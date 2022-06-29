</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/womens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html">Women's Euro 2022 Tips: A run through this year's favourites to lift the trophy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News and Odds: Richarlison to Spurs backed with talks underway</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/mls-tips-include-montreal-wager-in-bet-builder-that-nearly-always-lands-280622-629.html">MLS Tips: Include Montreal wager in Bet Builder that nearly always lands</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/newbury-racing-tips-flamenco-fan-progressing-well-290622-790.html">Newbury Racing Tips: Flamenco Fan progressing well</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/haydock-racing-tips-a-bet-of-honour-290622-790.html">Haydock Racing Tips: A bet of Honour</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-lamanver-to-storm-home-at-worcester-290622-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Lamanver to Storm home at Worcester</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/ireland-v-india-second-t20-tips-dont-miss-top-order-chance-260622-194.html">Ireland v India Second T20 Tips: Don't miss top-order chance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-betting-tips-in-play-angles-after-day-four-of-england-v-new-zealand-1-260622-194.html">Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day four of England v New Zealand</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-betting-tips-in-play-angles-after-day-three-of-england-v-new-zealand-4-250622-194.html">Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day three of England v New Zealand</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wta-wimbledon-day-four-tips-andreescu-to-edge-match-of-the-day-290622-778.html">WTA Wimbledon Day Four Tips: Andreescu to edge match of the day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/atp-wimbledon-day-four-tips-mcdonald-should-have-too-much-for-gasquet-290622-778.html">ATP Wimbledon Day Four Tips: McDonald should have too much for Gasquet</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-betting-odds-djokovic-and-swiatek-favourites-after-eventful-start-290622-204.html">Wimbledon Betting: Djokovic and Swiatek favourites after eventful start</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-john-deere-classic-and-irish-open-280622-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for John Deere Classic and Irish Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/irish-open-long-odds-golf-tips-course-specialists-chanced-at-deere-run-290622-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Course specialists chanced at Deere Run </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-champ-chanced-at-deere-run-280622-167.html">John Deere Classic: Champ chanced at Deere Run </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Nicola Sturgeon names new Scots referendum date</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/scottish-independence-betting-odds-referendum-in-2023-backed-280622-204.html">Scottish Independence: Referendum in 2023 backed after Sturgeon speech</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-betting-pm-backed-to-leave-this-year-after-by-elections-defeats-240622-204.html">Boris Johnson: PM backed to leave this year after by-elections defeats</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-betting-odds-paige-and-jacques-backed-but-casa-amor-drama-awaits-280622-204.html">Love Island: Paige and Jacques backed but Casa Amor drama awaits</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year-2022-betting-odds-ronnie-favourite-but-fury-kane-and-raducanu-in-frame-270622-204.html">SPOTY 2022 Betting: Ronnie favourite but Fury, Kane and Raducanu in frame</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-jacques-oneill-is-new-favourite-to-be-winning-male-220622-204.html">Love Island 2022: Jacques O'Neill new favourite for top male</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2022-betting-odds-pogacar-firm-favourite-to-keep-yellow-jersey-280622-204.html">Tour de France 2022: Pogacar firm favourite to keep Yellow Jersey</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/Dutch-darts-masters-tips-Dutch-dominance-to-continue-240622-1133.html">Dutch Darts Masters Tips: Dutch dominance to continue</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/dutch-darts-masters-tips-noppert-to-capitalise-on-mvgs-early-return-230622-1133.html">Dutch Darts Masters Tips: Noppert to capitalise on MvG's early return</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/ManeThumbnail.220x184.jpg');"> <div><h4>Summer Transfer News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Women's Euro 2022 Tips: A run through this year's favourites to lift the trophy</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/abigail-davies/">Abigail Davies</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-06-29">29 June 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 mins read min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Women's Euro 2022 Tips: A run through this year's favourites to lift the trophy", "name": "Women's Euro 2022 Tips: A run through this year's favourites to lift the trophy", "description": "The 13th edition of the UEFA Women's Championship gets underway on 6 July and here's a list of nations who are among the favourites to lift the trophy at Wem...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/womens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/womens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html", "datePublished": "2022-06-29T17:50:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-06-29T16:17:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The 13th edition of the UEFA Women's Championship gets underway on 6 July and here's a list of nations who are among the favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley... The host nation are in hot form England have, for a long while been talked about as contenders to experience major championship success but despite reaching the semi-finals of their last three, it feels like they've always been one ingredient short of a showstopper. Heading into this years championships though, things seem to be clicking and coming together at just the right time for the host nation, with Chloe Kelly returning to fitness and scoring in her first appearance under Sarina Wiegman, Lauren Hemp in majestic form at the back end of the domestic campaign, a captain in Leah Williamson who is as fantastic in midfield as she is at leading the team and Beth Mead continuing her fine goalscoring form in the warm-up matches for the tournament. The appointment of head coach Wiegman is already proving a shrewd one, the 52-year-old guided the Netherlands to Euro victory in 2017 and has shown with the omission of Steph Houghton from the tournament squad, that there is no room for sentiment or doubt heading into the event. She is making the tough decisions with success at the forefront of her mind. She is clinical, she is a winner and she boasts a ruthless streak that has previously been lacking whilst also having that personal touch and superb player management skills that mean England are very much a united squad. The bookies have England as second favourites to go all the way this summer at 4/1 and they'll feel even better about their chances after their jaw-dropping 5-1 victory over the Dutch during a recent friendly at Elland Road. A bit of a statement win from a side that has faced questions about whether or not they will handle the additional expectation and pressure that comes along with staging such a huge tournament. Despite their Dutch demolition job, Wiegman is playing down England's chances of going on to win Euro 2022 this summer, perhaps a way of deflecting any further pressure from her squad. It's impossible to ignore that preparations couldn't be going any better for the hosts though, as well as that emphatic victory over the Dutch, England also recorded a 3-0 victory over Belgium in a match that highlighted England's squad depth - unable to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes, second half substitutions injected new life and new ideas and was proof that England have a wealth of game changers at their disposal. They have twice been runners up in this tournament, the last time being in 2009 when they were beaten 6-2 by Germany. Many expecting Barcelona's form to hold bearing on Spain results Spain are the current favourites at 11/4 with the Betfair Sportsbook to win the tournament for the first time despite having never reached the final before. They won a bronze medal in 1997 but that's their best result at a European Championship. They will also be without their record goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso, the forward who was part of a dominant Barcelona squad last season is a huge loss however, goalscoring hasn't really been an issue for this Spain side with or without Hermoso in the side. They have netted a whopping 45 goals in six World Cup Qualifiers without conceding a single goal. Of those 45, Hermoso scored just one, with Amaiur Sarriegi netting an impressive 11, and goals coming from a total of 13 players, showing this Spain squad isn't overly reliant on one player, they have goals coming from multiple sources. One of the main reasons the Spanish are joint favourites to go all the way is because of the sheer dominance of Barcelona during the 2021/22 domestic season. A club that has achieved unrivalled success and if it wasn't for their Champions League final defeat to Lyon, there'd be a genuine argument for them being the greatest football side of all time. You think Barcelona Femine, the word 'dominant' closely follows, they control games in an exuberant way and are a joy to watch. They won the Women's Spanish Primera Division without dropping a single point and just the +148 goal difference to compliment that. Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is a genius with the ball at her feet. Never rushed in possession, never flustered and she always seems to have time on the ball. For me, she will be one of the standout performers in this year's tournament. I think she will be a crucial member of this Spain squad and whilst I don't think they'll go all the way, I do expect them to get out of their group, even though it is certainly the toughest group on paper. You can back them to win Group B at 4/9. The Dutch dealt a blow in the build up Defending champions Netherlands were somewhat of a surprise package when they won this tournament in 2017 but backed up their victory by reaching the final of the World Cup two years later. They are 5/1 to go all the way and become the 2nd nation to successfully defend the title. Prior to their humbling defeat to England in the build up to the event, the Dutch had scored an impressive 17 goals in their prior two matches with Vivianne Miedema netting six times in their World Cup qualifier against Cyprus before adding another against South Africa to take her tally to 92 goals for country. She became the Dutch all time top scorer at the age of 22 and has multiple other accolades to her name. The 25-year-old holds the record for most goals scored in a Women's Super League match, she had a hand in 10 of Arsenal's 11 goals against Bristol City in 2019, scoring six and setting up four. Miedema is also the all-time top scorer in the WSL having netter 74 times. She is a shining light in this Netherlands side and that is why she is the third favourite at 7/1 to end the tournament with the golden boot. Sweden are also contenders for success Sweden are out at 17/2 to win Euro 2022, dark horses with the bookmakers but certainly not dark horses with those inside the game. They are incredibly well organised, they're a solid side. The most impressive thing about this Swedish side is that they have a lot of talent all over the pitch without having a stand out player in the side. They work because they work for each other and the players often produce their best football when in a Sweden shirt. They're a side capable of grinding out results, with a wealth of experience and quality. Fridolina Rolfo was part of last season's dominant Barcelona side and will also lead the line for Sweden this summer. Having missed out on Olympic glory in the most agonising of fashions, they will be out to rectify that by going one step further in England. Despite being in a group with the Netherlands, I think they have every chance of topping Group C at 7/5.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina%20wiegman.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Abigail Davies" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Sarina Wiegman England manager"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Sarina Wiegman was victorious at Euro 2017 with the Netherlands and is hoping to achieve the same with England this time around</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"Womens Euros 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/uefa-womens-euro\/12410217\/winner-2022\/924.295721405","entry_title":"Women\u0027s Euro 2022 Tips: A run through this year\u0027s favourites to lift the trophy"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Women%27s%20Euro%202022%20Tips%3A%20A%20run%20through%20this%20year%27s%20favourites%20to%20lift%20the%20trophy&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html&text=Women%27s%20Euro%202022%20Tips%3A%20A%20run%20through%20this%20year%27s%20favourites%20to%20lift%20the%20trophy" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The 13th edition of the UEFA Women's Championship gets underway on 6 July and here's a list of nations who are among the favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Despite their Dutch demolition job, Wiegman is playing down England's chances of going on to win Euro 2022 this summer, perhaps a way of deflecting any further pressure from her squad."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405">Back England to win Euro 2022 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2>The host nation are in hot form</h2></strong><p><br> <strong>England</strong> have, for a long while been talked about as contenders to experience major championship success but despite reaching the semi-finals of their last three, it feels like they've always been one ingredient short of a showstopper. </p><p>Heading into this years championships though, things seem to be clicking and coming together at just the right time for the host nation, with <strong>Chloe Kelly</strong> returning to fitness and scoring in her first appearance under Sarina Wiegman, <strong>Lauren Hemp</strong> in majestic form at the back end of the domestic campaign, a captain in <strong>Leah Williamson</strong> who is as fantastic in midfield as she is at leading the team and <strong>Beth Mead</strong> continuing her fine goalscoring form in the warm-up matches for the tournament.</p><p>The appointment of <strong>head coach Wiegman</strong> is already proving a shrewd one, the 52-year-old guided the Netherlands to Euro victory in 2017 and has shown with the omission of <strong>Steph Houghton</strong> from the tournament squad, that there is no room for sentiment or doubt heading into the event.</p><p>She is making the tough decisions with success at the forefront of her mind. She is clinical, she is a winner and she boasts a ruthless streak that has previously been lacking whilst also having that personal touch and <strong>superb player management skills</strong> that mean England are very much a united squad.</p><p><img alt="BethMeadEnglandorange1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/BethMeadEnglandorange1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The bookies have England as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405">second favourites to go all the way this summer at 4/1</a> and they'll feel even better about their chances after their jaw-dropping 5-1 victory over the Dutch during a recent friendly at Elland Road. A bit of a statement win from a side that has faced questions about whether or not they will handle the additional expectation and pressure that comes along with staging such a huge tournament.</p><p>Despite their <strong>Dutch demolition job</strong>, Wiegman is playing down England's chances of going on to win Euro 2022 this summer, perhaps a way of deflecting any further pressure from her squad.</p><p>It's impossible to ignore that preparations couldn't be going any better for the hosts though, as well as that emphatic victory over the Dutch, England also recorded a 3-0 victory over Belgium in <strong>a match that highlighted England's squad depth</strong> - unable to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes, second half substitutions injected new life and new ideas and was proof that England have a wealth of game changers at their disposal.</p><p>They have twice been runners up in this tournament, the last time being in 2009 when they were beaten 6-2 by Germany.</p><p><strong><h2>Many expecting Barcelona's form to hold bearing on Spain results</h2></strong></p><p>Spain are the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405">current favourites at 11/4 with the Betfair Sportsbook</a> to win the tournament for the first time despite having never reached the final before. They won a bronze medal in 1997 but that's their best result at a European Championship.</p><p>They will also be without their record goalscorer <strong>Jennifer Hermoso</strong>, the forward who was part of a dominant Barcelona squad last season is a huge loss however, goalscoring hasn't really been an issue for this Spain side with or without Hermoso in the side. </p><p>They have netted a whopping 45 goals in six World Cup Qualifiers without conceding a single goal. Of those 45, Hermoso scored just one, with Amaiur Sarriegi netting an impressive 11, and goals coming from a total of 13 players, showing this Spain squad isn't overly reliant on one player, they have goals coming from multiple sources.</p><p>One of the main reasons the Spanish are joint favourites to go all the way is because of the sheer dominance of <strong>Barcelona</strong> during the 2021/22 domestic season. A club that has achieved unrivalled success and if it wasn't for their Champions League final defeat to Lyon, there'd be a genuine argument for them being the greatest football side of all time.</p><p>You think <strong>Barcelona Femine</strong>, the word 'dominant' closely follows, they control games in an exuberant way and are a joy to watch. They won the <strong>Women's Spanish Primera Division</strong> without dropping a single point and just the +148 goal difference to compliment that.</p><p>Ballon d'Or winner <strong>Alexia Putellas</strong> is a genius with the ball at her feet. Never rushed in possession, never flustered and she always seems to have time on the ball. For me, she will be one of the standout performers in this year's tournament.</p><p>I think she will be a crucial member of this Spain squad and whilst I don't think they'll go all the way, I do expect them to get out of their group, even though it is certainly the toughest group on paper. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/group-b-winner/924.310816377">You can back them to win Group B at 4/9</a>.</p><p><strong><h2>The Dutch dealt a blow in the build up</h2></strong></p><p>Defending champions Netherlands were somewhat of a surprise package when they won this tournament in 2017 but backed up their victory by reaching the final of the World Cup two years later.</p><p>They are 5/1 to go all the way and become the 2nd nation to successfully defend the title.</p><p>Prior to their humbling defeat to England in the build up to the event, the Dutch had scored an impressive 17 goals in their prior two matches with <strong>Vivianne Miedema</strong> netting six times in their World Cup qualifier against Cyprus before adding another against South Africa to take her tally to 92 goals for country.</p><p><img alt="Viv Miedema 2.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Viv%20Miedema%202.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>She became the Dutch all time top scorer at the age of 22 and has multiple other accolades to her name.</p><p>The 25-year-old holds the record for most goals scored in a Women's Super League match, she had a hand in <strong>10 of Arsenal's 11 goals</strong> against Bristol City in 2019, scoring six and setting up four.<br> Miedema is also the all-time top scorer in the WSL having netter 74 times.</p><p>She is a shining light in this Netherlands side and that is why she is the third favourite <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405">at 7/1 to end the tournament with the golden boot</a>.</p><p><strong><h2>Sweden are also contenders for success</h2></strong></p><p><strong>Sweden</strong> are out at 17/2 to win Euro 2022, dark horses with the bookmakers but certainly not dark horses with those inside the game. They are incredibly well organised, they're a solid side. </p><p>The most impressive thing about this Swedish side is that they have a lot of talent all over the pitch without having a stand out player in the side. They work because they work for each other and the players often produce their best football when <strong>in a Sweden shirt</strong>.</p><p>They're a side capable of grinding out results, with a wealth of experience and quality. <strong>Fridolina Rolfo</strong> was part of last season's dominant Barcelona side and will also lead the line for Sweden this summer. Having missed out on Olympic glory in the most agonising of fashions, they will be out to rectify that by going one step further in England.</p><p>Despite being in a group with the Netherlands, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/group-c-winner/924.310817990">I think they have every chance of topping Group C at 7/5</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>ENHANCED PRICES ON ACCAS THROUGHOUT THE DAY, EVERY DAY</h2> <p>Use the token in your betslip to boost Betfairs' already enhanced prices on Accas. Max stake varies. Applies to Betfair Boost selections. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405">Back England to win Euro 2022 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/group-b-winner/924.310816377">Back Spain to win Group B @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/top-goalscorer-2022/924.312419765">Back Vivianne Miedema to finish top goalscorer @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b></a> <br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/group-c-winner/924.310817990">Back Sweden to top Group C @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"Womens Euros 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/uefa-womens-euro\/12410217\/winner-2022\/924.295721405","entry_title":"Women\u0027s Euro 2022 Tips: A run through this year\u0027s favourites to lift the trophy"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-womens-euro/12410217/winner-2022/924.295721405">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Women%27s%20Euro%202022%20Tips%3A%20A%20run%20through%20this%20year%27s%20favourites%20to%20lift%20the%20trophy&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html&text=Women%27s%20Euro%202022%20Tips%3A%20A%20run%20through%20this%20year%27s%20favourites%20to%20lift%20the%20trophy" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/womens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/womens-euro-2022-tips---market-underrating-dangerous-sweden-280622-140.html">Women's Euro 2022 Tips: Market underrating dangerous Sweden</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/magdalena eriksson 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/magdalena%20eriksson%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/womens-euro-2022-england-tips---rating-englands-chances-of-a-home-success-220622-140.html">Women's Euros 2022 Tips: Rating England's chances of a home success</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sarina wiegman 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/sarina%20wiegman%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/england-women-v-netherlands-women-tips-hosts-face-toughest-warm-up-test-230622-1133.html">England Women v Netherlands Women Tips: Hosts face toughest warm up test</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/fran kirby getty.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fran%20kirby%20getty.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">More Womens Euros 2022</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class="active "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img){window.ftClick=""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215=""; window.ftX=""; window.ftY=""; window.ftZ=""; window.ftOBA=1; window.ftContent=""; window.ftCustom=""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack=""; window.ftRandom=Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215=ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); '></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">Womens Euros 2022</a> </li> <li> Women's Euro 2022 Tips: A run through this year's favourites to lift the trophy </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/", "name": "Womens Euros 2022" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/womens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html", "name": "Women's Euro 2022 Tips: A run through this year's favourites to lift the trophy" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fwomens-euros-2022%2Fwomens-euro-2022-tips-a-run-through-this-years-favourites-to-lift-the-trophy-280622-1133.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/"><strong>Latest</strong> Tennis</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"72302d724c35590e","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.6.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>