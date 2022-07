Women's football in the UK has been growing at a rapid pace for a number of years now, with the visibility of the game and of course the standard of football on display always improving. That rise is set to continue this summer as Euro 2022 aims to capture the attention of an entire nation, with over 500,000 tickets already sold for the tournament.

We expect a number of new faces to emerge and impress on the international stage and many other players to cement their position amongst Europe's elite.

Putellas to stand out for Spain

Ballon d'Or winner and midfield maestro Alexia Putellas has a superb back story. The 28-year-old often attributes her love for the sport and her early involvement in it, to her dad. When he passed away, she said that she became even more determined to fulfil both her and her father's dream of making it in the game.

And boy is she doing just that. I think in terms of top performer Putellas has to be a contender. The Barcelona star is also 12/1 to end the tournament as top scorer.

What an unbelievable talent she is. It doesn't matter whether she has two or three players closing her down, she just makes playing the game look incredibly easy. It takes more effort for me to put a pair of trainers on than it does for the Barcelona star to command play in the heart of midfield.

Putellas pulls the strings, she's composed and possesses a great range of passing. She's also incredibly handy from dead ball situations so good luck to any teams who concede a free-kick 25 yards out against Spain.

Spain are favourites to go all the way this summer but find themselves in a group littered with quality. You can back Spain to top the group at 4/9.

Hemp has shown she can deal with the heat

England have shown in the build up to this event that they have a wealth of experience and talent not only in the starting XI but also, on the bench. One player who is shouldering quite a lot of expectation this summer is Lauren Hemp.

Manchester City ended the WSL campaign in third spot but following a slow start still secured Champions League football for next season and Hemp was at the heart of the side's revival.

She was a real stand out player in Man City's transformation. The fearless wide player who enjoyed much success taking on and frequently getting the better of opposition full-backs scored 10 goals, provided six assists and created a whopping 44 chances in just 20 games. Countless spellbinding displays also saw her scoop the PFA's Young Player of the Year award for a third successive campaign.

All of this at the tender age of 21 and while people continue to question just how The Lionesses will cope with the pressure of being the host nation, I fully expect Hemp to thrive.

After all, at the midway point of last season, Man City were way off the pace and on the final day, faced Reading knowing a win would see them secure third spot and prevent their rivals Manchester United from pipping them to Champions League football.

Again with a commanding performance where she scored yet another important goal, Hemp showed maturity beyond her years and a resilience that will also stand her in good stead at this year's major tournament.

I really do believe this will be an event that firmly consolidates the youngster's place amongst European football's elites.

Hemp is also second favourite to finish the tournament as England's top scorer at 9/1.

Kelly's impact off the bench has been incredible

Against Belgium in particular, England struggled to find a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes and it was the impact of the second half substitutes that broke their opponent's resilience.

Chloe Kelly made her first appearance under Sarina Wiegman in that game. Coming off the bench to break the deadlock and in doing so, score her first senior goal at international level.

She again proved what she could do as a second half sub against Switzerland in Zurich, within minutes of her introduction, whipping in a dangerous delivery from the right hand side. Kelly's quick feet and work on the flank provided England with a number of glorious opportunities and she showed that when required, when called upon, she will deliver.

Because of the positive environment Wiegman has created, the competition for places in the squad is most certainly very healthy and the players appreciate and embrace their role, whatever it may be.

Renard is right up there

Sometimes referred to as the Virgil van Dijk of the women's game, Wendie Renard is one of the best centre-backs in the game.

Fearless in her approach, decent in the air as well as reading the game superbly well, we will undoubtedly see her making numerous crucial interceptions throughout this summer for France.

More often than not, her challenges are timed to perfection and when she does emerge with the ball, she has a calmness about her play that allows her to pick out the best pass.

Stripped of the captain's armband in 2017, one of a number of manager Corinne Diacre's explosive and controversial decisions, but she remains one of their finest and most consistent performers. She is one of the players who has spoken out against the boss but she never let's those feelings stand in the way of what she does on the pitch. She will be one of the stand out performers for Les Bleues.