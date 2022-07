England v Norway

Amex Stadium, 20:00

Live on BBC One

England need to be ruthless

Sarina Wiegman's England got the job done in their opening match against Austria. Yes, they may have been slow to settle ino the game, they may have been on the back foot for the opening 10 minutes or so and they may have squandered a number of glorious opportunities but in their opening game against a very well organised side, they managed to do enough whilst also knowing that they are capable of so much more.

Norway are favourites to get out of the group along with England and with the likes of Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Hansen in their squad, they are certainly going to ask a lot of questions of England's resolve.

Austria worked their way into a number of dangerous positions against England, firmly testing the partnership of Millie Bright and Leah Williamson which just about held firm enough but Norway have a versatility to their approach, they have players who can produce killer deliveries into the area and a ruthless streak that England are also going to need to show on Monday.

You can back England to win and both teams to score at 5/2.

At 4/5, I also like the look of over 2.5 goals in this one, with so many in form forwards involved.

Mead will be in the mood for more

Arsenal's player of the season has shown time and time again that she can be effective in front of goal and setting up teammates. Her close control and footwork are just two of a number of attributes the 27-year-old possesses. In 40 appearance last season, she provided 19 assists as well as notching up 14 goals. She got off the mark at Euro 2022 with the winning goal against Austria with a lovely deft finish.

Mead herself isn't entertaining talk of winning the Golden Boot just yet but she has now scored 15 goals in an England shirt since Wiegman took over as manager and she is 9/4 to find the back of the net against Norway.

Austria v Northern Ireland

St Mary's Stadium, 17:00

Live on BBC Three

The other game taking place on Monday night features European Championship debutants Northern Ireland, as they take on Austria. It came as no real surprise that both suffered defeat in their opening games, Northern Ireland were taught a lesson in their opening game but will take confidence from the way they developed and grew into the game in the second half and the fact they were able to find the back of the net against Norway.

However, such is the quality we have in the women's game now, there's no let up for Kenny Shiels' side as they must now face a side who certainly made things difficult for England on the opening night of the tournament.

Northern Ireland suffered an additional blow in their opener with Simone Magill enduring a serious knee injury and will be a huge loss. It is likely that Kirsty McGuiness will take her place. Captain Marissa Callaghan made a positive impact off the bench against Norway and is in like to come back into the starting XI on Monday evening, she says she feels fully fit which is a significant boost.

Austria to get points on the board

Listening to interviews with members of the Austrian camp, they have taken a lot of confidence from their display at Old Trafford and I think they will control this game from the outset.

For large spells of their opening match, Irene Fuhrmann's side was able to frustrate England and highlighted their gritty defensive attributes. Against their next opponents, they'll also be expecting to create more chances and get that first victory.

Austria to win by two goals to nil is available at 5/1.