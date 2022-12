Bentancur has best xG of whole Uruguay squad

Two goals & an assist for Kudus so far

Back a 10/1 Bet Builder treble

Ghana have a double objective in their final group game as they can not only secure progress into the last 16 but also send Uruguay packing and exact a manner of World Cup revenge.

Don't think for one second that Ghana won't have the 2010 World Cup quarter-final on their minds - when Luis Suarez's controversial handball ended up helping his side make the semis.

Suarez punched the ball off his own line in extra time, but Ghana missed the resulting penalty before then also losing in the shootout as Uruguay made it into the last four.

That still hurts in Ghana, but they can't let emotion get the better of them in a game when a draw will likely be enough to get them through - but a win will guarantee their spot in the knockouts.

The Black Stars beat South Korea 3-2 last time out in a thriller, after previously losing 3-2 to Portugal in their opener. They're just the fourth team to play two consecutive 3-2s and the first since Uruguay ironically enough in that 2010 World Cup.

Scoring two again might well be enough for Ghana given Uruguay's scoring troubles - they're one of just three teams not to find the net in their first two games.

Ghana and Uruguay will face each other on Friday with a place in the World Cup last 16 on the line



Uruguay last fell at the first hurdle in the 2002 World Cup and have never left the competition without scoring - only a win here will do and then hope South Korea fail to beat already-qualified Portugal.

The bookies still fancy Uruguay as 3/4 favourites, which is short enough for a team without a goal so far, but if you're playing the outright market then 15/4 on Ghana looks a big price for a team that obviously has talent.

With all the history and with high stakes yet again, this one seems certain to get a bit tasty and regardless of who wins, 9/10 on both teams to score is good enough to make it into our Bet Builder line-up.

Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are all short enough for goals considering they've got one shot on target between them so far.

A value play in the Uruguay line-up is Rodrigo Bentancur, who had a great chance against Argentina, has had three shots and has the best xG of the team.

Bentancur is 13/2 anytime scorer and perhaps a more realistic 9/5 for a shot on target and has shown real promise carrying the ball from midfield and driving at the heart of the defence.

Mohammed Kudus is a favourite of this column though, having collected on him domestically and in the Champions League this season - and he's continuing that form in this World Cup.

Three shots on target, two goals and one assist is a cracking return and he's just got to be backed to have an impact again with the form he's in.

Kudus is 4/1 to score but we'll play it a bit safer with the 5/2 on the Ajax man to get a goal or assist - which still takes us up to a nice 10/1 Bet Builder treble.