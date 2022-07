Technically, Belgium are the lowest-ranked team in Group D, but they have been improving steadily in recent months and came through their qualifying tournament in style, winning seven of their eight games.

But with tougher games to come against France and Italy, this game is crucial for both sides, and Iceland will also be confident of getting something out of it, given that they have won nine of their last ten fixtures.

Neither nation has a particularly impressive record at major international tournaments and this could turn into a nervy match. With only two places in the world rankings between them, they are obviously closely matched and the draw looks the best play.

The pick of Sunday's racing is in Ireland, including this seven-furlong Group Three contest for fillies and mares.

Affrogato was an impressive winner last time out and her trainer, Ger Lyons, has saddled the winner of this race three times, but with no rain forecast, the ground could be against her, while Emphatic Answer is at her best at a mile.

With doubts about her main market rivals, Star Girls Aalmal looks a safe option. Her fourth places in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Jersey Stakes look like the best form here, and with conditions not likely to be a problem, she can claim this prize.

France are the Group A favourites and one of the main contenders for the trophy, but they have not been a team to rely on at short prices in major international tournaments and they may have to settle for a draw here.

There is no doubting the depth of ability in the French squad, but they have too often failed to turn that potential into results. They've progressed no further than the last eight in six attempts in this tournament and have yet to reach a major final.

They are also up against their toughest opponents in the Group. Italy are undefeated in their last seven and they warmed up for this competition with a respectable 1-1 draw against Spain, another of the tournament favourites, so I'm backing them to get their campaign underway with a point.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 31/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.