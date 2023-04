Bet 1: Back BTTS in Sassuolo v Torino @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 BST

This is a mid-table Serie A clash with both teams having little to play for at this stage. Nevertheless, the goal stats are good, and I am expecting both teams to score.

The hosts have won four in a row - racking up nine goals during that period. Five of their last nine have seen this selection land, and it's just two clean sheets in nine at home.

The visitors were beaten 0-4 by Napoli most recently, but prior to that they had won two on the bounce. As far as the goals go, seven of their last 10 on the road have ended with both teams finding the net.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in York v Barnet @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

Barnet are pushing for promotion from the National league, and while they won't make it automatically, they still need to keep on picking up points to confirm their place in the Play-offs.

York need the points for different reasons, as they currently sit down in 18th place, with only a five point cushion to the relegation zone.

Like my opening selection, the stats are pointing towards both teams scoring. Seven of York's last eight at home have finished with goals at both ends, and six of Barnet's last eight away have followed suit.

Bet 3: Back Valencia @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Valencia are fighting for their La Liga status, and they head into tonight's fixture second from bottom. The good news for them though is that if they win their game in hand here, they will move out of the bottom three.

Rubén Baraja's side have won their last two at home - both by a goal to nil - and despite their struggles this term, their home record isn't that bad - six wins from 13 outings.

Their opponents this evening are Rayo Vallecano, and they currently occupy eighth place. There is still quite a gap to the European places however, and they are currently winless in six - losing their last two on the road.