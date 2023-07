England look like they're on the verge of a big win

Lauren James will continue to shine

Daly a delight wherever she plays

England to finally click in front of goal

China v England

Tuesday 1 August, 12:00

For 30 minutes against Denmark, it looked as though England had arrived at the 2023 World Cup and that they were ready to put down a real marker against the second highest ranked side in Group D, but despite a glorious strike from Lauren James to open the scoring, the clinical edge that has evaded them over the last few months continued to do so as they struggled to show their ruthless streak.

The control the Euro 2022 champions had in the opening stages of the match faded as the game went on and that is something that will need to change as the tournament progresses. England are now third favourites to go on and win the World Cup at 11/26.40.

James justifies selection

The one undeniable shining light on Friday was Lauren James. If you haven't already heard, the Chelsea star has arrived on the world stage and her influence from the outset against the Danes was every bit as special as we expected it would be.

One of the most technically gifted in the game right now, she made an impact almost every time she cut infield and her decision making was exceptional time and time again. It took her less than six minutes to announce herself with what proved to be the only goal of the game.

I expect her impression on games to continue to be positive and think 23/10 to add to her goalscoring tally is particularly inviting.

England have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their game against China, with playmaker Keira Walsh sustaining an injury that will see her sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

One of the best midfielders in the world, and a crucial cog in the way England operate, whilst the injury isn't as bad as initially feared, her absence will cause a headache for Sarina Wiegman.

I would expect the calm and composed Laura Coombs to step in and do a job in the defensive midfield role. Exceptional for Man City, it's remarkable to think how little she has featured for England in her career but her return to the set-up could prove key on Tuesday.

Daly as dependable as ever

Rachel Daly had a wonderful season leading the line for Aston Villa and as a result, would have been my preferred option to start up front for England this summer.

Deployed at left-back last time out, she linked up impressively with James to great effect. She is 10/111.88 to either score or provide an assist against China.

The player who has been given the nod to play up top for The Lionesses is Alessia Russo. Despite some good hold up play, things haven't really fallen for the new Arsenal signing so far in this tournament but you feel things will click sooner rather than later and because of that, I'd be tempted to take advantage of the price for her to find the back of the net at 13/10.