Next England Women's Manager: Priestman early favourite to succeed Neville

Bev Priestman is the early favourite to be the next England women's manager when Phil Neville leaves the role next summer. Priestman, who is Neville's assistant in the current set up, is 2/1 to get the top job but she will face competition from a strong list of candidates.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is 6/1 while Jill Ellis, who steered USA to World Cup victories in 2015 and '19, can be backed at the same price.

Neville took over in January 2018 and lead them to a fourth-placed finish at last year's World Cup. They were outclassed in the semi-final by eventual winners USA, however, and the Lionesses have lost seven of their last 11 matches. He leaves with a 54% win rate - lower than his predecessor Mark Sampson.

FA seeks boss for Euros, Olympics and World Cup

The former-Manchester United star, who has coached in the men's game but never held a management role, would, have remained in charge and taken the team into next summer's Euros. The cancellation of that tournament, however, means now is the moment to call time on his reign. UEFA today announced it was moving the Euros to the summer of 2022.

The FA want continuity with their next manager taking Team GB through the Tokyo Olympics, the England team to Euro '22 and the 2023 World Cup. Whether they will want continuity with the previous management team is another matter.

Priestman has impressed with her work as part of Neville's staff but, to cut all ties with the Neville set up, they might opt to bring in a fresh face.

With that in mind, the 6/1 available on Hayes, who's been in charge of Chelsea since 2012, looks like value, but there are rumours that she doesn't want the job. With Neville staying on to the end of his contract, the FA will have time to sound out their top targets.