Sophia Smith is only 22 years old but has been playing for the USWNT for six years now. 30 caps and 12 goals later, she is the second favourite for the Golden Boot at this year's World Cup.

Smith won the NWSL with Portland Thorns last season, picking up the MVP award for the season as well as scoring 14 goals. I expect USA to score a bucket full of goals in their opener against Vietnam, and many of these goals will likely be shared between Smith and Morgan, so at the bigger price I would rather back Smith for the Golden Boot.

Germany captain Alexandra Popp has scored 62 goals for her country, including six at last year's Euros, equalling Golden Boot winner Beth Mead's total. Germany were very reliant on her goals as she dragged her country to a silver medal in the tournament, and she continued that form in her domestic season with Wolfsburg.

She netted 24 goals in all competitions and guided them to a Champions League final, which she also scored in despite defeat. Popp is a big, strong striker, and with the creativity in behind her, with Buhl, Magull and Brand likely the three that start, she will get plenty of chances and is well worth a play at 14/1 here.

Alessia Russo has just completed a big move to Arsenal this summer, having impressed for Man United in the WSL last season. She is a natural goalscorer, scoring 12 goals this season, and has started eight of England's 12 games in the striker role since last summer. I would expect she will be Wiegman's choice in that position at this tournament with Beth Mead out injured

She did score four goals off the bench in the Euros last summer, so even if she doesn't start she will get plenty of minutes to rack up a few goals in this tournament. England are in a group with Haiti and China, two games where I would expect them to run out comfortable winners where Russo can bang in a few.

Hegerberg is still one of the world's best, and Norway will do everything to utilise their star player in this tournament. She was the first winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2018, and hasn't slowed down since, scoring 75 goals in only 54 games for Lyon since winning the award.

Norway have a group that they'll very much expect to top, and should be looking to rack up quite a few goals in games against Philippines and hosts New Zealand. Hegerberg is not the only quality player Norway have, with Hansen and Reiten both creative players playing at top European clubs, who will be looking for Hegerberg to finish off any chances they can create.

Diani is a real goalscoring threat from that right wing, and should be pivotal to France's chances in this tournament.

She boasts an incredible goalscoring record for PSG, 74 league goals in 85 appearances, including 17 this term. She also scored six goals on the biggest stage in the Champions League this season.

Diani has been PSG's penalty taker this season, and if she's given that responsibility for France, she should be able to rack up quite a few goals in this World Cup.

