Germany v Spain

Tuesday 12 July, 20:00

Live on BBC Two

Germany can slow down red machine

Both of these sides won their opening games of the tournament, and both put four goals past their opponents. However, while Germany made a real statement against Denmark, Spain were perhaps less impressive against group minnows Finland.

Spain went behind in the very first minute on Friday, and although they showed their aerial supremacy (their first three goals were all from headers), they didn't play their way through the opposition quite as often as many people expected.

Let's not forget, this is a side shorn of two star players, with Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso both on the sidelines.

With 15 minutes to go, Spain were only 2-1 up, and it was mainly Finland's inability to deal with crosses that was their undoing. There were gaps in the Spanish rearguard that a better side would have exploited, and coach Jorge Vilda admitted his players can do better.

Germany are indeed a better side than Finland, and they proved it by demolishing the Danes. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side pressed vigorously and created a host of chances, scoring four goals and rattling the woodwork several times.

Germany had 17 goal attempts, ten of which were on target, and perhaps surprisingly they rarely looked like conceding a goal.

Lina Magull was outstanding, and thrashed in the opener, and there was good support in attack from the likes of Lea Schüller and Svenja Huth. Goalkeeper Merle Frohms was rarely tested, but did make one excellent save.

At time of writing there were no fresh injury concerns for either team.

Germany a tempting price

Germany, who have never lost to Spain, are the 3.211/5 outsiders here in the Match Odds market, and I think that gives us plenty of options. They have been boosted by that superb win over Denmark, and they have a number of goal threats.

I don't believe Spain are quite their usual selves without the magic of Putellas, and they shouldn't be such firm favourites here.

You can back Germany +0 and +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.865/6, which means that even if the game is drawn, you get a half-win, and it's a full pay-out if Germany claim three points.

If you want to look at goalscorers, Bayern striker Schüller is worth considering to score at 3.02/1. She has scored in this tournament already, and she netted a late equaliser when these sides drew 1-1 in the Arnold Clark Cup in February. Schuller scored 16 goals in 22 Bundesliga games last season.

For an alternative way of getting Germany on your side, you could utilise the Sportsbook's Bet Builder and back Germany/Draw Double Chance and Over 1.5 Goals at 1.9520/21.

Harder to thrive in lively clash

Denmark v Finland

Tuesday 12 July, 17:00

Live on BBC Two

If Denmark are to have any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals, they must win this game against a Finland side that at least competed in a 4-1 defeat to Spain.

The Danes were shell-shocked against Germany, but let's remember that this is a side that reached the final of this competition five years ago.

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard accused his players of lacking courage against Germany, but they'll have less to be scared of here. The Finns won't press with the same cohesion and intensity, and Denmark should at least create some chances against a team that has leaked 24 goals in the last ten matches.

Sondergaard won't be able to call upon the suspended Katherine Kuhl, though, who was sent off against Germany.

You can back Over 2.5 Goals at 1.8810/11, and given the fragility of the two defences, I think that's a fair price. If you want to back Denmark, you can boost their price by backing Denmark to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 1.9720/21 by using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.

Even though Pernille Harder had a quiet game against Germany, I think the Chelsea forward is overpriced here in the To Score market at 2.35/4. Harder has scored 68 goals in 135 games for her country.