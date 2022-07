Fabulous French have made a statement

France v Belgium

Thursday 14 July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

Before the tournament started, I was highly sceptical of France's potential to win the tournament, with the jury out on Corinne Diacre as coach. She has been derided as too negative on and off the field, and has fallen out with some of the best players in the country (Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer are two great examples).

However, France blew a decent Italy side away on Sunday, racing into a 5-0 half-time lead before easing off in the second period of a 5-1 victory.

Delphine Cascarino smashed in a cracking long-range effort, Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a true poacher's goal, and Grace Geyoro took the headlines with a first-half treble. That was a major surprise given the fact the PSG midfielder had only scored eight goals in her previous 49 caps. Her darting runs into the box seemed to take Italy by surprise, and it will be interesting to see if Geyoro is given the same licence to attack here.

Belgium will be disappointed to have started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Iceland, and had their opponents been a bit more clinical, they may even have lost.

Tessa Wullaert was denied a spectacular goal by an outstanding save from Sandra Sigurdardottir, but a Belgian victory would have been unjust, as star player Wullaert admitted afterwards. The Red Flames were outshot 21 to 11, and never really dominated against unfancied opponents.

Geyoro worth considering again

Given that she isn't a striker and doesn't usually cause so many headaches for opposition defences, Grace Geyoro is still a pretty chunky price in the To Score market at 3.211/5. I don't see why Diacre will suddenly put the brakes on here, and that's too good a price to ignore for a player that has just had one of the best games of her career.

Kadidiatou Diani looked a real threat down the right against Italy, and she's worth backing in the Anytime Assist market at 3.55/2. The PSG player scored 13 goals and set up four more in Division 1 Feminine last season.

In terms of the Match Odds market, France are an unappealing 1.152/13, but if you use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder, you could back France to win and Both Teams To Score at 3.185/40. France lost concentration in the second half against Italy, and nearly went behind having given up a big chance at 0-0.

Iceland have shown their quality

Italy v Iceland

Thursday 14 July, 17:00

Live on BBC Two

It's hard to take positives from a 5-1 thrashing in which you were 5-0 down at half-time, but Italy coach Milena Bertolini tried to do just that after the heavy defeat against France. She pointed to a more solid second-half display, but the damage had been done long before then. Italy can of course still qualify for the quarter-finals, and the fact that Belgium drew 1-1 with Iceland did them no harm at all.

However, Iceland played well, and go into this game with confidence. Had they been more clinical in front of goal, they may well have won that game, and they made a mockery of their previous record in major tournaments.

Iceland carried a genuine goal threat against Belgium, with 21-year-old Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir particularly dangerous (she was named Player of the Match). They have scored in 10 of their last 11 games, with the exception a 5-0 defeat against world champions the USA in the SheBelieves Cup.

I think they can find the net here against the Azzurre, with Italy alarmingly lax against the French. BTTS is trading at 1.784/5, and that's a fair price.

If you think there'll be goals and you want to get Iceland onside, you can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back BTTS and Iceland/Draw Double Chance at 2.49.

Wolf can strike

Wolfsburg forward Jonsdottir can be backed at 4.03/1 to score at any time, and you can get a price of 3.02/1 for her to either score or assist.

On the Italian side of things, Daniela Sabatino will be raring to go. The 37-year-old veteran was surprisingly left on the bench for the whole of the game against France, and she has just had a prolific campaign with Fiorentina. If she starts, she's a chunky price of 2.77/4 in the To Score market. Sabatino scored five goals in qualifying.