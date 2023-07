Back England to prove themselves in toughest group test

Two sides who've struggled for goals compete

Denmark's top scorer to ask questions

England will need to improve

England v Denmark

Friday 28 July, 9:30

England kicked off their World Cup campaign with a far from convincing 1-0 victory over a nation ranked 49 places below them in the FIFA rankings and will need to perform significantly better if they're to move onto six points in Group D.

A number of first round ties have highlighted that the gap is closing between the top seeds and the smaller nations and the difficulties England faced on Saturday certainly shows that.

Whilst picking up points is paramount and England just about did what they needed to, there is no shying away from the fact that the performance left a lot to be desired. The Euro 2022 Champions are now 6/16.80 to taste World Cup glory Down Under.

In the absence of Fran Kirby, I think Sarina Wiegman's side lacked control, creativity and the ability to unlock the Haiti defence. The majority of their success came down the right-hand side with Chloe Kelly, who somewhat lost her impact when moved out to the left, supplying a number of dangerous deliveries.

Harder will make things difficult for England's backline

Millie Bright getting 90 minutes under her belt before coming up against Pernille Harder is a massive boost. The Danes boast a terrific balance of youth and experience and will look to cause England problems out wide too.

Much like their opponents on Friday, Denmark have had their struggles in front of goal at times this year. We know Bright has a wonderful relationship with fellow Chelsea defender Jess Carter and having come through the initial test unscathed without being spectacular, you expect that pairing to get stronger the deeper into the tournament England go.

It'll be England's job to force Harder deeper so that they can limit the impact she has when she does receive the ball but I do still think that with the occasional defensive vulnerabilities shown against Haiti, there is value in Denmark's all-time leading goalscorer to hit the back of the net against England at [7/2].

Back Harder to score @ 7/24.40 Bet now

Lionesses need to be more clinical

Heading into the World Cup, there were question marks over England's ruthless streak, their best XI and in particular who should lead the line in Australia and New Zealand.

One certainty is that in Brisbane, things didn't click up front. Decision making was often poor and at times Wiegman's side looked like a group that hasn't played together much.

With Keira Walsh finding it almost impossible to influence the opening game due to tight marking, the likes of Georgia Stanway could be pivotal going forward, in making England effective through the middle.

Despite their recent struggles in front of goal, I expect things to click on Friday and am backing both teams to score at [5/4].