composed seemingly in every situation, nothing phases her, but it's hard for us as viewers not to get carried away by the thrilling football that she is treating the world to right now. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/england-w-v-nigeria-w/32529086">She is 17/10 to add to her three goals so far in this World Cup</a>.</strong></p><p>It felt like things were close to clicking in the final third for the Euro 2022 champions on match-day two but a tweak in the system ahead of their final group game, along with the adaptability of players proved key to The Lionesses finding their clinical edge once again. <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/england-w-v-nigeria-w/32529086">I'm backing England to win and over 2.5 goals to be scored at [11/10</a>].</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back England to win and over 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-womens-world-cup/england-w-v-nigeria-w/32529086" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>Isolation and frustration can often go hand-in-hand for a forward, as Alessia Russo would have known all too well during the opening two games. In the slightly altered England side that annihilated China, she looked every bit the player that Arsenal signed and I fancy her chances of finding the back of the net again against Nigeria at [11/10]. 