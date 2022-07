Netherlands v Portugal

Leigh Sports Village, 20:00

Live on BBC One

Dutch far from delighted with opening 45

The Netherlands remain favourites to top Group C at 5/6 but they were dealt more than one significant blow in the first half of their opening fixture of Euro 2022.

Just 22 minutes into the heavyweight clash, goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal had to be replaced following a head collision. On in her place was a keeper making her competitive debut in Daphne van Domselaar who saw the ball in the back of her own net not long after, as an unmarked Jonna Anderson slotted home.

A goal down and a key player down, things then got even worse for Mark Parson's side as defender Aniek Nouwen was also forced off through injury. A defence that already had question marks surrounding it, was now also depleted.

After a tentative start, the Dutch dug deep and responded incredibly well after going a goal behind, keeping hold of the ball better and looking dangerous down the left hand side in particular. Vivianne Miedema and Jill Roord's link up play not only provided the equaliser but will also cause problems for as long as they are in the tournament.

Miedema the star of the show once more

Their second half display which included a Viv Miedema masterclass will have certainly given them hope going forward.

In the second half she was key to almost everything good about the Dutch display and was the focal point to their attacks. Not dispirited or disheartened after a relatively quiet opening 45, the 25-year-old just oozes class and her vision and quality of passing were a real stand out.

Their all time top goalscorer picked up the Player of the Match award for her contribution and she is 21/10 to open the scoring against Portugal.

Scorer of the Dutch equaliser on Saturday Jill Roord is 17/10 to score or assist - a tempting price when you consider how well she combined with Miedema against Sweden.

Sweden v Switzerland

Bramall Lane, 17:00

Live on BBC Two

Both Sweden and Switzerland let leads slip in their opening matches but it's Sweden who will be more confident that they can take and keep hold of a lead in this one.

The last time these two sides met was back in 2019 and Sweden won quite convincingly, I think it'll be a similar story in Sheffield as I fully expect them to play with more freedom than they did at the weekend. In place of that cautious approach, we should see them use their pace, quality and clever link up play in the final third more effectively in this one.

The Swedes made a solid start in their opening match of the tournament but were made to rue missed opportunities and the lack of a clinical edge as they played out the 1-1 draw with the Dutch. They did show, yet again, that they will pose a real threat on the counter attack throughout this tournament though.

Shackles off for Sweden

I thought Sweden would put down a marker in their first match but there were just too many elements that didn't click, they are usually such a threat from set pieces and I expect them to be far more ruthless in this fixture.

Jonna Anderson was the player to put Sweden ahead in their opener but she was also a real threat down the left hand side, particularly in the first half, putting a number of pinpoint deliveries into the area and she is 7/2 to either score or provide an assist against Switzerland