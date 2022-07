From the 6 July, 10 different grounds across England will host a European Championship that is guaranteed to see record crowds as well as one of the most open tournaments we have ever witnessed. The excitement is building and as England ramp up their preparations, they continue to demonstrate just why they are many people's favourites to go all the way.

England boast a wealth of experience, youth and a clinical edge that has seen them score 12 goals in the three warm up games for the home tournament, conceding just once in that time.

Sarina Wiegman's side laid down a bit of a marker in their second pre-tournament game with a statement 5-1 win over reigning European Champions, the Netherlands. The woman who scored twice in that fixture wasn't at her most influential against Switzerland in the following game but Beth Mead is still my favourite to claim the golden boot this summer.

Mead is a match winner

At 27-years-old, Arsenal's player of the season has shown time and time again that she can be effective in front of goal and while linking up play. Her close control, footwork and the way she can create space and work her way into a shooting position will surely see her cause defences all sorts of problems this summer.

In 40 club appearance last season, she provided 19 assists as well as finding the back of the net 14 times.

In great form, coupled with the fact that I think we will see England reach the final of Euro 2022, I'm backing Mead to finish the tournament as top scorer at 10/1.

Miedema always a contender

We couldn't possibly have this discussion without mentioning Vivianne Miedema, could we!

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in the world, she has scored over 100 times during her Arsenal career whilst she also happens to be the top scorer in the history of Dutch football, with 92 goals for her country.

Miedema is 7/1 to be the top goalscorer in this tournament, and with their backline at times looking a little fragile of late, her impact and influence on games is going to be incredibly important.

Katoto could hold the key for France

The French front line is one of the strongest in this event, despite the ludicrous yet unsurprising omission from the squad of Eugénie Le Sommer, who has scored more goals than anyone else for Les Bleues.

France, on paper, have one of the most exciting, dangerous and dazzling squads and should be making it to the final of Euro 2022, but that's not the full story.

Unrest is something that is strongly associated with this French national side. Manager Corrine Diacre doesn't seem to command respect from every member of her squad and the environment seems to be far from a harmonious one heading into this event with a number of players speaking out about the boss, labelling the World Cup campaign in 2019 as total chaos under her leadership.

Despite being in the job since 2017 and making a number of bold and unfathomable decisions, Diacre is yet to take France any further in a European Championship than her predecessors and I can't help but question why her position isn't under more threat.

However, Marie-Antoinette Katoto will come into this tournament fresh from signing a new contract with PSG that'll keep her with the club for another three years, despite stating earlier in the year that she was considering a new challenge with the club's rivals Lyon.

The star striker is an asset for anyone she represents and that'll be no different this summer. She is second favourite to find the back of the net more than anyone else at 13/2 and it's clear to see why.

The 23-year-old is PSG's all-time top goalscorer and has scored 18 goals in 22 international appearances. A ruthless finisher, but can she guide this French side to victory and help paper over the many cracks.