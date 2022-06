The host nation are in hot form



England have, for a long while been talked about as contenders to experience major championship success but despite reaching the semi-finals of their last three, it feels like they've always been one ingredient short of a showstopper.

Heading into this years championships though, things seem to be clicking and coming together at just the right time for the host nation, with Chloe Kelly returning to fitness and scoring in her first appearance under Sarina Wiegman, Lauren Hemp in majestic form at the back end of the domestic campaign, a captain in Leah Williamson who is as fantastic in midfield as she is at leading the team and Beth Mead continuing her fine goalscoring form in the warm-up matches for the tournament.

The appointment of head coach Wiegman is already proving a shrewd one, the 52-year-old guided the Netherlands to Euro victory in 2017 and has shown with the omission of Steph Houghton from the tournament squad, that there is no room for sentiment or doubt heading into the event.

She is making the tough decisions with success at the forefront of her mind. She is clinical, she is a winner and she boasts a ruthless streak that has previously been lacking whilst also having that personal touch and superb player management skills that mean England are very much a united squad.

The bookies have England as second favourites to go all the way this summer at 4/1 and they'll feel even better about their chances after their jaw-dropping 5-1 victory over the Dutch during a recent friendly at Elland Road. A bit of a statement win from a side that has faced questions about whether or not they will handle the additional expectation and pressure that comes along with staging such a huge tournament.

Despite their Dutch demolition job, Wiegman is playing down England's chances of going on to win Euro 2022 this summer, perhaps a way of deflecting any further pressure from her squad.

It's impossible to ignore that preparations couldn't be going any better for the hosts though, as well as that emphatic victory over the Dutch, England also recorded a 3-0 victory over Belgium in a match that highlighted England's squad depth - unable to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes, second half substitutions injected new life and new ideas and was proof that England have a wealth of game changers at their disposal.

They have twice been runners up in this tournament, the last time being in 2009 when they were beaten 6-2 by Germany.

Many expecting Barcelona's form to hold bearing on Spain results

Spain are the current favourites at 11/4 with the Betfair Sportsbook to win the tournament for the first time despite having never reached the final before. They won a bronze medal in 1997 but that's their best result at a European Championship.

They will also be without their record goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso, the forward who was part of a dominant Barcelona squad last season is a huge loss however, goalscoring hasn't really been an issue for this Spain side with or without Hermoso in the side.

They have netted a whopping 45 goals in six World Cup Qualifiers without conceding a single goal. Of those 45, Hermoso scored just one, with Amaiur Sarriegi netting an impressive 11, and goals coming from a total of 13 players, showing this Spain squad isn't overly reliant on one player, they have goals coming from multiple sources.

One of the main reasons the Spanish are joint favourites to go all the way is because of the sheer dominance of Barcelona during the 2021/22 domestic season. A club that has achieved unrivalled success and if it wasn't for their Champions League final defeat to Lyon, there'd be a genuine argument for them being the greatest football side of all time.

You think Barcelona Femine, the word 'dominant' closely follows, they control games in an exuberant way and are a joy to watch. They won the Women's Spanish Primera Division without dropping a single point and just the +148 goal difference to compliment that.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is a genius with the ball at her feet. Never rushed in possession, never flustered and she always seems to have time on the ball. For me, she will be one of the standout performers in this year's tournament.

I think she will be a crucial member of this Spain squad and whilst I don't think they'll go all the way, I do expect them to get out of their group, even though it is certainly the toughest group on paper. You can back them to win Group B at 4/9.

The Dutch dealt a blow in the build up

Defending champions Netherlands were somewhat of a surprise package when they won this tournament in 2017 but backed up their victory by reaching the final of the World Cup two years later.

They are 5/1 to go all the way and become the 2nd nation to successfully defend the title.

Prior to their humbling defeat to England in the build up to the event, the Dutch had scored an impressive 17 goals in their prior two matches with Vivianne Miedema netting six times in their World Cup qualifier against Cyprus before adding another against South Africa to take her tally to 92 goals for country.

She became the Dutch all time top scorer at the age of 22 and has multiple other accolades to her name.

The 25-year-old holds the record for most goals scored in a Women's Super League match, she had a hand in 10 of Arsenal's 11 goals against Bristol City in 2019, scoring six and setting up four.

Miedema is also the all-time top scorer in the WSL having netter 74 times.

She is a shining light in this Netherlands side and that is why she is the third favourite at 7/1 to end the tournament with the golden boot.

Sweden are also contenders for success

Sweden are out at 17/2 to win Euro 2022, dark horses with the bookmakers but certainly not dark horses with those inside the game. They are incredibly well organised, they're a solid side.

The most impressive thing about this Swedish side is that they have a lot of talent all over the pitch without having a stand out player in the side. They work because they work for each other and the players often produce their best football when in a Sweden shirt.

They're a side capable of grinding out results, with a wealth of experience and quality. Fridolina Rolfo was part of last season's dominant Barcelona side and will also lead the line for Sweden this summer. Having missed out on Olympic glory in the most agonising of fashions, they will be out to rectify that by going one step further in England.

Despite being in a group with the Netherlands, I think they have every chance of topping Group C at 7/5.