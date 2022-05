La Liga champions to prove too strong

Barcelona are the heavy favourites for this year's final, and there's no surprise there after they picked up their 30th league win last weekend to complete a 100% win rate in the La Liga this season.

Having only lost one game in all competitions, they will face their toughest test this season in a Lyon side who have only failed to win once in the French league. But Barcelona still look too strong. I expect their midfield to control proceedings here and lead them to a comfortable win.

They've won 9 of their 10 Champions League games this season by two or more goals, so I expect them to do the same here and win their second Champions League trophy in two seasons.

Putellas to strike again

Barcelona are an incredible possession based side, who have quality in all areas, but there's no doubt who the star of the side is. Midfield maestro and captain Alexia Putellas has notched 32 goals this season from centre midfield. With 10 goals in nine games in this season's Champions League, I'm backing her to bag another in the final.

Macario to make her mark

The young American midfielder Catarina Macario has burst onto the scene this season, leading the way for goals in both the League and Champions League with 21 goals across the two competitions. She is their most attacking player and biggest threat for a goal, so Lyon players will look for her when they have opportunities in front of goal.

Lyon's frustration to land them in the book

I do see it being a tough evening for Lyon, and they will likely be out of possession for the majority of this game. They've picked up almost two cards per game on average in this season's Champions League, and coming up against a side who keep the ball as well as this Barcelona side, we could see them grow frustrated and start to commit more fouls than usual. Finals would generally see more cards brandished as well, so looks like a nice angle here to be on the Lyon cards.